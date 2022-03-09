IN: Jon Scheyer | OUT: Mike Krzyzewski

After 42 years, Coach K is walking away once Duke's season ends. He will leave a massive void in college basketball once he goes, and with 12 Final Fours, five national championships and nearly 1,200 wins, he has a case as the greatest college hoops coach in the sport's history. At 34, Scheyer, the coach-in-waiting, will by far be the youngest head coach in a power conference.

OUT: Chris Mack

Mack and the university agreed to part ways to the tune of $4.8 million in January. Mack went 63-36 in three and a half seasons with the Cardinals. When he was hired in 2018, Mack was considered a no-brainer for U of L, an ideal fit at that. Instead, the school remains mired in NCAA-investigation purgatory and awaits potential significant punishment later this year. As for who replaces him, Kenny Payne remains a frontrunner from the outside looking in, but the search will intensify once the Cardinals' ACC Tournament run ends.

OUT: Mark Turgeon

Turgeon stepped down in early December after the Terps -- a ranked team entering this season -- started 5-3. Danny Manning has served as the interim coach, but the school is relying on Parker Executive Search to aid in its scouring to land a big name. The idea is to get a coach who can return Maryland to consistent top-25 status. Turgeon won 66% of his games at Maryland, though took the program to just one Sweet 16. The names attached to the opening are USC's Andy Enfield and Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, but in reality nobody really knows where this one is going as of now.

OUT: Matt McCall

The Minutemen never found their footing in five seasons under McCall, amassing a 60-81 record. The UMass job has lost the shine it once carried in the post-John Calipari era. That said, could the school try to lure and land a Mark Schmidt or Archie Miller to take the job?



IN: Ryan Pedon | OUT: Dan Muller

The Ohio State assistant coach was the No. 2 pick for the Cincinnati job a year ago. Now Illinois State gets a high-energy up-and-coming name who grinds as hard as just about any power-conference assistant in the game. Hard to figure, but Illinois State last made the NCAAs in 1998.

OUT: Sam Scholl

Coaching in the WCC at schools not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and BYU is a tough assignment. Scholl was good in his first year (21-15) but sub-.500 since. One source told CBS Sports that USD AD Bill McGillis wants to hire a sitting head coach.

IN: Craig Victor | OUT: Jim Hayford

Victor was moved to interim coach, but was promoted to the full-time job after guiding the RedHawks to a 23-8 record with a share of the WAC regular season title. Hayford resigned in November after using a racial slur during a team scrimmage. A subsequent investigation turned up more inappropriate behavior, leading to his ouster.

OUT: Patrick Baldwin

Had Baldwin's son/namesake not committed to play for his father this season, Milwaukee would have moved on a year ago. But it waited it out and that decision provided without benefit for the Panthers, who went 10-22 and only had Patrick Baldwin Jr. for 11 games. Question is, will Baldwin Jr. now go to the NBA, or was his stock hurt enough that he should stay and transfer to a power conference for a second season?



OUT: Michael Fly

A 55-59 record through four seasons -- and a 21-11 mark in 2021-22 -- wasn't good enough for Fly to keep his job. Sources said FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh wanted to make this move a year ago but the money at that point was too much. Fly deserved another season.

OUT: Fran O'Hanlon

Mike Krzyzewski isn't the only legend in his conference retiring this year. O'Hanlon, a terrific player once upon a time, spent the past 27 years leading the Leopards. He coached 793 games and is universally respected in the industry.

OUT: Clayton Bates

A quick hook for Bates -- he resigned -- after being hired in 2020. Western Michigan was 13-29 and finished last in the MAC this season. The Broncos last made the NCAAs in 2014

IN: Levell Sanders | OUT: Tommy Dempsey

Sanders was promoted in February to the full-time post after serving as interim coach for the majority of the 2021-22 season. Binghamton's 12 wins this season are the most the program has had since 2009-10.

OUT: Derrin Hansen

A relationship dating back to 1998 has ended, as Hansen was fired on March 6 after 17 years as Omaha's coach. (He was an assistant previous to that.) Hansen guided the program from Division II to Division I, but went 10-45 the past two seasons. The move was a polarizing one locally.

OUT: Mark Gottfried

Gottfried's staff was put on administrative leave last spring after violations were uncovered at Northridge. Former Stanford/TCU coach Trent Johnson coached the team to a 7-22 record this season.

OUT: Brian Katz

Katz retired in December after more than 12 years on the job. Brandon Laird has served as the Hornets' interim coach. Sacramento State went 10-17 in the regular season.

IN: Mo Williams | OUT: Wayne Brent

Stadium reported Monday that Alabama State coach Mo Williams, who played 12 seasons in the NBA, will take over for Brent, who is retiring. Williams was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and the majority of his family attended Jackson State.



OUT: Mo Williams

Williams was 14-35 in two seasons as coach of the Hornets, but is reportedly leaving for Jackson State. The Hornets went 10-21 and just missed making the SWAC Tournament.