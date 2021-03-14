Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament tips off with the Patriot League Tournament championship game between ninth-seeded Loyola (Md.) and No. 2 seed Colgate, with the winner landing an automatic bid to the Big Dance. The Greyhounds (6-10) have never won this tournament and they would certainly be one of the biggest surprise teams in the NCAA Tournament should they pull the major upset. Meanwhile, the Raiders (13-1) have been good enough this season to potentially earn an at-large bid even with a loss. These two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET from Cotterell Court in Hamilton, N.Y., and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Raiders are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 147.

Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate: Colgate -9.5

Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate over-under: 147 points

Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate money line: Colgate -475, Loyola (Md.) +360

LOY: The Greyhounds are looking for their third NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2012.

COL: The Raiders are the first school in Patriot League history to reach four straight conference title games.

Why Colgate can cover

The NCAA NET rankings are vitally important for the NCAA Tournament selection committee, and Colgate is in the Top 10 – ahead of powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Villanova, Kansas, Florida State, Virginia and others. Those are all national championship contenders. The Raiders didn't play a non-conference game and their lone loss was by two points to Army, a team they also beat by 44 points.

Colgate is 9-5 against the spread this season and its average ATS margin of victory is a national-best 7.5-points. Simply straight up, the Raiders are beating opponents by better than 18 points per game and dominated a solid Bucknell team 105-75 in the conference tournament semifinals on Wednesday. Colgate is led by Patriot League Player of the Year Jordan Burns. He is closing in on becoming the second player in Patriot League history with 1,600 career points and 500 assists.

Why Loyola (Md.) can cover

Loyola (Md.) was an underdog in its first two games of the Patriot League Tournament, covering +4 in a shocking 76-68 upset of top-ranked Navy and then at +3 in a 67-63 upset of Army – both of those were true road games for the Greyhounds as well and they led wire-to-wire in both. The Greyhounds have scored more points in the paint than their opponents in all but one game this year. They are 2-1 against the spread this season with 2-3 days off between games as will be the case here.

Sometimes, one brilliant player is enough to lead a big underdog to a conference tournament title run, and Loyola (Md.) has one of those in All-Patriot League first-team selection Santi Aldama, who led the conference in points (21.8) and rebounds (10.3) per game during the regular season and is one of just three Division I players averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. In Wednesday's win over Army, Aldama scored a career-high 33 points and had his ninth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds.

