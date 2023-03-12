The NCAA Tournament is around the corner, but college basketball been newsy and noisy off the court for well over a week at this point due to all of the headlines coming in with the coaching carousel.

Selection Sunday even had some noise: McNeese State officially hired former LSU coach Will Wade. There's no telling how long a suspension awaits in Wade's future; he's a part of the LSU case in the IRP. That case will be finalized this spring. A suspension and/or show-cause could last a year, or not. Wade's camp has been optimistic that the damage will be reasonable, sources said.

Good news came Sunday for Washington's Mike Hopkins. Huskies athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced Hopkins would get another year. UW has made one NCAA Tournament in six seasons under his tutelage.

News from Saturday: The resignation of Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky and the firing of Isaac Brown at Wichita State. Those are two good mid-major-plus jobs and will command a lot of attention from candidates far and wide.

The most recent firings at the power-conference level happened Friday: Georgia Tech canned Josh Pastner and St. John's severed ties with Mike Anderson. That brought the number of high-major job flips to nine.

Thursday's biggest headline was Georgetown firing Patrick Ewing after six seasons. The Hoyas have to figure out who will be the person to take this broken job and restore the luster. I have a list of candidates, the link to which is in the Georgetown capsule below. One name I didn't put on that list: Missouri's Dennis Gates, who agreed to a restructured contract on Friday that will go through 2028-29 and is now paying him $4 million annually. Gates' new buyout is a whopping $25.5 million.

The other high-major firing from Thursday happened out West. Cal did the long-expected and sacked Mark Fox on the heels of the program's worst season, by far, in history: 3-29.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12: Stanford AD Bernard Muir told CBS Sports that Jerod Haase will return for an eighth season. Haase is 112-109 and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament with the Cardinal. Stanford was eliminated Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament by Arizona and finished at 14-19.

We're now in the next major phase of the carousel, which was spurred Wednesday by the biggest headline of all this week: Jim Boeheim's time at Syracuse has come to an end after 47 years as the head coach and six decades being officially tied to the school. The university simultaneously announced the end of Boeheim's run and the hiring of Adrian Autry — Syracuse's first new coach since 1976. Autry was the rumored successor in recent weeks, and now it's official. It also means that three Hall of Fame coaches have left the ACC in three successive years: Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim.

Times are changing in college basketball.

Also on Wednesday: Mark Adams resigned at Texas Tech. The news came shortly after TTU lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Adams was previously suspended for racially insensitive remarks he made to a player earlier this season, when he said he was quoting passages from the Bible. Adams went 43-25 in two years. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.

Elsewhere, Chris Beard's candidacy to be the next coach at Mississippi continues to percolate. As of Sunday afternoon, Beard was still considered the favorite for the job, but sources have stressed Beard needs to clear a few critical phases of the vetting process before it becomes a practical likelihood that he can be offered the job.

We're at 31 jobs that with vacancies and/or turnover.

Major-conference openings



Texas Out: Chris Beard

Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 17-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston. Jamie Dixon's name has been attached to the job as of late, but the situation still feels foggy.

Georgetown Out: Patrick Ewing

Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. Now the Hoyas have to bring in someone that can drag Georgetown out of the bottom three of the Big East, where it's been most of the past decade. Here's my list on the six candidates who should get a look

Syracuse Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry

Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011. Boeheim had a longer association with Syracuse University than any other coach in college sports history: nearly 60 years.

Notre Dame Out: Mike Brey

The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is done following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.

Texas Tech Out: Mark Adams

Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned Wednesday evening. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school.

St. John's Out: Mike Anderson

The school fired Anderson after four years. It was viewed as an outside-the-box hire in 2019, and it never panned out. The question is: Can St. John's get Rick Pitino? He's the program's No. 1 priority. But does Georgetown feel the same way? The Johnnies haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. They need to hire someone who can provide legitimate optimism. If it's not Pitino, who?

Ga. Tech Out: Josh Pastner

The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Some names who could be in play to succeed Pastner include Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, FAU's Dusty May, Charleston's Pat Kelsey, Furman's Bob Richey and Tulane's Ron Hunter.

Ole Miss Out: Kermit Davis

The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Former Texas coach Chris Beard is currently the favorite, though sources stressed it is not a done deal and there are still significant stages for Beard to get through before he can receive an offer.

California Out: Mark Fox

Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. Some early names Cal should target include San Jose State coach Tim Miles, UCSB coach Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine coach Russell Turner.

Other openings