As anticipated, we've had the busiest week on the coaching carousel yet. Here's a recap of the latest.
Micah Shrewsberry agreed to a seven-year deal at Notre Dame on Wednesday. Here's our newser on it. Shrewsberry was the top target for Notre Dame, and though Penn State put a big-time offer in front of him, the money wasn't drastically different from Notre Dame's deal, which I'm told is north of $25 million.
At Oral Roberts, a no-brainer: Russell Springmann was promoted to head coach a little more than 24 hours after Paul Mills agreed to the Wichita State job.
On Tuesday, we had a five-pack of hirings: Wichita State plucked Paul Mills from Oral Roberts; Iona hired Fairleigh Dickinson's Tobin Anderson; FDU replaced Anderson by promoting Jack Castleberry from within; Wofford also promoted from within by taking the interim tag off Dwight Perry; and Bucknell tapped Saint Joe's assistant John Griffin III.
Also: Bobby Hurley got a two-year extension at Arizona State, a necessary development considering he was going into his final year.
Monday was a doozy for college hoops. As we paused from NCAA Tournament action, the Big East had its biggest off-the-court day in a long time. Rick Pitino agreed to a six-year deal to coach St. John's, Ed Cooley agreed to a seven-year deal with Georgetown. Cooley's self-inflicted sever from Providence is going to be one of the biggest storylines in the conference over the next couple of years.
And judging by the Providence AD's reaction, the bitterness isn't going away in the short-term.
Cooley's exit opens up Providence to a new coach for the first time in more than a decade. George Mason coach Kim English is in deep discussions with the school. If the interview process goes well, it should be done on Thursday.
The Big East is on fire right now. Pitino, Cooley, Providence and three teams in the Sweet 16. What a time for the only Big Six conference that is unabashedly a basketball-first league. It's showing in a major way.
Elsewhere, we wait on what Texas will do with interim head coach Rodney Terry, now that he's got the Longhorns in the second weekend. Meantime, California and Texas Tech are taking their time. Are their targets still coaching?
Folks, we've hit 43 gigs with vacancies and/or turnover. Here's the list heading into Thursday.
Major-conference changes
|Out: Chris Beard
Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 20-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte might be warming to the idea that Terry can get this job full-time, I'm told. Is a Sweet 16 run enough, or will it take another win or two? He's done about as good of a job as could be asked of him after what he took on in December.
|Out: Patrick Ewing | In: Ed Cooley
Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. So Georgetown went and lured Cooley away from Providence. He's charismatic, a proven winner, has pulled off a rebuild before and will need to do it again. This is a broken program but one that theoretically can turn in a couple years' time if Cooley puts in as much work as he'll need to in order to get GU out of the depths of the Big East.
|Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry
Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011. Boeheim had a longer association with Syracuse University than any other coach in college sports history: nearly 60 years.
|Out: Ed Cooley
Cooley did what many believed he would never do: leave his so-called dream job. He exits Providence having made it a much better program than it was when he arrived. The Friars have top-three facilities in the Big East and arguably a top-three fan base as well. George Mason coach Kim English is heavily involved with this opening.
|Out: Mike Brey | In: Micah Shrewsberry
Brey stepped down following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick put Shrewsberry at the top of his list earlier in March and patiently waited out the end of Penn State's NCAA Tournament run before engaging in discussions. It's the first men's basketball hire in 23 years, and Shrewsberry is the first Black head coach in ND men's basketball history. This feels like a great fit.
|Out: Mark Adams
Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned March 8. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school. Grant McCasland (North Texas) is being rumored about as the leader for this one.
|Out: Mike Anderson | In: Rick Pitino
There is anticipation, hope and legitimate reason for excitement and NCAA Tournament expectations around this program for the first time in a long time. Rick Pitino is coming to town and will be back at Madison Square Garden. The Johnnies may have finally gotten it right. The school fired Anderson after four years. On Monday, Anderson went public with his dispute over St. John's intention to fire him for cause. That could get messy.
|Out: Josh Pastner | In: Damon Stoudamire
The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Stoudamire was not an on-the-radar candidate initially, which means AD J Batt successfully navigated back channels, identified his guy weeks ago, and pulled off as big of a PR win as he could with this hire.
|Out: Kermit Davis | In: Chris Beard
The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Beard is back in college basketball after barely more than two months of unemployment after his firing at Texas in the wake of a domestic abuse scandal that formally ended when a felony charge against him was dropped in February.
|Out: Micah Shrewsberry
If Penn State AD Pat Kraft did his diligence, he wasn't thrown by Shrewsberry's move back home to Indiana. That in mind, here are my top five names to call for this opening: Colgate's Matt Langel, FAU's Dusty May, VCU's Mike Rhoades, Yale's James Jones and Utah State's Ryan Odom.
|Out: Mark Fox
Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. Coaches involved as of Monday: LMU's Stan Johnson, Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, UCSB's Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine's Russell Turner.
Non-Big-Six changes
|Out: Mike Brennan
Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. A hiring decision is expected this week.
|Out: Mike Balado | In: Bryan Hodgson
The Wolves were coached by Balado for six years and fired him after his buyout dropped in mid-March. The program last made the NCAAs in 1999. As expected, Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson was the pick.
|Out: Jimmy Allen
The Black Knights played seven years under Allen and were, for the most part, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League team. This job requires a specific kind of coach and recruits, obviously, specific kinds of players -- guys who want to represent their country and attend for reasons beyond basketball.
|Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson
James is out less than two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant was 17 games under .500 through two seasons (21-38), but Austin Peay was a job in transition, moving from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved quickly to get this job, and I'm told was able to push for an aggressive salary pool in the negotiating process.
|Out: Michael Huger | In: Todd Simon
The Falcons hired Southern Utah coach Todd Simon, who was 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green is one of the toughest jobs in the MAC.
|Out: Nathan Davis | In: John Griffin III
Bucknell split from Davis after eight seasons, which included a 129-155 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. It hired Griffin, an '08 alum, and someone who was associate head coach at Saint Joseph's the past four years. "As an alum, the success of Bucknell Athletics resonates with me on a deep level, and I look forward to bringing the Patriot League championship back to Sojka Pavilion," Griffin said. He was a starter for multiple Bucknell NCAAT teams.
|Out: Jim Whitesell
The Bulls made four NCAA Tournaments in five years under Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, but the momentum couldn't continue under Whitesell. The timeline on this one is murky.
|Out: Juan Dixon
The Maryland basketball legend was a flop at Coppin State, lasting six seasons and going 9-23 this year.
|Out: Desmond Oliver | In: Brooks Savage
Two seasons and done for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn't so long ago that ETSU was competing for NCAA Tournaments and winning the SoCon under Steve Forbes. And so Savage, a former ETSU assistant under Forbes, gets the job on a four-year contract.
|Out: Tobin Anderson | In: Jack Castleberry
The best story of the NCAA Tournament turned into a job that Anderson only had for 10 months. After the Knights upset 1-seed Purdue and nearly knocked off No. 9 FAU, Anderson's quickly rumored candidacy at Iona became official. Castleberry was promptly promoted one seat over on the bench.
|Out: Brian Burg | In: Charlie Henry
The Eagles bring in Henry, an assistant at Alabama, to try and bring some life into an Eagles program that is arguably the worst in the Sun Belt. Henry replaces Burg who was on a weirdly short leash and only given three years by athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in three seasons.
|Out: Will Ryan In: Sundance Wicks
Wicks, an assistant coach for Wyoming the past three seasons, replaces Ryan, who was fired after he went 2-19 this season.
|Out: G.G. Smith
Tubby Smith's son was promoted to the full-time job a year ago but was fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell in the Patriot League, High Point is a highly coveted job in the Big South because of its campus setting and facilities.
|Out: Brett Nelson
Nelson went 27-84 in four seasons. The Crusaders, who reside in the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007.
|Out: Zac Claus | In: Alex Pribble
Pribble, an assistant at Seattle, was hired to replace Claus, who went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.
|Out: Rick Pitino | In: Tobin Anderson
Iona resuscitated Pitino's career, and after three years he became irresistible at the power-conference level, so off he goes to St. John's. Two NCAA Tournament appearances and a boost in relevance. The Gaels wasted no time in plucking Anderson away from FDU. It's not just his single year at FDU that gives Anderson credence; he was highly regarded as a Division II coach long before he coached Cinderella's latest story.
|Out: Steve Masiello
The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, and it remains wait-and-see whether he'll get promoted to the full-time position. (Seriously, what's the holdup?)
|Out: John Aiken | In: Will Wade
Aiken was fired after just two seasons and a 22-45 overall record. Former coach Heath Schroyer is now the AD and decided Wade was worth the risk. Wade is awaiting a ruling from the IRP due to his role in LSU's case, wherein he was caught on a wiretap talking about paying players. That verdict will come down in the spring. The day after his introductory presser, the school suspended Wade from summer recruiting and the first five games of next season.
|Out: Bill Herrion
The UNH job is open for the first time since the mid-aughts. Herrion's contract was not renewed after he went 227-303 in 18 seasons as coach of the Wildcats.
|Out: Brian Kennedy
A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy's resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play in the America East, and the job ranks near the bottom in the conference.
|Out: Greg Heiar
A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007. It's sounding like Sam Houston State coach Jason Hooten is the leader in the clubhouse here.
|Out: Will Jones
NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired.
|Out: Corey Gipson | In: Rick Cabrera
After Gipson left after just one season to take the Austin Peay job, the program hired Tallahassee Community College's Rick Cabrera. That's a whiplash-like turn after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.
|Out: Paul Mills | In: Russell Springmann
A second NCAA Tournament appearance in a three-year span was enough to get Mills a highly coveted job in not-so-far-away Wichita State. The Golden Eagles made a savvy move and promoted Russell Springmann. Long-overdue chance for Springmann, who rose to prominence in the business as an assistant at Texas for Rick Barnes.
|Out: Todd Simon
Simon left after going 65-28 overall and 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds to take over at Bowling Green. That SUU logo's got some hostile energy.
|Out: Brian Gregory
The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years under Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a tough job in a league (the American) that is bringing on six more members this summer. Mike Brey told ESPN on Tuesday that he was not offered the job and will likely do television in the coming year. USF's administration does have a few other candidates it's closing in on, I'm told.
|Out: Aaron McKie
The former Temple star went 52-56 in four seasons and will remain on as a special advisor for the athletics department. Temple's search is taking longer than some expected. ... Is AD Arthur Johnson waiting to see if Rodney Terry gets the Texas job?
|Out: Steve Lutz
Two years, two NCAA Tournaments, and now Lutz heads to Western Kentucky. The Islanders' gig is in a great location and is probably the best job in the Southland at this point.
|Out: Greg Young | In: K.T. Turner
Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Turner, who has great recruiting connections across Texas, arrives after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.
|Out: Rick Stansbury | In: Steve Lutz
Stansbury's run lasted seven years and included a .610 winning percentage (139-89), but he's the first coach in program history to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is a good mid-major job with proud tradition. Lutz figures to restore some roar to a region with which he's familiar. This is a quality hire, and Lutz has a good recruiter's eye.
|Out: Isaac Brown | In: Paul Mills
Brown was interim coach in 2020-21, got Wichita State to the First Four and was given the full-time job. The past two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers finished outside the top 100 at KenPom. Word emerged Tuesday afternoon that Oral Roberts' Paul Mills is the pick to get the job, meaning he's no longer in play at Texas Tech. Mills went 106-83 in six seasons at Oral Roberts and made two NCAA Tournaments. This is a key hire at a crucial time for the program.
|Out: Jay McAuley | In: Dwight Perry
The Terriers had McAuley for less than 2.5 seasons; he was pushed out due to internal strife between him and his players. Dwight Perry coached the team in his stead and wound up earning the job, somewhat surprisingly, after Wofford finished 16-15. "He did a great job during the past season of bringing stability to the program and building a culture of teamwork, grit and competitiveness. We look forward watching the program move forward under his leadership," AD Richard Johnson said.