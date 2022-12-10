Who's Playing

Vermont @ Colgate

Current Records: Vermont 5-7; Colgate 6-5

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Vermont Catamounts at noon ET Saturday at Cotterell Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Raiders strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 81-62.

Meanwhile, Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the Dartmouth Big Green on the road on Tuesday as they won 68-52.

Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Colgate up to 6-5 and Vermont to 5-7. Colgate is 2-3 after wins this year, the Catamounts 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.