College basketball bribery trial: Ex-Arizona assistant sentenced to three months in prison

NEW YORK -- Former Arizona assistant men's basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison and two years' supervised release on Thursday after pleading guilty in January to a bribery charge.

The sentencing, handed down on the sixth floor of the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is history-making. Never before had there been a college basketball coach who served prison time for involvement in NCAA violations -- which in turn were prosecuted to the level of federal lawbreaking.

Richardson, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, was also ruled with a forfeiture of the $20,000 he took in 2017 as means to steer Arizona players and prospects to Christian Dawkins' fledgling sports management company, LOYD Inc.

After the sentencing, Richardson stood and stared ahead for nearly two minutes, accompanied by his wife, who comforted him. Upon leaving the courthouse, Richardson spoke briefly about his sentencing.

"I'm extremely happy this is over," Richardson told CBS Sports. "Again, want to thank the University of Arizona, want to thank President (Robert) Robbins. I also want to apologize to them, to the University of Arizona and to President Robbins for everything that's happened. Just knowing who I am, and again, as a mistake that happened -- because it was a mistake, it wasn't a conduct that's natural and normal -- and I think my former players and I think my family will attest to that. Again, any student-athlete I hurt, any student-athlete I put in a bad way, I apologize sincerely. I'm always going to be their coach, I'm always going to be their uncle. To some, I'll be their dad. Unfortunately this happened and hopefully we can build something positive from it."

Richardson was asked if he thought it fair that assistant coaches were caught up in this saga and taking the brunt of the punishment, as opposed to head coaches, most of whom have kept their jobs after the FBI probe of bribery and corruption in college basketball.

"I can't really answer that," Richardson said. "I can only attest to what I did and that's it."

He was also asked if Arizona coach Sean Miller knew about Wildcats players being paid, which is something wiretapped phone calls caught Richardson and Dawkins explicitly discussing in 2017.

"You've got to ask him that," Richardson said. "He's not on trial. I was on trial."

Richardson is scheduled for surrender in New York on July 18.

This story will update shortly.