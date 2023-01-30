The Colgate Raiders will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday night on CBS Sports Network. Colgate has not lost a game since before Christmas and is coming off a 69-57 win over Lafayette. The Greyhounds snapped a three-game losing streak with an 80-66 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Raiders are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Colgate vs. Loyola Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.

Colgate vs. Loyola Maryland spread: Colgate -17.5

Colgate vs. Loyola Maryland over/under: 137 points

Colgate vs. Loyola Maryland money line: Colgate -2000, Loyola-Maryland +1050

Why Loyola Maryland can cover

Loyola Maryland was able to get back on track over the weekend, cruising to an 80-66 win over Bucknell in a game that was lined as a pick'em. The Greyhounds have been competitive within conference play, splitting their last six games. They pulled off a pair of outright upsets over Navy and Bucknell in consecutive games earlier this month, so they are capable of playing spoiler on Monday night.

Senior guard Kenneth Jones leads Loyola Maryland with 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jaylin Andrews has also been a double-digit scorer this season, averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. Meanwhile, Colgate has been overvalued during its recent winning streak, only covering the spread two times in its last seven games.

Why Colgate can cover

These teams have already met once this season, and it did not end well for Loyola Maryland. Colgate crushed the Greyhounds on the road in a 101-67 blowout, leaving no doubt when it came to the 7-point spread in that Patriot League opener. That win marked the beginning of Colgate's current 10-game winning streak, which remained alive when the Raiders notched a 69-57 win over Lafayette on Saturday.

Senior guard Tucker Richardson leads Colgate with 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is joined in double figures by senior forward Keegan Records (12.1), freshman guard Braeden Smith (12.1) and senior guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (11.5). Colgate has won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, and Loyola-Maryland is 5-13 against the spread in its last 18 games.

