Bracketology Bubble Watch: Auburn drops to First Four Out, Ohio State and Indiana poised for massive games
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers have huge opportunities after a Saturday of carnage on the bubble
March is officially here, and the first day of college basketball's best month brings a pair of clashes with major implications for the NCAA Tournament bubble. Both games are Big Ten showdowns on CBS featuring elite teams hitting the road to face opponents who are backed into a corner.
Up first is Ohio State's visit from No. 8 Purdue at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Buckeyes have been flirting with the at-large cut line for weeks and are still in pursuit of a true statement victory. Taking down the Boilermakers would do wonders for Ohio State's outlook heading into the final week of the regular season.
Capping off the doubleheader will be Indiana and No. 13 Michigan State in Bloomington at 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Hoosiers have a two-day rest advantage on the Spartans, but these teams come in with vastly different vibes. IU suffered a devastating home loss to Northwestern on Tuesday, whereas the Spartans toppled Purdue on the road Thursday night.
Indiana has dropped three straight and has just four victories across Quad 1 and Quad 2. It is paramount that the Hoosiers add some meat to their resume before they turn in their body of work to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Saturday's bubble carnage was highlighted by Cal's Quad 3 home loss to Pitt, Auburn's Quad 3 home loss to Ole Miss and New Mexico's thrilling Mountain West victory over San Diego State in a "double bubble" battle. Here is the rundown of the bubble outlook following those games and heading into Sunday.
Last Four In
First Four Out
- Auburn
- Ohio State
- Seton Hall
- Indiana
Next Four Out
- San Diego State
- USC
- Stanford
- Virginia Tech
All times ET
Bubble teams in action Sunday
Ohio State
vs. No. 8 Purdue | 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
Entering the weekend: First Four Out
Game status: Quad 1
Ohio State got second-leading scorer John Mobley Jr. back from a three-game injury absence, but the Buckeyes looked flat anyway during a 74-57 loss at Iowa on Wednesday. That was the Buckeyes' last chance to beat an at-large team in a true road environment, and they flunked it. Hosting Purdue marks Ohio State's last guaranteed opportunity to make any sort of statement.
Indiana
vs. No. 13 Michigan State | 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Entering the weekend: First Four Out
Game status: Quad 1
Indiana's combined total of four victories across Quad 1 and Quad 2 is the fewest of any high-major team in the top 60 of the NET. That's the bad news. The good news is that IU has wins over projected tournament teams Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin. There are several different ways to interpret this resume, but the Hoosiers desperately need to stop the bleeding after dropping three straight games.