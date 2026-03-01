March is officially here, and the first day of college basketball's best month brings a pair of clashes with major implications for the NCAA Tournament bubble. Both games are Big Ten showdowns on CBS featuring elite teams hitting the road to face opponents who are backed into a corner.

Up first is Ohio State's visit from No. 8 Purdue at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Buckeyes have been flirting with the at-large cut line for weeks and are still in pursuit of a true statement victory. Taking down the Boilermakers would do wonders for Ohio State's outlook heading into the final week of the regular season.

Capping off the doubleheader will be Indiana and No. 13 Michigan State in Bloomington at 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Hoosiers have a two-day rest advantage on the Spartans, but these teams come in with vastly different vibes. IU suffered a devastating home loss to Northwestern on Tuesday, whereas the Spartans toppled Purdue on the road Thursday night.

Indiana has dropped three straight and has just four victories across Quad 1 and Quad 2. It is paramount that the Hoosiers add some meat to their resume before they turn in their body of work to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Saturday's bubble carnage was highlighted by Cal's Quad 3 home loss to Pitt, Auburn's Quad 3 home loss to Ole Miss and New Mexico's thrilling Mountain West victory over San Diego State in a "double bubble" battle. Here is the rundown of the bubble outlook following those games and heading into Sunday.

Last Four In

TCU

New Mexico

Cal

VCU

First Four Out

Auburn

Ohio State

Seton Hall

Indiana

Next Four Out

San Diego State

USC

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Check out the CBS Sports Bracketology model's latest bracket at the Bracketology hub

All times ET

Bubble teams in action Sunday

Ohio State

vs. No. 8 Purdue | 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Ohio State got second-leading scorer John Mobley Jr. back from a three-game injury absence, but the Buckeyes looked flat anyway during a 74-57 loss at Iowa on Wednesday. That was the Buckeyes' last chance to beat an at-large team in a true road environment, and they flunked it. Hosting Purdue marks Ohio State's last guaranteed opportunity to make any sort of statement.

Indiana

vs. No. 13 Michigan State | 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Indiana's combined total of four victories across Quad 1 and Quad 2 is the fewest of any high-major team in the top 60 of the NET. That's the bad news. The good news is that IU has wins over projected tournament teams Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin. There are several different ways to interpret this resume, but the Hoosiers desperately need to stop the bleeding after dropping three straight games.