As expected, the coaching turnover in college hoops ratcheted up a few notches this week.

On Friday, there were two more firings at the power-conference level: Georgia Tech fired Josh Pastner and St. John's fired Mike Anderson. That brought the number of high-major job flips to nine.

Thursday's biggest headline was Georgetown firing Patrick Ewing after six seasons. The Hoyas have to figure out who will be the person to take this broken job and restore the luster. I have a list of candidates, the link to which is in the Georgetown capsule below.

The other high-major firing from Thursday happened out West. Cal did the long-expected and sacked Mark Fox on the heels of the program's worst season, by far, in history: 3-29.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12: Stanford AD Bernard Muir told CBS Sports that Jerod Haase will return for an eighth season. Haase is 112-109 and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament. Stanford was eliminated Thursday night 95-84 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament by Arizona and finished at 14-19.

We're now in the next major phase of the carousel, which was spurred Wednesday by the biggest headline of all this week: Jim Boeheim's time at Syracuse has come to an end after 47 years as the head coach and six decades being officially tied to the school. The university simultaneously announced the end of Boeheim's run and the hiring of Adrian Autry — Syracuse's first new coach since 1976. Conspicuously, Syracuse's statement did not refer to Boeheim's ending as a retirement, and Boeheim himself did not provide a quote or statement to the school's announcement.

Autry was the rumored successor in recent weeks, and now it's official. It also means that three Hall of Fame coaches have left the ACC in three successive years: Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim. Times are changing in college basketball.

Also on Wednesday: Mark Adams resigned at Texas Tech. The news came shortly after TTU lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Adams was previously suspended for racially insensitive remarks he made to a player earlier this season, when he said he was quoting passages from the Bible. Adams went 43-25 in two years. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.

I confirmed multiple reports of Chris Beard's candidacy to be the next coach at Mississippi. As of Wednesday night, Beard was considered the favorite for the job, but one source stressed that significant hurdles still needed to be cleared before it became a practical likelihood that Beard indeed would be offered the job. He is, as of this story's most recent publishing, one of a few candidates being vetted by Ole Miss.

There are now seven power-conference jobs with turnover. The number will likely reach 10 in the next three days.

Other jobs I'm keeping an eye on: UCF, Washington and Western Kentucky.

We're at 25-plus jobs that have changed. That number will probably get to 30 by Selection Sunday. Here's the list.

Major-conference openings



Texas Out: Chris Beard

Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 16-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston.

Georgetown Out: Patrick Ewing

Really a sad thing how Ewing could never get Georgetown going. Six years and an honest go of it, but it wasn't meant to be. Now the Hoyas have to bring in someone that can drag Georgetown out of the bottom three of the Big East, where it's been most of the past decade. Here's my list on the six candidates who should get a look

Syracuse Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry

Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011.

Notre Dame Out: Mike Brey

The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is stepping down in less than a month, following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.

Texas Tech Out: Mark Adams

Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned Wednesday evening. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school.

St. John's Out: Mike Anderson

The school fired Anderson after four years. It was viewed as an outside-the-box hire in 2019, and it never panned out. The question is: Can St. John's get Rick Pitino? He's the program's No. 1 priority. But does Georgetown feel the same way? The school hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. It needs to hire someone who can provide legitimate optimism.

Ga. Tech Out: Josh Pastner

The Yellow Jackets lasted seven years with Pastner, but it was time for a change. Some names who could be in play to succeed Pastner include Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, FAU's Dusty May, Charleston's Pat Kelsey, Furman's Bob Richey and Tulane's Ron Hunter.

Ole Miss Out: Kermit Davis

The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Former Texas coach Chris Beard is currently the favorite, though sources stressed it is not a done deal and there are still significant stages for Beard to get through before he can receive an offer.

California Out: Mark Fox

Fox was fired after four seasons. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Harriman. The job is among the five-or-so worst at the high-major level for a variety of reasons. Some early names Cal should target include San Jose State coach Tim Miles, UCSB coach Joe Pasternack and UC Irvine coach Russell Turner.

Other openings