The NCAA Tournament is around the corner, but college basketball been newsy and noisy off the court for well over a week at this point due to all of the headlines coming in with the coaching carousel. Here's a layout of what's happened in recent days.
MONDAY:
Chris Beard was hired at Mississippi. The move is a controversial one, but happened after weeks of vetting. Here is our newser on the decision.
Damon Stoudamire was hired at Georgia Tech. He replaces Josh Pastner. That's a tough ACC job, but perhaps Stoudamire is the guy. He's the latest former NBA player to earn a chance at the high-major level.
Aaron McKie stepped down at his alma mater, Temple. The decision paves a way for Temple to go after Matt Langel, who was an assistant there from 2006-11, before he got the Colgate job. He should be the school's first and only call.
SUNDAY:
McNeese State officially hired former LSU coach Will Wade. There's no telling how long a suspension awaits in Wade's future; he's a part of the LSU IRP case. That case will be finalized this spring. A suspension and/or show-cause could last a year. Wade's camp has been optimistic that the damage will be reasonable and not nearly that severe, sources said.
Good news came for Washington's Mike Hopkins. Huskies athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced Hopkins would get another year. UW has made one NCAA Tournament in six seasons under his tutelage.
SATURDAY:
Rick Stansbury resigned at Western Kentucky and Isaac Brown was fired at Wichita State. Those are two good mid-major-plus jobs and will command a lot of attention from candidates far and wide.
FRIDAY:
Georgia Tech canned Pastner and St. John's severed ties with Mike Anderson. That brought the number of high-major job flips to nine.
THURSDAY:
The biggest headline was Georgetown firing Patrick Ewing after six seasons. The Hoyas have to figure out who will be the person to take this broken job and restore the luster. One name I didn't put on my list below: Missouri's Dennis Gates, who agreed to a restructured contract that will go through 2028-29 and is now paying him $4 million annually. Gates' new buyout is a whopping $25.5 million.
The other high-major firing happened out West. Cal did the long-expected and sacked Mark Fox on the heels of the program's worst season, by far, in history: 3-29.
Elsewhere in the Pac-12: Stanford AD Bernard Muir told CBS Sports that Jerod Haase will return for an eighth season. Haase is 112-109 and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament with the Cardinal.
WEDNESDAY:
Jim Boeheim's time at Syracuse came to an end after 47 years as the head coach and six decades being officially tied to the school. The university simultaneously announced the end of Boeheim's run and the hiring of Adrian Autry — Syracuse's first new coach since 1976.
Mark Adams resigned at Texas Tech. The news came shortly after TTU lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Adams was previously suspended for racially insensitive remarks he made to a player earlier this season, when he said he was quoting passages from the Bible. Adams went 43-25 in two years.
We're at 33 jobs that with vacancies and/or turnover.
Major-conference openings
|Out: Chris Beard
Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 18-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston. Jamie Dixon's name has been attached to the job as of late, but the situation still feels foggy.
|Out: Patrick Ewing
Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. Now the Hoyas have to bring in someone that can drag Georgetown out of the bottom three of the Big East, where it's been most of the past decade. Here's my list on the six candidates who should get a look, but subsequent to that story publishing I learned that Georgetown president John DeGioa, who's running the search, has not contacted Rick Pitino's camp and does not want to pursue the Hall of Fame coach. Is this Ed Cooley's job to turn down?
|Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry
Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011. Boeheim had a longer association with Syracuse University than any other coach in college sports history: nearly 60 years.
|Out: Mike Brey
The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is done following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.
|Out: Mark Adams
Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned Wednesday evening. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.
|Out: Mike Anderson
The school fired Anderson after four years. It was viewed as an outside-the-box hire in 2019, and it never panned out. The question is: Can St. John's get Rick Pitino? He's the program's No. 1 priority. The Johnnies haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. They need to hire someone who can provide legitimate optimism. If it's not Pitino, who?
|Out: Josh Pastner | In: Damon Stoudamire
The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Stoudamire was not an on-the-radar candidate initially, which means AD J Batt successfully navigated back channels, identified his guy weeks ago, and pulled off as big of a PR win as he could with this hire.
|Out: Kermit Davis | In: Chris Beard
The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Beard is back in college basketball after barely more than two months of unemployment after his firing at Texas in the wake of a domestic abuse scandal that formally ended when a felony charge against him was dropped in February.
|Out: Mark Fox
Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. I'm hearing San Jose State coach Tim Miles isn't involved as of Monday, but UCSB coach Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine coach Russell Turner are being looked at. A name I'd toss into the ring: LMU coach Stan Johnson.
Other openings
|1
|Out: Mike Brennan
Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. Three names that might be in play for this job: Virginia assistant Jason Williford, former Hartford coach John Gallagher and former Siena and George Washington coach Jamion Christian.
|2
|Out: Jimmy Allen
The Black Knights played seven years under Allen and were, for the most part, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League team. This job requires a specific kind of coach and recruits, obviously, specific kinds of players -- guys who want to represent their country and attend for reasons beyond basketball.
|3
|Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson
James is out less than two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant was 17 games under .500 through two seasons (21-38), but Austin Peay was a job in transition, moving from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved quickly to get this job, and I'm told was able to push for an aggressive salary pool in the negotiating process.
|4
|Out: Michael Huger
The Falcons finished this season under .500 for a third straight year, and Huger's tenure ends after eight campaigns and a 126-125 record, 64-82 in the MAC. Not an easy job.
|5
|Out: Nathan Davis
Bucknell split from Davis after eight seasons, which included a 129-155 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. Bucknell is arguably the best job in the Patriot League and will be competitively chased. The program has made the NCAAs eight times. Villanova's George Halcovage and Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara are two of the candidates the school has identified early in its process.
|6
|Out: Jim Whitesell
The Bulls made four NCAA Tournaments in five years under Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, but the momentum couldn't continue under Whitesell. This search will probably take some time.
|7
|Out: Desmond Oliver
Two seasons and done for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn't so long ago that ETSU was competing for NCAA Tournaments and winning the SoCon under Steve Forbes. Two names in play here: UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell, former ETSU assistant Brooks Savage.
|8
|Out: Brian Burg
It was a weirdly short leash for Burg, who was only given three years by athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in three seasons. Georgia Southern is arguably the worst job in the Sun Belt. Bit of a strange call.
|9
|Out: Will Ryan
The Phoenix fired Ryan following a 2-19 go of it this season. Freddie Owens has interim-coach duties. I'm told the candidate pool has been narrowed down to four names: college basketball analyst/media personality/former Oklahoma State point guard Doug Gottlieb, Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks, former Cincinnati coach John Brannen and former Washington State assistant Ben Johnson. In-person interviews were conducted over the weekend. A decision is expected soon.
|10
|Out: G.G. Smith
Tubby Smith's son was promoted to the full-time job a year ago but was fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell in the Patriot League, High Point is a highly coveted job in the Big South because of its campus setting and facilities.
|11
|Out: Brett Nelson
Nelson went 27-84 in four seasons. The Crusaders, who reside in the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007. The school will likely look to land someone with previous head coaching experience at the mid-major level.
|12
|Out: Zac Claus
Claus went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.
|13
|Out: Steve Masiello
The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, and it remains wait-and-see whether he'll get promoted to the full-time position.
|14
|Out: John Aiken | In : Will Wade
Aiken was fired after just two seasons and a 22-45 overall record. Former coach Heath Schroyer is now the AD and decided Wade was worth the risk. Wade is awaiting a ruling from the IRP due to his role in LSU's case, wherein he was caught on a wiretap talking about paying players. That verdict will come down in the spring.
|15
|Out: Brian Kennedy
A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy's resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play in the America East, and the job ranks near the bottom in the conference.
|16
|Out: Greg Heiar
A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. NMSU will pick up the pieces and rebuild in the spring, but the question is: Who wants to take this kind of job? Someone will, but the task is going to be heavy. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007.
|17
|Out: Will Jones
NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert has kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired. A&T went 8-10 in conference play.
|18
|Out: Corey Gipson
The Demons are in search of a coach after Gipson left after just one season to take the Austin Peay job. That's a whiplash-like turn after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.
|19
|Out: Brian Gregory
The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years under Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a tough job in a league (the American) that is bringing on six more members this summer.
|20
|Out: Aaron McKie
The former Temple star went 52-56 in four seasons and will remain on as a special advisor for the athletics department. Said AD Arthur Johnson: "Aaron has been a highly-decorated student-athlete, committed alumnus, husband, father, and a dedicated coach for Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach. Every step of the way Aaron has represented the University and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his long-standing service to Temple and the men's basketball program." Get Matt Langel before someone else does.
|21
|Out: Greg Young | In: K.T. Turner
Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Turner, who has great recruiting connections across Texas, arrives after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.
|22
|Out: Rick Stansbury
Stansbury's run lasted seven years and included a .610 winning percentage (139-89), but he's the first coach in program history to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is a good mid-major job with proud tradition. I'm told AD Todd Stewart will go with a younger guy. Morehead State's Preston Spradlin and Northern Kentucky's Darrin Horn will be getting interviews, a source said.
|23
|Out: Isaac Brown
Brown was interim coach in 2020-21, got Wichita State to the First Four and was given the full-time job. The past two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers finished outside the top 100 at KenPom. Former Maryland/Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon is rumored to be interested in the opening, as is Furman coach Bob Richey and potentially Houston associate head coach Kellen Sampson. Wichita State is spreading its net far and wide. This is a key hire at a crucial time for the program.
|24
|Out: Jay McAuley
The Terriers had McAuley for less than 2.5 seasons; he was pushed out due to internal strife between him and his players. Dwight Perry has coached the team since. Wofford went 16-15 in the regular season. Two names linked to this are former assistant/current App State coach Dustin Kerns and former Wofford assistant/current Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner.