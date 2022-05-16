IN -- Thad Matta | OUT -- LaVall Jordan

The process to get there wasn't smoothly handled -- Jordan and his staff were left twisting in the wind -- but the end result is a hire that the fan base is fully on board with. Matta is a superb coach. He left Ohio State in 2017 because of health issues related to having drop foot. He's better now, and Butler has a coach with a .740 win percentage who began his career with a one-season fly-by in 2000-01 at BU. Matta coached the Bulldogs to a 24-8 record and made the second round of the NCAAs. Butler's league then? The Midwestern Collegiate Conference. Things have changed a lot for both in 21 years.

IN -- Jon Scheyer | OUT -- Mike Krzyzewski

After 47 years, the last 42 at Duke, Coach K is done. He will leave a massive void in college basketball: 13 Final Fours, five national championships and 1,202 wins. He exits with a case as the greatest coach in the sport's history. At 34, Scheyer is the youngest head coach in a power league. He's different from K in many ways, which will make this intriguing. Duke steps into a new era with a great collection of talent incoming, but the unknown of not having K on the bench. Next season will be fascinating, particularly against the backdrop of what Hubert Davis accomplished in his first season at North Carolina.

IN -- Todd Golden | OUT -- Mike White

Golden brought San Francisco to the NCAAs this year, marking that program's first run to the Big Dance since 1998. He went 57-36 in three seasons at USF. Golden has prior experience in the SEC; he was on Bruce Pearl's staff for two seasons at Auburn from 2014-16. At 36, Golden is the second-youngest power-conference head coach to Scheyer. A bit of an outside-the-box move by AD Scott Stricklin. High upside here if Golden can hit it.

IN -- Mike White | OUT -- Tom Crean

In the end, AD Josh Brooks got what he sought: a sitting head coach with proven success in the NCAA tourney. White's record: 243-127. Crean was fired after going 47-75 in four seasons, never finishing better than 10th in the SEC. White will have a short move from Gainesville, after leaving Florida following seven seasons. White won six NCAA Tournament games there; Georgia has just as many tournament wins as a program dating all the way back to 1983.

IN -- Jerome Tang | OUT -- Bruce Weber

After being courted by mid-majors and a few high-majors in recent years, the longtime Baylor assistant found his calling in Manhattan. Tang was regarded by many as the best assistant coach at a power-conference school. Now he gets to run a program for the first time in his career. Weber's resignation ended a 10-year tenure that included five NCAA Tournaments and an Elite Eight in 2018. Weber went 184-147 at K-State and finished atop the Big 12 standings twice.

IN -- Kenny Payne | OUT -- Chris Mack

Payne is a beloved figure in school history and the first Black head coach of Louisville's men's basketball. He played on the '86 championship team and previously was an assistant at Kentucky under John Calipari before working for the New York Knicks the past two seasons. Payne signed a six-year deal worth $3.35 million annually. The school remains mired in NCAA-investigation purgatory and awaits potential significant punishment later this year. Payne's first big move as coach: luring Nolan Smith away from Duke and hiring him as his top assistant.

IN -- Matt McMahon | OUT -- Will Wade

After seven seasons of success with the Racers, Matt McMahon replaces the disgraced Wade, who arrived at LSU in 2017 and wasted little time making noise both on and off the court. The school received its long-overdue Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in early March, which prompted the process to fire Wade for cause. LSU could face significant sanctions (including a potential postseason ban for multiple years) even after firing Wade. With seven major violations levied against the men's basketball program, LSU's future is murky at best heading into this offseason. McMahon is a great coach with a huge challenge ahead, but it's the lone SEC program that's the only power-conference school in its state. He had to take this job.



IN -- Kevin Willard | OUT -- Mark Turgeon

One of the worst-kept secrets in college basketball became official when Willard signed a seven-year deal starting at $3.9 million. Willard leaves Seton Hall after 12 years with a 225-161 record, including a 1-5 mark in the NCAA Tournament. Turgeon stepped down in early December after the Terps -- a ranked team entering this season -- started 5-3. The Terrapins need an injection of enthusiasm. Will Willard deploy his the formula he used to keep Seton Hall in the top half of the Big East, or is a new approach needed for a much bigger program?

IN -- Chris Jans | OUT -- Ben Howland

Once New Mexico State made the NCAAs, the Mississippi State job was Jans' to turn down. He did not do that. Less than 24 hours after NMSU lost to Arkansas in the second round, Jans had agreed to be the Bulldogs' coach. It's been near-universally regarded as a perfect fit.



IN -- Dennis Gates | OUT -- Cuonzo Martin

The Tigers' fan base is aching for consistency and national relevance, and it just never came under Martin, who arrived in 2017. The Tigers went 2-21 (5-13 SEC) last season; Martin went 78-77 in five seasons. Gates is a disciple of Leonard Hamilton. He was interviewed by nearly a half-dozen power-conference programs in the past two years and was one of the hottest mid-major names after resurrecting Cleveland State.

IN -- Shaheen Holloway | OUT -- Kevin Willard

Holloway's six-year deal will put him in place to continue the Pirates' solid run over the past decade under Willard. The Pirates invited Holloway's Saint Peter's team to the introductory press conference, which is a rarity to say the least, and then everyone in the building proceeded to give the Peacocks a standing ovation. Coaching transitions don't get much smoother than this. Holloway, 45, returns to not just the place he played, but also where he was an assistant coach from 2010-18.



IN -- Lamont Paris | OUT -- Frank Martin

South Carolina fired Martin after a 10-year tenure, which included one NCAA Tournament appearance -- a Final Four run in 2017. Paris wound up being the pick after a slightly-longer-than-expected search process. He spent five seasons overseeing Chattanooga's program and went 87-71, including a trip to this year's NCAA Tournament.

IN -- Kyle Neptune | OUT -- Jay Wright

What a legacy Wright leaves. He was the AP Coach of the Decade in men's college basketball for the 2010s. He leaves after making the Final Four, doing so for a fourth time. He put a dozen players into the NBA, got Villanova to top-five-program-in-the-sport status and kept it there for the better part of a decade. Kings of the Big East. College basketball will be worse off for not having Wright in its coaching ranks. His April 20 retirement announcement was one of the most surprising offseason headlines in college basketball in a long time. At 60 years old and with 28 years of head coaching life behind him, Wright decided he was done with the ever-increasing rigors of the job. Neptune would seem to be a terrific successor, though. He spent eight years on the bench there, commands a room, has a deep connection in Philly and has the support of that community behind him immediately.

IN -- Sean Miller | OUT -- Travis Steele

Steele was unable to lead Xavier to an NCAA Tournament berth in three eligible seasons. That caused his firing, and within four days, Xavier got it cleared to hire Miller. It's a huge homecoming, and might be what gets the Muskies back into consistent national relevance. Miller made four NCAA tourneys in five seasons with X in the 2000s, though he'll likely serve a small suspension in the fall due to a Level I violation from his time at Arizona. There's a fair chance this is a tremendous reunion.

IN -- Otis Hughley Jr. | OUT -- Dylan Howard

The school cut ties with Howard after four seasons, this past year being a 12-18 campaign. Hughley comes aboard with a variety of experience. How much? A&M's press release states: "A veteran developer of talent at the high school, college, professional, international and Olympic level, Hughley is a well-known figure at essentially every level of basketball." Good get.

IN -- Tony Madlock | OUT -- Mo Williams

Williams was 14-35 in two seasons as coach of the Hornets but left for Jackson State; he has deep family ties to the university. Madlock was brought over from South Carolina State, where he went 15-16 in his one and only season there.

IN -- Mike Lewis | OUT -- James Whitford

The Cardinals hired Lewis, a UCLA assistant who previously spent time at Indiana and Butler. It's his first head coaching opportunity, but he knows the Midwest well. Lewis replaces Whitford, who lasted nine years and went 131-146. The school last won a league title in '01.

IN -- Levell Sanders | OUT -- Tommy Dempsey

Dempsey was out in '21, but we're noting this change because Sanders was promoted in February to the full-time post after serving as interim. Binghamton's 12 wins last season were the most the program had since 2009-10.

IN -- Dan Earl | OUT -- Lamont Paris

After five seasons, Paris was able to capitalize on getting to the NCAAs and nearly beating Illinois. He won out on a long process at South Carolina. Earl, a sleeper choice for this job, arrives via VMI, where he spent the prior seven seasons.

IN -- Ed Conroy | OUT -- Duggar Baucom

Conroy left his assistant's post at Vanderbilt to return to The Citadel, where he went 49-76 from 2006-10. Baucom was out after seven seasons and 77 wins. Widely regarded as one of the toughest jobs in the sport, the program has never made the NCAA Tournament.

IN -- Daniyal Robinson | OUT -- Dennis Gates

The Vikings tapped Robinson, who was an assistant at Iowa State. Mystery candidate! But getting fresh and unexpected faces at this level can sometimes lead to good results.

IN -- Trent Johnson | OUT -- Mark Gottfried

Gottfried's staff was put on administrative leave last spring after violations were uncovered at Northridge. Former Stanford/TCU coach Trent Johnson coached the team to a 7-22 record and was promoted to the full-time position on March 17.

IN -- Mike Schwartz | OUT -- Joe Dooley

The East Carolina job coming open was an open secret. Dooley went 44-67 in four seasons, his best being the last one (15-15). Schwartz is a defensive mind who is believed to be a tremendous fit for the grit and toughness that this job brings. Can he be the guy to lift ECU out of the American's cellar?

IN -- Billy Taylor | OUT -- Mike Schrage

At 48 years old, Taylor is coming off four seasons as an assistant at Iowa. He's 214-210 in his career as a head coach (Lehigh, Ball State, Belmont Abbey). Schrage left after three seasons to join Jon Scheyer's staff at Duke, where he was previously a support staff member for Krzyzewski. Elon has been in the CAA since 2014 but had only one season above .500.

OUT -- Todd Lickliter

Lickliter and all of Evansville's staff were fired on May 5. The opening was not a surprise; the job was rumored to be vulnerable for months, only for this to come to fruition after the school hired Kenneth Siegfried as its athletic director in late April.

IN -- Tobin Anderson | OUT -- Greg Herenda

A strange one. Fifty-six days after the end of Fairleigh Dickinson's season, school AD Bradford Hurlbut fired Herenda. The Knights went 4-22 last season, but the timing was curious. His successor, Tobin Anderson, comes from D-II St. Thomas Aquinas, where he went 209-62 the past nine seasons.

IN -- Pat Chambers | OUT -- Michael Fly

The former Penn State coach left in 2020 amid controversy for racially inappropriate language with former player Rasir Bolton. Chambers spent last season as an assistant at La Salle. Fly was fired after a 55-59 record through four seasons, but a 21-11 mark in '21-22.

IN -- Keith Urgo | OUT -- Kyle Neptune

Fordham lost a good one in Neptune, who went 16-16 in his one and only season. As one source told me: Going 16-16 in your first year at Fordham is like winning 25 or more games anywhere else. It's not an easy job. Neptune is the first coach in more than 35 years to leave Fordham and do so while not being fired from the job. Urgo will be bumped up, and he won out despite having some good competition for the gig. Urgo was previously a longtime assistant under Pat Chambers at Penn State.

IN -- Chris Caputo | OUT -- Jamion Christian

Caputo was a longtime assistant for Jim Larranaga, dating back to the George Mason era. He helped get Miami to the Elite Eight this season, and with that deep push in the NCAAs, it locked up his candidacy for the opening. Caputo takes over a job with a high ceiling and low floor. Might be the most interesting one in the A-10.

IN -- Jonas Hayes | OUT -- Rob Lanier

Hayes would be the coach at Georgia if not for Mike White. He deserves this opportunity, especially after rallying to coach Xavier to win the NIT. Georgia State has finished above .500 in nine consecutive seasons. This is one of the 20-30 best mid-major jobs in the country.

IN -- G.G. Smith | OUT -- Tubby Smith

After a distinguished career, including coaching Kentucky to a 1998 national title, Tubby Smith retired relatively quietly in February, allowing for his son to succeed him in the role.



IN -- Ryan Pedon | OUT -- Dan Muller

Illinois State gets a high-energy, up-and-coming name who grinded as hard as just about any power-conference assistant in the game. Pedon comes via Ohio State. Hard to figure, but Illinois State last made the NCAAs in 1998.

IN -- Mo Williams | OUT -- Wayne Brent

Williams, who played 12 seasons in the NBA, will take over for Brent, who is retiring. Williams was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and the majority of his family attended Jackson State.



IN -- Marvin Menzies | OUT -- Billy Donlon

Donlon was 46-39 in three seasons, those 46 wins amounting to the most in a three-season span in school history. As we previously told you, Menzies was a prime candidate from the jump. His relationship with Kansas City AD Brandon Martin played a significant factor in his hiring. Menzies is 246-159 in his career and took New Mexico State to five NCAA Tournaments between 2010-15.

IN -- Mike Jordan | OUT -- Fran O'Hanlon

Jordan is a longtime Colgate assistant who will stay in the Patriot League and get his first shot as a head coach. O'Hanlon, a terrific player once upon a time, spent the past 27 years leading the Leopards. He coached 793 games and is universally respected in the industry.

IN -- Fran Dunphy | OUT -- Ashley Howard

Dunphy is the godfather of Philly hoops. He graduated from La Salle, thrived at Penn and had a long run with Temple. Now he'll unexpectedly cap his career back at La Salle, where he recently worked as the AD. It's a tough job. Dunphy is 73, making him by far the oldest hire of this cycle. He also has 580 wins to his name.

IN -- Talvin Hester | OUT -- Eric Konkol

The Bulldogs lost their former head coach to Tulsa. Hester is a familiar face: a former Louisiana Tech assistant who spent last season at Texas Tech.

IN -- Chris Markwood | OUT -- Richard Barron

Markwood has experience with Maine, both as a player and a coach, which is meaningful. Very tough job. Low budget, way off the map. Maybe as solid of a hire as could be expected here.



IN -- Frank Martin | OUT -- Matt McCall

The Minutemen never found footing in five seasons under McCall, amassing a 60-81 record. Now the program gets a big injection of personality and coaching buzz, as Martin wastes no time going from South Carolina to Amherst. If this school is ever going to have a resurgence, Martin has to be the guy to do it, right? Huge hire in the A-10.



IN -- Travis Steele | OUT -- Jack Owens

Miami fired Owens after five seasons, none of which had the RedHawks above .500. Steele was immediately pegged as a potential successor. Steele is an absolute grinder and could well get Miami back into the upper echelon of the MAC within two years.

IN -- Bart Lundy | OUT -- Patrick Baldwin

The Panthers hired a D-II coach from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lundy coached Queens to a 30-4 mark last season and won 76% of his games the past nine years.



IN -- George Ivory | OUT -- Lindsey Hunter

Hunter resigned after his third season with the Delta Devils. The team was 8-75 during his time. Ivory, who previously coached at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is MVSU's fifth coach in a 12-year span. He's one of the best players in school history.

IN -- Steve Prohm | OUT -- Matt McMahon

McMahon basically had to go this year after guiding Murray State to a 31-3 record. He's off to LSU, while McMahon's former boss is coming back: Prohm accepted the job, in large part, because of Murray State's move to the Missouri Valley and its increased presence and budget since he left the Racers for Iowa State in 2015.



IN -- Chris Crutchfield | OUT -- Derrin Hansen

The Mavericks have gone with a powerful personality and great communicator of a coach in Crutchfield. He also has a good foundation and financial support around that athletic department. Hansen guided the program from Division II to Division I, but went 10-45 the past two seasons.

IN -- Greg Heiar | OUT -- Chris Jans

Jans' successor is a former LSU and Wichita State assistant who also also worked at the JUCO and D-III levels. Heiar's experience certainly fits the mold of the kind of coach who can thrive in Las Cruces. He just guided Northwest Florida State College to a junior college national title.

IN -- Corey Gipson | OUT -- Mike McConathy

After 23 years, McConathy retired as the winningest coach in Northwestern State history. He won 330 games with the Demons (682 in his career) and made the NCAAs in 2001, 2006, 2013. Gipson was plucked from Missouri State, where he spent the previous seven seasons.



IN -- Archie Miller | OUT -- David Cox

Miller opted in after Rhode Island came heavy with a huge financial package and promised all the resources and support Miller could have possibly asked for. URI should almost immediately become a factor again in the A-10.

IN -- David Patrick | OUT -- Brian Katz

Katz retired in December after more than 12 years on the job. Patrick is quite a get. Strong reputation as one of the best assistants in the country. As good of a candidate as the Hornets could have landed.

IN -- Bashir Mason | OUT -- Shaheen Holloway

As expected, the Seton Hall alum was called back home after coaching the 15th-seeded Peacocks to arguably the biggest Cinderella run in tournament history. The question becomes: How will this program be improved from a funding perspective in the coming years? A good sign: getting Mason, who was at Wagner for a decade but grew up in Jersey City. Might've been the best possible hire to replace Holloway. Mason carries a 165-130 record.

IN -- Steve Lavin | OUT -- Sam Scholl

Coaching in the WCC at schools not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and BYU is a tough assignment. Scholl was good in his first year but sub-.500 since. Lavin takes over after working as an analyst at Fox the past seven seasons. He just couldn't shake the coaching bug. It took USD's AD more than a month to fill this job, but Lavin is a wowing pick. So crazy it just might work? Lavin coached UCLA from 1996-2003 and St. John's from 2010-2015. He's 226-133 for his career.

IN -- Chris Gerlufsen | OUT -- Todd Golden

Golden's exodus to Florida makes room for another in-store promotion, as Gerlufsen is a good choice to inherit the Dons. It won't be easy maintain USF's standing in the WCC, but the program does have enough cachet and momentum behind it to give him a good shot.

IN -- Chris Victor | OUT -- Jim Hayford

Victor was promoted to full-time after guiding the RedHawks to a 23-8 record and a share of the WAC regular season title. Hayford resigned in November after using a racial slur during a team scrimmage. A subsequent investigation turned up more inappropriate behavior, leading to his ouster.

IN -- Rob Lanier | OUT -- Tim Jankovich

After falling short of making the NCAAs and losing in the second round of the NIT, Jankovich (125-64 in six years) announced his retirement. Lanier lands here after taking Georgia State to the NCAA Tournament, where his team held a second half lead on top-seeded Gonzaga.



OUT -- Tony Madlock

The Bulldogs are looking for their second coach in as many years after Madlock left the MEAC for the SWAC. He's the new coach at Alabama State.

IN -- Eric Peterson | OUT -- Todd Lee

Lee was surprisingly fired after a 66-52 four-year run with the Coyotes. Peterson, a former Utah assistant, previously served on staff with South Dakota when Craig Smith coached there from 2014-18.

IN -- Eric Konkol | OUT -- Frank Haith

The Golden Hurricane lured Konkol out of Louisiana Tech. He'll need to get to work immediately in the transfer portal to try and get this program into the top half of the AAC in two years' time.



IN -- Andrew Wilson | OUT -- Dan Earl

The Keydets were never better than .500 in the SoCon in seven years under Earl, who went to Chattanooga, but that's also because this is one of the 10-or-so toughest jobs in the country. Wilson was hired from nearby James Madison, where he spent the past two seasons as an assistant.

IN -- Donald Copeland | OUT -- Bashir Mason

It took a little bit longer than expected, but Copeland comes over via Seton Hall, where he was an assistant at his alma mater. Wagner lost Mason to Saint Peter's. A lot of connective tissue between these three universities.

IN -- Eric Duft | OUT -- Randy Rahe

Rahe's mid-May retirement marks the most recent coaching change of the 60 listed here. He's a Big Sky legend, having won more games in that conference than any coach in history. He won five conference championships and took to Weber State to three NCAA Tournaments. Duft moves one chair over after serving as a longtime assistant.