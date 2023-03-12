The NCAA Tournament is around the corner, but college basketball been newsy and noisy off the court for well over a week at this point due to all of the headlines coming in with the coaching carousel.
Selection Sunday even had some noise: McNeese State officially hired former LSU coach Will Wade. There's no telling how long a suspension awaits in Wade's future; he's a part of the LSU case in the IRP. That case will be finalized this spring. A suspension and/or show-cause could last a year, or not. Wade's camp has been optimistic that the damage will be reasonable, sources said.
Good news came Sunday for Washington's Mike Hopkins. Huskies athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced Hopkins would get another year. UW has made one NCAA Tournament in six seasons under his tutelage.
News from Saturday: The resignation of Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky and the firing of Isaac Brown at Wichita State. Those are two good mid-major-plus jobs and will command a lot of attention from candidates far and wide.
The most recent firings at the power-conference level happened Friday: Georgia Tech canned Josh Pastner and St. John's severed ties with Mike Anderson. That brought the number of high-major job flips to nine.
Thursday's biggest headline was Georgetown firing Patrick Ewing after six seasons. The Hoyas have to figure out who will be the person to take this broken job and restore the luster. I have a list of candidates, the link to which is in the Georgetown capsule below. One name I didn't put on that list: Missouri's Dennis Gates, who agreed to a restructured contract on Friday that will go through 2028-29 and is now paying him $4 million annually. Gates' new buyout is a whopping $25.5 million.
The other high-major firing from Thursday happened out West. Cal did the long-expected and sacked Mark Fox on the heels of the program's worst season, by far, in history: 3-29.
Elsewhere in the Pac-12: Stanford AD Bernard Muir told CBS Sports that Jerod Haase will return for an eighth season. Haase is 112-109 and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament with the Cardinal. Stanford was eliminated Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament by Arizona and finished at 14-19.
We're now in the next major phase of the carousel, which was spurred Wednesday by the biggest headline of all this week: Jim Boeheim's time at Syracuse has come to an end after 47 years as the head coach and six decades being officially tied to the school. The university simultaneously announced the end of Boeheim's run and the hiring of Adrian Autry — Syracuse's first new coach since 1976. Autry was the rumored successor in recent weeks, and now it's official. It also means that three Hall of Fame coaches have left the ACC in three successive years: Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim.
Times are changing in college basketball.
Also on Wednesday: Mark Adams resigned at Texas Tech. The news came shortly after TTU lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Adams was previously suspended for racially insensitive remarks he made to a player earlier this season, when he said he was quoting passages from the Bible. Adams went 43-25 in two years. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.
Elsewhere, Chris Beard's candidacy to be the next coach at Mississippi continues to percolate. As of Sunday afternoon, Beard was still considered the favorite for the job, but sources have stressed Beard needs to clear a few critical phases of the vetting process before it becomes a practical likelihood that he can be offered the job.
We're at 31 jobs that with vacancies and/or turnover.
Major-conference openings
|Out: Chris Beard
Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 17-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston. Jamie Dixon's name has been attached to the job as of late, but the situation still feels foggy.
|Out: Patrick Ewing
Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. Now the Hoyas have to bring in someone that can drag Georgetown out of the bottom three of the Big East, where it's been most of the past decade. Here's my list on the six candidates who should get a look. Georgetown president John DeGioa will be the one running the search and making the call.
|Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry
Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011. Boeheim had a longer association with Syracuse University than any other coach in college sports history: nearly 60 years.
|Out: Mike Brey
The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is done following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.
|Out: Mark Adams
Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned Wednesday evening. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school.
|Out: Mike Anderson
The school fired Anderson after four years. It was viewed as an outside-the-box hire in 2019, and it never panned out. The question is: Can St. John's get Rick Pitino? He's the program's No. 1 priority. But does Georgetown feel the same way? The Johnnies haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. They need to hire someone who can provide legitimate optimism. If it's not Pitino, who?
|Out: Josh Pastner
The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Some names who could be in play to succeed Pastner include Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, FAU's Dusty May, Charleston's Pat Kelsey, Furman's Bob Richey and Tulane's Ron Hunter.
|Out: Kermit Davis
The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Former Texas coach Chris Beard is currently the favorite, though sources stressed it is not a done deal and there are still significant stages for Beard to get through before he can receive an offer.
|Out: Mark Fox
Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. Some early names Cal should target include San Jose State coach Tim Miles, UCSB coach Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine coach Russell Turner.
Other openings
|1
|Out: Mike Brennan
Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. Three names that might be in play for this job: Virginia assistant Jason Williford, former Hartford coach John Gallagher and former Siena and George Washington coach Jamion Christian.
|2
|Out: Jimmy Allen
The Black Knights played seven years under Allen and were, for the most part, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League team. This job requires a specific kind of coach and recruits, obviously, specific kinds of players -- guys who want to represent their country and attend for reasons beyond basketball.
|3
|Out: Nate James
James is out less than two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant was 17 games under .500 through two seasons (21-38), but Austin Peay was a job in transition, moving from the OVC to the ASUN this season. James ended the year on a 1-13 skid. No third year, even if Austin Peay struggled. Curious.
|4
|Out: Michael Huger
The Falcons finished this season under .500 for a third straight year, and Huger's tenure ends after eight campaigns and a 126-125 record, 64-82 in the MAC. Not an easy job.
|5
|Out: Nathan Davis
Bucknell split from Davis after eight seasons, which included a 129-155 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. Bucknell is arguably the best job in the Patriot League and will be competitively chased. The program has made the NCAAs eight times.
|6
|Out: Jim Whitesell
The Bulls made four NCAA Tournaments in five years under Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, but the momentum couldn't continue under Whitesell. This search will probably take some time.
|7
|Out: Desmond Oliver
Two seasons and done for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn't so long ago that ETSU was competing for NCAA Tournaments and winning the SoCon under Steve Forbes. Three names that could be in play here: UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell, former ETSU assistant Brooks Savage and Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey.
|8
|Out: Brian Burg
It was a weirdly short leash for Burg, who was only given three years by athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in three seasons. Georgia Southern is arguably the worst job in the Sun Belt. Bit of a strange call.
|9
|Out: Will Ryan
The Phoenix fired Ryan following a 2-19 go of it this season. Freddie Owens has interim-coach duties. I'm told the candidate pool has been narrowed down to four names: college basketball analyst/media personality/former Oklahoma State point guard Doug Gottlieb, Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks, former Cincinnati coach John Brannen and former Washington State assistant Ben Johnson. In-person interviews were conducted on Friday and more are happening this weekend. A decision is expected soon.
|10
|Out: G.G. Smith
Tubby Smith's son was promoted to the full-time job a year ago but was fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell in the Patriot League, High Point is a highly coveted job in the Big South because of its campus setting and facilities.
|11
|Out: Brett Nelson
Nelson went 27-84 in four seasons. The Crusaders, who reside in the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007. The school will likely look to land someone with previous head coaching experience at the mid-major level.
|12
|Out: Zac Claus
Claus' firing was inevitable and became official on Feb. 27. He went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.
|13
|Out: Steve Masiello
The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, and it remains wait-and-see whether he'll get promoted to the full-time position.
|14
|Out: John Aiken | In: Will Wade
Aiken was fired after just two seasons and a 22-45 overall record. Former coach Heath Schroyer is now the AD and decided Will Wade was worth the risk. Wade is awaiting a ruling from the IRP due to his role in LSU's case, wherein he was caught on a wiretap talking about paying players. That verdict will come down in the spring.
|15
|Out: Brian Kennedy
A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy's resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play in the America East, and the job ranks near the bottom in the conference.
|16
|Out: Greg Heiar
A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. NMSU will pick up the pieces and rebuild in the spring, but the question is: Who wants to take this kind of job? Someone will, but the task is going to be heavy. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007.
|17
|Out: Will Jones
NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert has kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired. A&T went 8-10 in conference play.
|18
|Out: Brian Gregory
The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years under Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a tough job in a league (the American) that is bringing on six more members this summer.
|19
|Out: Greg Young
Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Royce "Snoop" Johnson is holding down the fort until a replacement is named in the next few weeks. The next coach there will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.
|20
|Out: Rick Stansbury
Stansbury's run lasted seven years and included a .610 winning percentage (139-89), but he's the first coach in program history to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is a good mid-major job with proud tradition. I'm told AD Todd Stewart will go with a younger guy. Morehead State's Preston Spradlin and Northern Kentucky's Darrin Horn will be getting interviews, a source said.
|21
|Out: Isaac Brown
Brown was interim coach in 2020-21, got Wichita State to the First Four and was given the full-time job. The past two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers finished outside the top 100 at KenPom. Former Maryland/Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon is rumored to be interested in the opening, as is Furman coach Bob Richey and potentially Houston associate head coach Kellen Sampson. Wichita State is spreading its net far and wide. This is a key hire at a crucial time for the program.
|22
|Out: Jay McAuley
The Terriers had McAuley for less than 2.5 seasons; he was pushed out due to internal strife between him and his players. Dwight Perry has coached the team since. Wofford went 16-15 in the regular season. Two names linked to this are former assistant/current App State coach Dustin Kerns and former Wofford assistant/current Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner.