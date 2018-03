College basketball coaching carousel: Louisville hires Xavier's Chris Mack, Pitt plucks Jeff Capel from Duke

The ACC had itself a busy and big Tuesday, as two programs filled coaching vacancies with big-name candidates. Louisville and Chris Mack agreed to a seven-year deal, while Pitt went out and got Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel.

Mack leaves Xavier after nine seasons. He made the NCAA Tournament in eight of those years. He was long considered the favorite to land Louisville's job, and now the Cardinals look forward with a big-time hire and hope the NCAA's still-to-come clean-up of the FBI investigation doesn't bring too many sanctions. (The timeline on that is unknown.)

The surprising hire of Tuesday: Pitt landing Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel. Capel will stay in-league, as he heads to the Steel City after spending the past seven seasons under Mike Krzyzewski. Capel's contract is for seven years.

This will be Capel's third run as a head coach. He was at VCU from 2002-06, then had the head gig at Oklahoma from 2006-2011. Capel was fired from Oklahoma in 2011 after a former assistant was discovered to have facilitated impermissible benefits to a Sooners player. Capel's career record is 96-69, though 13 of those wins were vacated by the NCAA after the Tiny Gallon case was tried.

Many are lauding the hire. In terms of high-profile assistants, Capel's as prominent as any in the sport.

There have been 43 job openings among Division I programs this season. Xavier is now the best job open. Be sure to bookmark/favorite this page as it will get updated often with the latest hirings, firings or resignations in college basketball -- even as the NCAA Tournament finishes up.

Out: Rick Pitino/David Padgett. At 22-14, Padgett did a solid job this season, but it ultimately wasn't enough to warrant keeping him on. Padgett is young and will get a head-coaching job again, and probably soon. The Cardinals still await NCAA review regarding illegal activity uncovered in the FBI probe, meaning the program could be subject to another round of sanctions.

In: Chris Mack. The worst kept secret in college basketball went official on Tuesday when word came out that Mack agreed to terms with the Cardinals. At 48, Mack is in the prime of his career and could be setting himself up for Final Four potential if he can get Louisville humming the way Xavier was during his time. Mack's career record is 212-96. He's coming off a 29-6 season, one of the best in Xavier history.

Out: Chris Mack. So who's going to get the Xavier job? Associate head coach Travis Steele should be considered the favorite, especially when you look at Xavier's history of hiring coaches. The program has been good for nearly four decades, but it hasn't hired big-name, veteran coaches to take over. Pete Gillen, Skip Prosser, Thad Matta, Sean Miller and Chris Mack became high-profile only because of their time at Xavier. Going with Steele would follow that pattern. One thing to keep in mind: All those previous coaches were hired when Xavier was in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference or Atlantic 10. Now it's trying to keep level with Villanova in the Big East.

Out: Kevin Stallings. It's still to be determined whether Pitt will have to shell out $9.4 million to Stallings. The hiring goes down as one of the biggest busts in college hoops history. Pitt went 8-24 this season, including 0-19 against ACC teams. In two years, Stallings was 24-41.

In: Jeff Capel. The Pitt job has promise. It's in a tough league, but you can win there. Capel's move has an interesting ripple effect. Capel's position as Duke associate head coach, potentially, set him up as coach-in-waiting for the Duke gig. In landing the Pitt job, Capel will almost certainly need a successful run in the ACC to best position himself for consideration whenever Krzyzewski retires. Capel has three NCAA Tournament trips in nine seasons as a coach. He made the Elite Eight in 2009 at Oklahoma with Blake Griffin.

Out: Kevin Ollie. Four years after winning a national title as a No. 7 seed, Ollie is now out. It's a rare fall from the top of the sport in terms of how fast all of this happened. Ollie's name was linked to potential NBA openings as recently as two years ago. It remains to be seen if UConn will have to pay him more than $9 million to buy out his contract. A legal battle could very well ensue.

In: Dan Hurley. Huskies fans celebrated on Thursday when Hurley decided to leave Rhode Island -- and pick UConn over Pitt. Here's my column on Hurley's move, and why the school needed him more than vice versa. He'll be tasked with a tall order: return UConn to national prominence and get it competing for Final Fours often. It will not be easy. Hurley is built for the grind, though, and he's got a shot at putting the Huskies back in a good spot. He'll start out at $2.75 million in his first year. UConn is coming off back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, something the school hasn't seen since the mid 1980s.

Out: Tubby Smith. After only two seasons, Smith was let go due to sagging attendance and a slow in recruiting. The Tigers went 40-26 the past two seasons but were not close to consideration for making the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is the only school of the six Smith coached at (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech) that he did not guide to the NCAAs.

In: Penny Hardaway. One of the most important basketball figures in Memphis history is now taking over the program. He was introduced on Tuesday. Hardaway, 46, brings with him a revival of hope for the school. He spent recent seasons coaching high school and grassroots basketball. James Wiseman, the best player in the class of 2019, played for Hardaway. It remains to be seen if Hardaway will thrive as a college coach, but what's for certain is he will be given much more slack than Smith was afforded.

Out: Mark Fox. Georgia's made a change after nine seasons under Fox. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament twice (2011, 2015), each time as a 10 seed. Fox should have a shot at a mid-major job going forward if he so chooses. This is a job with a high ceiling. Atlanta is rich with talent annually.

In: Tom Crean. The news came on the first day of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Coincidentally, Crean was fired from Indiana on the first day of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Crean has a 356-231 career record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana. He coached Marquette to a Final Four with Dwyane Wade in 2004. He won the Big Ten twice while at Indiana. The hire puts Georgia in a position where it will try to get to the top of the SEC with a veteran coach who's been in major-conference college basketball for decades.

"Tom Crean is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball over the past two decades," school AD Greg McGarity said. "His teams have consistently been participants in postseason play, and his players have been extremely successful in the classroom. He's going to be a great fit for the University of Georgia. I'm extremely excited to have him leading Georgia Basketball into the future and to welcome his family into the Bulldog Nation."

Out: Andy Kennedy. Ole Miss and Kennedy officially parted ways on Feb. 18. He went 245-156 in 12 seasons, making the NCAA Tournament twice. The Ole Miss job is considered bottom-three in the SEC, so athletic director Ross Bjork will need to nail the hire in order to upgrade the program in an upgraded SEC.

In: Kermit Davis. I think this is probably going to work out for both. Davis spent the past 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee, making the NCAA Tournament three times in the past six years -- and he had a team good enough this season to make it four in six. One big reason Davis got the job? He averaged 25.6 wins the past seven seasons. Davis is a native of Leakesville, Mississippi.

"After assessing the entire landscape of college basketball and speaking to basketball experts across the country to determine the greatest fit for Ole Miss Basketball, the answer was clear -- Kermit is the best coach and best leader to take our program to the next level in the SEC and NCAA," Bjork said.

Out: Dan Hurley. In speaking with Hurley in the days before he decided, it was clear this was a tough decision for him. Here's what made it tougher: Rams AD Thorr Bjorn offered Hurley seven-year contract at $2 million annually that would have started next July. A practice facility, nearly $300,000 more for assistants and charter flights were all also put forth to Hurley. But it still wasn't enough. So now, who gets the job? Associate head coach David Cox will get a strong look, as he should, and if Bjorn looks elsewhere? Vermont's John Becker could thrive at URI.

Out: John Giannini. The doctor took the Explorers to an unexpected Sweet 16 run in 2013, but it was a rough stretch since. La Salle won just 69 games in the five ensuing years. The school described the parting of ways as "mutual." With the job open, alumnus and former NBA player Tim Legler figures to factor in. If La Salle wants to go with a coach who's won big in Philadelphia (which could be key to getting back to competitive in the A-10), Villanova assistant Ashley Howard should get an interview.

Out: Reggie Theus. The former NBA player and coach could not find success in the Big West, bottoming out after five seasons with a 6-24 record. Theus, 60, went 53-105 at CSUN.

In: Mark Gottfried. It's certainly a big-name hire for a Big West school, but Gottfried left behind a situation at NC State that wound up having the Department of Justice poking around the men's basketball program. The school has commented that it's comfortable with the knowledge it has of Gottfried's time at NCSU.

Out: Marty Wilson. The school announced on Feb. 14 that this season would be Wilson's last. The Waves went 6-26 this season, including nearly upsetting Saint Mary's in the WCC quarterfinals on March 3. The school last earned an NCAA Tournament bid in 2002 under Paul Westphal.

In: Lorenzo Romar. The school announced on March 12 that Romar would take over for the Waves. He'll move from his one-year gig as associated head coach at Arizona and stay on the West Coast. Romar, with a top-level mid-major staff, might put Pepperdine in position to compete for the league title within three years.

Out: Bob Walsh. After four seasons, Walsh decided to walk away from one of the toughest jobs in college basketball. Walsh texted CBS Sports on March 5: "I have decided not to pursue a contract extension at Maine. Looking forward to pursuing new challenges." Walsh is wired differently than a lot of other coaches. He could opt to stay on as an assistant in D-I, or he could coach at a lower level, or he could get out of the business altogether.

In: Richard Barron. What's happening at Maine is a rarity on a couple of fronts. For one, Barron is the former women's coach at Maine. He is taking over the men's program after a medical leave of absence caused him to step away from the women's team previously. Also, it's rare to see a program have its head coach step down -- and then announce that coach's replacement, who was not on the staff, within a matter of hours. Maine is on a slim-pickings, tight budget and is one of the toughest jobs in college basketball.

Out: Larry Eustachy. Resigned on Feb. 26, following being placed on administrative leave for an investigation into how he treated his players. Eustachy left with $750,000 for this season and $250,000 over nearly the next year.

In: Niko Medved. Sources told CBS Sports that Drake's Niko Medved has been tapped to lead the Rams going forward. Medved takes the job after just one year at Drake. He spent four years at Furman as the head coach prior to that. Medved got the Furman job after leaving Colorado State as an assistant under Eustachy, and prior to that, working for Tim Miles when Miles was at CSU. He's 44 years old and owns a 79-87 record in five seasons.

Out: Niko Medved. The Bulldogs find themselves in a tight spot in a hurry. The school just hired Medved a year ago. Now he's off to Colorado State. Medved got the team to 17-17 this season.

Out: Jeff Lebo. Resigned on Nov. 29. This is a bottom-tier AAC job. The Pirates went 10-19 this season. Take a scan at every program in a Major 7 conference, and the only two that might compete with ECU right now in terms of desperate need of a complete overhaul in identity and personnel is Washington State and Pitt.

Out: Kermit Davis. The Blue Raiders have to find a coach for the first time in 16 years, now that Davis has moved on to Mississippi. MTSU is a top-five job in Conference USA and one of the 25 best jobs in mid-major college basketball.

In: Nick McDevitt. The Tigers tapped a couple of other candidates who passed on the job, but McDevitt is a really good hire. He did a lot with a little at UNC Asheville, winning 66 games the past three seasons despite losing transfers to high-major programs. The soon-to-be-39-year-old has the acumen to keep the Blue Raiders competing at the top of C-USA.

Out: Mark Price. Houston Fancher took over after Mark Price and Charlotte severed ties in December. The 49ers, once a program expecting to make the NCAA Tournament nearly every year, went 2-16 in C-USA and seem to be starting a long process of rebuild from the athletic director on down. Charlotte basketball was at one point an unquestionable top-50 program, but we're almost two decades removed from that.

In: Ron Sanchez. The long-time Tony Bennett assistant is getting his shot to run his own program. No one's quite certain how successful Bennett's coaches will wind up being, but they deserve a chance. Sanchez is well-equipped for the job, and he comes from a staff with a sterling reputation for doing things above board.

Out: Tim Duryea. A 16-win average over the past three seasons led to an unexpected firing of Duryea. The school's administration is obviously in search of returning to the success from the Stew Morrill era.

In: Craig Smith. Utah State announced on March 26 and the Smith was the man for the job. He spent the past three seasons at the University of South Dakota. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Nebraska and Colorado State. He knows the area and has recruited that part of the country for a decade. A lot of promise here.

Out: Paul Lusk. The industry had murmurs about Lusk's job status in the final weeks of the season. The Bears were the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley but went 7-11 in league play and finished 18-15 overall. Lusk spent seven seasons with the program and averaged 15 wins per year. Many who do work or have worked in The Valley consider it a top-two job in the conference now that Wichita State has left.

In: Dana Ford. Missouri State goes young with the affable Ford, who did well for himself at Tennessee State after getting the job at just 29 years old. He's now on his second job at just 33, which is something obviously very rare in men's Division I basketball.

Out: Marty Simmons. If you can go 11 seasons in a top-12 league without making the NCAA Tournament once, you've done OK for yourself. Simmons had a couple nice teams but never could separate at the top due to Creighton and Wichita State for most of the past decade.

In: Walter McCarty. CBS Sports reported Thursday that the Boston Celtics assistant, who is from Evansville, earned the job. The 44-year-old former NBA player and Kentucky alumnus spent time as an assistant under Rick Pitino from 2007-2010.

Out: Lamont Smith. On March 7, Smith resigned from his alma mater after three seasons. The 42-year-old was arrested at the airport on suspicion of domestic violence the day after USD's regular season finale at San Francisco. However, Smith was never charged and his lawyer released a statement clarifying that charges were never held against against Smith. Legally, the matter is over. Smith was hired at San Diego in 2015.

Out: Tim Floyd. On Nov. 27, Floyd abruptly retired after a 1-5 start. Floyd coached the program for seven full seasons. He never got to the NCAA Tournament at UTEP. The Miners went 11-19 in the regular season.

In: Rodney Terry. This rumor had picked up steam in the week before it happened. UTEP announced Terry as its new coach on March 12. It got him to leave Fresno State. He's familiar with Texas, so it might wind up being a long-term win for the program. The Miners play in C-USA, and this job, although once a place where NCAA Tournaments were attainable, is one of the toughest spots in the league.

Out: Rodney Terry. The Bulldogs made the NCAAs once in Terry's seven seasons there. He kept the program competitive in its move from the WAC to the Mountain West.

Out: Bacari Alexander. After just two years, Alexander is gone. He did have a disciplinary issue earlier this season that led to him be suspended for seven games due to a reported verbal altercation with one of his players. Alexander won 16 games in two seasons at his alma mater.

Out: Dan McHale. Eastern Kentucky terminated McHale on Feb. 26 after just three seasons. EKU athletic director Stephen Lochumueller made the call, which took some in the industry by surprise. McHale went 38-55 but never made the OVC tournament under his watch.

In: A.W. Hamilton. EKU announced on March 23 the hiring of the Kentucky native. Hamilton was an assistant coach under Kevin Keatts at North Carolina State this past season. University. He ran the highly respected Hargrave Military Academy prep program from 2011-2017, winning the prep title in 2016.

"The fit is perfect for my family and me, and we look forward to building on everything EKU has to offer, both on and off the basketball court," Hamilton said.



Out: Matthew Graves. Evan Daniels of 247 Sports reported on Thursday that Graves was let go after five seasons with the Jaguars. His team went 14-18 this season; Graves' record with USA was 65-96. He is a disciple of Brad Stevens, having served as associate head coach under Stevens at Butler. Under Graves, the Jags never finished .500 in Sun Belt play.

In: Richie Riley. Many in the Southland suspected that Riley was gonna move on from Nicholls State. He moves east and gets an upgrade in league. Riley is young, just 35, and went 21-11 with a senior-laden team at Nicholls State. He'll try to get South Alabama to its first tournament since 2008.

Out: G.G. Smith. Multiple reports surfaced on Thursday that Smith has been fired after five seasons with the Greyhounds. The program was never above .500 overall or in league play under Smith. The Patriot League-based school last made the NCAAs in 2012 under current Siena coach Jimmy Patsos.

Out: Scott Cross. On its surface, the most surprising firing in college basketball this season. Cross is coming off a three-season stretch in which he won 72 games. If the firing was purely out of a motivation to spark the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance, and nothing untoward is going on, then Cross won't have to wait long to get another head coaching job. On Monday, he posted this to Twitter:

Since I have not been able to respond to everyone that has reached out, I decided to write a statement about the events of today! Two things that I believe & will continue to do: #TakeTheStairs & #TrustTheGoodLord! pic.twitter.com/VmZuAKhqCn — Scott Cross (@CoachScottCross) March 27, 2018

Out: Nick McDevitt. The alumnus had been interviewing for jobs the past two years, but to no avail. He finally moved up, having landed the Middle Tennessee gig. For UNC Asheville, it's a solid gig in the Big South. From a lifestyle perspective, few low-major jobs offer as much outside of basketball as this one.

Out: Craig Smith. The Coyotes are near the top of the Summit League at this point, but need to bring in a coach that can keep up with South Dakota State. This program has only been in Division I since 2009-10.

Out: Michael Curry. FAU never found footing in four seasons under Curry, who totaled 39 wins while he was there. The C-USA program has found success on the football side, as Lane Kiffin has brought a winning culture and a sassy Twitter personality that's been huge for that school.

In: Dusty May. A Florida and Louisiana Tech assistant under Mike White, the May hire had been in the works for a while. He's on a five-year deal and is well-equipped to take over a program. The hire got done in part because Brian White just got named athletic director at FAU. White is the brother to Mike.

"Dusty was my number one choice, and I am thrilled to have him lead our men's basketball program," White said in a statement.

Out: Mike Maker. A bad four-year run led to Maker's end with the Red Foxes. The program totaled only 28 wins in his tenure. When the next hire is made, it will be the sixth coach in 16 seasons at the school. Marist is considered a bottom-third job in the MAAC.

Out: Tim O'Shea. The Bulldogs transitioned to D-I in 2008-09. O'Shea spent a decade with the program, but the team was a miserable 3-28 this season. The job is considered a good one in the Northeast Conference. One potential candidate who Bryant could look at: Jim Ferry. The Penn State assistant coached LIU Brooklyn to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2011 and 2012 -- in the NEC. Another name to consider: former Maine coach Bob Walsh, who coached at Rhode Island College and was dominant.

Out: Larry Hunter resigned after 13 seasons with the program. Hunter won 193 games, good for second in program history. The SoCon program based out of Cullowhee, North Carolina, will lose five seniors and potentially more players to transfer due to the change in leadership.

Out: Scott Cherry. The school announced March 7 that a "mutual" agreement between Cherry and the administration had been made to sever ties. Cherry was at High Point for nine seasons, and often had a top-two team in the Big South. In five of Cherry's seasons with the program the school won 10 or more games in league play. Injuries to top players prevented the school from reaching the NCAA Tournament.

In: Tubby Smith. A rocky two-year run at Memphis winds up OK for Smith, who was paid to leave and now lands at his alma mater. Smith, who turns 67 later this year, is now at his seventh spot as a head coach. High Point is also the lowest in the rankings of all his former gigs: Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis.

Out: Wes Flanigan. This was a surprising one. Little Rock won an NCAA Tournament game just two years ago under Chris Beard. Flanigan got the job, dealt with some adversity, but is out only two years later. Flanigan went 22-42.

"I am appreciative to coach Flanigan for his service to the university and our basketball program," school AD Chasse Conque said. "At the conclusion of each season I evaluate each of our programs. Based on where we stand today, we felt our men's basketball program needed a change in leadership."

Out: Dennis Cutts. It was not a nice start to 2018 for Cutts, who was fired Cutts on Jan. 1. The Highlanders went 4-12 in league play under interim Justin Bell. The program has been in Division I since 2001-02 and has never gotten to the NCAA Tournament.

In: David Patrick. The associate head coach at TCU -- and the man responsible for getting Ben Simmons to LSU when he was on staff there -- is taking over the Highlanders' program. Patrick has an extensive basketball background. He played pro in Australia, England and Spain, and has spent time with four college basketball programs. It's a solid hire.

Out: Dave Simmons. He lasted 12 seasons at one of the toughest jobs in the Southland Conference. Simmons' peak came in 2010-11, when the Cowboys went 21-12 and lost in the league title game. The school last made the Big Dance in 2002.

In: Heath Schroyer. Schroyer, who was an assistant at BYU, has previously been a head coach at Portland State, Wyoming and Tennessee-Martin. His career record is 125-143. He has not coached a team to the NCAA Tournament.

Out: Kyle Perry. The university dismissed Perry and school athletic director Julio Freire on March 1. Perry was brought on just last October. The Spartans rated as the worst defensive team in college basketball. This program is moving out of the Atlantic Sun and going to the Big South.

Out: Dana Ford. Ford is off to Missouri State after four seasons with the Tigers.

In: Penny Collins. The hire became official on March 26. Collins, 34, is taking on his first head coaching gig at the D-I level. He previously ran Columbia State's junior college program from 2012-15. The Nashville native, who played for Belmont, returns to his home city to coach the Tigers. He was an assistant this past season under Dan Muller at Illinois State.

Out: Richie Riley. The program is on the hunt after Riley spent just two seasons in Thibodaux, Louisiana. It's a tough job in the Southland. Last made the NCAAs in 1998.

Out: Jayson Gee. Went 7-26 and was there for five seasons. The Lancers started 3-3 in Big South play before losing 12 straight. Gee's team did not win a non-conference game vs. a Division I opponent this season. In five seasons, he never won more than 11 games at the school, which has been in Division I since 2004-05.

In: Griff Aldrich. Who is this? Interesting story. Aldrich just took the job after helping UMBC beat Virginia in the tournament. But before that, he spent 16 years outside basketball, working at an international law firm and spent time living in London. He also ran an AAU team that featured DeAndre Jordan. Intriguing hire.

Out: Ken Burmeister. It was year No. 5 for the Cardinals in D-I. It was their worst season yet, a 7-21 finish with a 2-16 record in the Southland. The administration needs to make the right kind of hire to replace Burmeister in order to get on track in the Southland. It could be detrimental to D-I transition if the next coach can't bring the program to the top half of the conference in the next three seasons.

In: Carson Cunningham. ESPN reported on Wednesday that Dr. Carson Cunningham will take over. Cunningham played at Purdue and most recently coached at the NAIA level.

Out: Keith Walker. The Hornets ranked 350th out of 351 teams at KenPom this season. Walker lasted four seasons as a head coach in the MEAC. The program last made the NCAA Tournament in 2005.

Out: Bobby Collins. It was UMES' worst year in Collins' four, with a seven-win total. The Hawks finished 349th out of 351 teams at KenPom.