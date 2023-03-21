Monday was a doozy. As we paused from NCAA Tournament action, the Big East had its biggest off-the-court day in a long time. Rick Pitino agreed to a six-year deal to coach St. John's, Ed Cooley agreed to a deal with Georgetown. That self-inflicted sever from Providence is going to be one of the biggest storylines in the conference over the next couple of years.
And it opens up Providence to a new coach for the first time in more than a decade. I've got candidates for that opening in the capsule below.
The Big East is on fire right now. Pitino, Cooley, Providence and three teams in the Sweet 16. What a time for the only Big Six conference that is unabashedly a basketball-first league. It's showing in a major way.
Elsewhere, we wait on what Texas will do with interim head coach Rodney Terry, now that he's got the Longhorns in the second weekend. Notre Dame appears to be moving closer to getting its next coach, while California and Texas Tech are taking their time.
I expect three or four mid-major jobs to fill on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
We're at 38 jobs that with vacancies and/or turnover. Here's the list, and the latest.
Major-conference openings
|1
|Out: Chris Beard
Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 20-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte might be warming to the idea that Terry can get this job full-time, I'm told. Is a Sweet 16 run enough, or will it take another win or two? He's done about as good of a job as could be asked of him after what he took on in December.
|2
|Out: Patrick Ewing | In: Ed Cooley
Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. So Georgetown went and lured Cooley away from Providence. He's charismatic, a proven winner, has pulled off a rebuild before and will need to do it again. This is a broken program but one that theoretically can turn in a couple years' time if Cooley puts in as much work as he'll need to in order to get GU out of the depths of the Big East.
|3
|Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry
Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011. Boeheim had a longer association with Syracuse University than any other coach in college sports history: nearly 60 years.
|4
|Out: Ed Cooley
Cooley did what many believed he would never do: leave his so-called dream job. He exits Providence having made it a much better program than it was when he arrived. The Friars have top-three facilities in the Big East and arguably a top-three fan base as well. Names that have been connected to this gig in the 24-plus hours since it came open include Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley (leave ASU to coach against his brother? Not sure on that), George Mason coach Kim English and Yale coach James Jones.
|5
|Out: Mike Brey
The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is done following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. It's sounding like the list of finalists has been decided. I'd be surprised if we got to the weekend and there wasn't a coach in place. Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry has been reported as the leading candidate. Will he stay at Penn State?
|6
|Out: Mark Adams
Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned March 8. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.
|7
|Out: Mike Anderson | In: Rick Pitino
There is anticipation, hope and legitimate reason for excitement and NCAA Tournament expectations around this program for the first time in a long time. Rick Pitino is coming to town and will be back at Madison Square Garden. The Johnnies may have finally gotten it right. The school fired Anderson after four years. On Monday, Anderson went public with his dispute over St. John's intention to fire him for cause. That could get messy.
|8
|Out: Josh Pastner | In: Damon Stoudamire
The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Stoudamire was not an on-the-radar candidate initially, which means AD J Batt successfully navigated back channels, identified his guy weeks ago, and pulled off as big of a PR win as he could with this hire.
|9
|Out: Kermit Davis | In: Chris Beard
The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Beard is back in college basketball after barely more than two months of unemployment after his firing at Texas in the wake of a domestic abuse scandal that formally ended when a felony charge against him was dropped in February.
|10
|Out: Mark Fox
Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. Coaches involved as of Monday: LMU's Stan Johnson, Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, UCSB's Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine's Russell Turner.
Other openings
|1
|Out: Mike Balado
The Wolves were coached by Balado for six years and fired him after his buyout dropped in mid-March. The program last made the NCAAs in 1999. Heavy speculation circulating that this job is going to Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson.
|2
|Out: Mike Brennan
Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. A hiring decision is expected this week.
|3
|Out: Jimmy Allen
The Black Knights played seven years under Allen and were, for the most part, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League team. This job requires a specific kind of coach and recruits, obviously, specific kinds of players -- guys who want to represent their country and attend for reasons beyond basketball.
|4
|Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson
James is out less than two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant was 17 games under .500 through two seasons (21-38), but Austin Peay was a job in transition, moving from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved quickly to get this job, and I'm told was able to push for an aggressive salary pool in the negotiating process.
|5
|Out: Michael Huger | In: Todd Simon
The Falcons hired Southern Utah coach Todd Simon, who was 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green is one of the toughest jobs in the MAC.
|6
|Out: Nathan Davis
Bucknell split from Davis after eight seasons, which included a 129-155 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. Bucknell is arguably the best job in the Patriot League and will be competitively chased. I'm told it's going to have its coach in place by Wednesday.
|7
|Out: Jim Whitesell
The Bulls made four NCAA Tournaments in five years under Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, but the momentum couldn't continue under Whitesell. The timeline on this one is murky.
|8
|Out: Desmond Oliver | In: Brooks Savage
Two seasons and done for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn't so long ago that ETSU was competing for NCAA Tournaments and winning the SoCon under Steve Forbes. And so Savage, a former ETSU assistant under Forbes, gets the job on a four-year contract.
|9
|Out: Brian Burg In: Charlie Henry
The Eagles bring in Henry, an assistant at Alabama, to try and bring some life into an Eagles program that is arguably the worst in the Sun Belt. Henry replaces Burg who was on a weirdly short leash and only given three years by athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in three seasons.
|10
|Out: Will Ryan In: Sundance Wicks
Wicks, an assistant coach for Wyoming the past three seasons, replaces Ryan, who was fired after he went 2-19 this season.
|11
|Out: G.G. Smith
Tubby Smith's son was promoted to the full-time job a year ago but was fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell in the Patriot League, High Point is a highly coveted job in the Big South because of its campus setting and facilities.
|12
|Out: Brett Nelson
Nelson went 27-84 in four seasons. The Crusaders, who reside in the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007.
|13
|Out: Zac Claus | In: Alex Pribble
Pribble, an assistant at Seattle, was hired to replace Claus, who went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.
|14
|Out: Steve Masiello
The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, and it remains wait-and-see whether he'll get promoted to the full-time position. (Seriously, what's the holdup?)
|15
|Out: John Aiken | In: Will Wade
Aiken was fired after just two seasons and a 22-45 overall record. Former coach Heath Schroyer is now the AD and decided Wade was worth the risk. Wade is awaiting a ruling from the IRP due to his role in LSU's case, wherein he was caught on a wiretap talking about paying players. That verdict will come down in the spring. The day after his introductory presser, the school suspended Wade from summer recruiting and the first five games of next season.
|16
|Out: Bill Herrion
The UNH job is open for the first time since the mid-aughts. Herrion's contract was not renewed after he went 227-303 in 18 seasons as coach of the Wildcats.
|17
|Out: Brian Kennedy
A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy's resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play in the America East, and the job ranks near the bottom in the conference.
|18
|Out: Greg Heiar
A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007. It's sounding like Sam Houston State coach Jason Hooten is the leader in the clubhouse here.
|19
|Out: Will Jones
NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired.
|20
|Out: Corey Gipson
The Demons are in search of a coach after Gipson left after just one season to take the Austin Peay job. That's a whiplash-like turn after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.
|21
|Out: Todd Simon
Simon left after going 65-28 overall and 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds to take over at Bowling Green. This team logo's got evil energy.
|22
|Out: Brian Gregory
The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years under Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a tough job in a league (the American) that is bringing on six more members this summer. Mike Brey has been rumored to be getting the job; if so, that could be done by Tuesday.
|23
|Out: Aaron McKie
The former Temple star went 52-56 in four seasons and will remain on as a special advisor for the athletics department. Said AD Arthur Johnson: "Aaron has been a highly-decorated student-athlete, committed alumnus, husband, father, and a dedicated coach for Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach. Every step of the way Aaron has represented the University and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his long-standing service to Temple and the men's basketball program." Get Matt Langel before someone else does.
|24
|Out: Steve Lutz
Two years, two NCAA Tournaments, and now Lutz heads to Western Kentucky. The Islanders' gig is in a great location and is probably the best job in the Southland at this point.
|25
|Out: Greg Young | In: K.T. Turner
Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Turner, who has great recruiting connections across Texas, arrives after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.
|26
|Out: Rick Stansbury | In: Steve Lutz
Stansbury's run lasted seven years and included a .610 winning percentage (139-89), but he's the first coach in program history to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is a good mid-major job with proud tradition. Lutz figures to restore some roar to a region with which he's familiar. This is a quality hire, and Lutz has a good recruiter's eye.
|27
|Out: Isaac Brown
Brown was interim coach in 2020-21, got Wichita State to the First Four and was given the full-time job. The past two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers finished outside the top 100 at KenPom. Former Maryland/Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon is rumored to be interested in the opening, as is Furman coach Bob Richey and potentially Houston associate head coach Kellen Sampson. Wichita State is spreading its net far and wide. This is a key hire at a crucial time for the program.
|28
|Out: Jay McAuley
The Terriers had McAuley for less than 2.5 seasons; he was pushed out due to internal strife between him and his players. Dwight Perry has coached the team since. Wofford went 16-15 in the regular season. Two names linked to this are former assistant/current App State coach Dustin Kerns and former Wofford assistant/current Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner. What's taking so long?