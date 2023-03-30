Out: Mike Brennan

Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. A hiring decision is expected this week. I'm told the school is down to three candidates.

Out: Mike Balado | In: Bryan Hodgson

The Wolves were coached by Balado for six years and fired him after his buyout dropped in mid-March. The program last made the NCAAs in 1999. As expected, Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson was the pick.

Out: Jimmy Allen | In: Kevin Kuwik

The Black Knights played seven years under Allen and were, for the most part, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League team. Kuwik is a decorated, longtime assistant with a background in the military, having spent a decade in the Armed Forces. Really, one of the best hires of this year's cycle. He comes via Butler University.



Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson

James is out less than two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant was 17 games under .500 through two seasons (21-38), but Austin Peay was a job in transition, moving from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved quickly to get this job, and I'm told was able to push for an aggressive salary pool in the negotiating process.

Out: Michael Huger | In: Todd Simon

The Falcons hired Southern Utah coach Todd Simon, who was 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green is one of the toughest jobs in the MAC.

Out: Nathan Davis | In: John Griffin III

Bucknell split from Davis after eight seasons, which included a 129-155 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. It hired Griffin, an '08 alum, and someone who was associate head coach at Saint Joseph's the past four years. "As an alum, the success of Bucknell Athletics resonates with me on a deep level, and I look forward to bringing the Patriot League championship back to Sojka Pavilion," Griffin said. He was a starter for multiple Bucknell NCAAT teams.



Out: Jim Whitesell

The Bulls made four NCAA Tournaments in five years under Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, but the momentum couldn't continue under Whitesell. I'm told at least five candidates turned this job down in the previous 10 days, including three sitting head coaches. Buffalo started anew with its search on Monday.

Out: Juan Dixon

The Maryland basketball legend was a flop at Coppin State, lasting six seasons and going 9-23 this year.

Out: Desmond Oliver | In: Brooks Savage

Two seasons and done for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn't so long ago that ETSU was competing for NCAA Tournaments and winning the SoCon under Steve Forbes. And so Savage, a former ETSU assistant under Forbes, gets the job on a four-year contract.

Out: Tobin Anderson | In: Jack Castleberry

The best story of the NCAA Tournament turned into a job that Anderson only had for 10 months. After the Knights upset 1-seed Purdue and nearly knocked off No. 9 FAU, Anderson's quickly rumored candidacy at Iona became official. Castleberry was promptly promoted one seat over on the bench.

Out: Kim English

Two-and-through for English, who got the rare opportunity to make a leap from the A-10 to the Big East after just two seasons as a head coach. Now what for George Mason? The cupboard is bare from a roster standpoint. This is a program with a Final Four banner that's in a very vulnerable position at the moment.

Out: Brian Burg | In: Charlie Henry

The Eagles bring in Henry, an assistant at Alabama, to try and bring some life into an Eagles program that is arguably the worst in the Sun Belt. Henry replaces Burg who was on a weirdly short leash and only given three years by athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in three seasons.

Out: Will Ryan In: Sundance Wicks

Wicks, an assistant coach for Wyoming the past three seasons, replaces Ryan, who was fired after he went 2-19 this season. Green Bay is one of the toughest jobs in the Horizon League.

Out: G.G. Smith | In: Alan Huss

Tubby Smith's son was promoted to the full-time job a year ago but was fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell in the Patriot League, High Point is a highly coveted job in the Big South because of its campus setting and facilities. Huss comes via Creighton, and was the choice after a few other assistants at high-major jobs turned down High Point's offers.

Out: Brett Nelson | In: Dave Paulsen

Nelson went 27-84 in four seasons. The Crusaders, who reside in the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007. The school did a great job in getting Paulsen, who has previous head coaching experience at Bucknell and George Mason.

Out: Zac Claus | In: Alex Pribble

Pribble, an assistant at Seattle, was hired to replace Claus, who went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.

Out: Rick Pitino | In: Tobin Anderson

Iona resuscitated Pitino's career, and after three years he became irresistible at the power-conference level, so off he goes to St. John's. Two NCAA Tournament appearances and a boost in relevance. The Gaels wasted no time in plucking Anderson away from FDU. It's not just his single year at FDU that gives Anderson credence; he was highly regarded as a Division II coach long before he coached Cinderella's latest story.

Out: Amir Abdur-Rahim

Kennesaw State won one game in Abdur-Rahim's first season. After Year 4, he parlayed an NCAA Tournament appearance into an opportunity at South Florida. Kennesaw State now needs to replace the only coach responsible for an NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

Out: Steve Masiello | In: John Gallagher

The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, but the administration opted against keeping Stores in favor of Gallagher, who took Hartford (now in D-III) to its one and only NCAA Tournament showing, in 2021.

Out: John Aiken | In: Will Wade

Aiken was fired after just two seasons and a 22-45 overall record. Former coach Heath Schroyer is now the AD and decided Wade was worth the risk. Wade is awaiting a ruling from the IRP due to his role in LSU's case, wherein he was caught on a wiretap talking about paying players. That verdict will come down in the spring. The day after his introductory presser, the school suspended Wade from summer recruiting and the first five games of next season.



Out: Bill Herrion

The UNH job is open for the first time since the mid-aughts. Herrion's contract was not renewed after he went 227-303 in 18 seasons with the Wildcats.



Out: Brian Kennedy

A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy's resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play in the America East, and the job ranks near the bottom in the conference.

Out: Greg Heiar | In: Jason Hooten

A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007. Hooten quietly did well at the Southland level with Sam Houston State. This is a challenging step up.

Out: Will Jones

NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired.

Out: Corey Gipson | In: Rick Cabrera

After Gipson left after just one season to take the Austin Peay job, the program hired Tallahassee Community College's Rick Cabrera. That's a whiplash-like turn after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.

Out: Paul Mills | In: Russell Springmann

A second NCAA Tournament appearance in a three-year span was enough to get Mills a highly coveted job in not-so-far-away Wichita State. The Golden Eagles made a savvy move and promoted Russell Springmann. Long-overdue chance for Springmann, who rose to prominence in the business as an assistant at Texas for Rick Barnes.

Out: Todd Simon

Simon left after going 65-28 overall and 38-14 the last three years for the Thunderbirds to take over at Bowling Green. That SUU logo's got some hostile energy.



Out: Brian Gregory | In: Amir Abdur-Rahim

The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years under Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a tough job in a league (the American) that is bringing on six more members this summer. Abdur-Rahim is a nice save after a mess of a search. He just took Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament and is on a great career trajectory.

Out: Sean Woods | In: Kevin Johnson

The Jaguars made a change after five years with Woods, which was a surprise at that level of hoops. Stadium reported on Monday that Johnson, a Tulane assistant, has been tapped for the gig.

Out: Aaron McKie | In: Adam Fisher

McKie went 52-56 in four seasons and will remain on as a special advisor for the athletics department. Temple's search was the messiest process of any hiring this cycle. Curiously, the school opted against the layup of bringing in Colgate's Matt Langel, who would have been a home run. That's not to bag on Fisher, who knows the recruiting territory here. This might well work. We'll see. But Temple is in a desperate phase right now. Fisher comes over by way of Penn State, where he helped Micah Shrewsberry reboot that program.

Out: Steve Lutz

Two years, two NCAA Tournaments, and now Lutz heads to Western Kentucky. The Islanders' gig is in a great location and is probably the best job in the Southland at this point.

Out: Greg Young | In: K.T. Turner

Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Turner, who has great recruiting connections across Texas, arrives after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.

Out: Ryan Odom

Odom is an East Coast lifer, so the move back to VCU is no surprise. If anything, he kept USU relevant in the Mountain West and has the program positioned to remain stable moving forward, provided the next hire is the right fit. This job is a hidden gem in the Mountain West.



Out: Mark Madsen

The Wolverines were a respected program under their past two coaches: Madsen and Mark Pope. It's a quality WAC job in a good spot in Utah, so there is more appeal here than most might realize. If I'm Utah Valley's athletic director, I'm trying to land the best sitting head coach possible who's worked in the Mountain or Pacific time zone.



Out: Matt Lottich

A late firing in the process, but one that came after the buyout dropped, I was told. This is a small-time program with a big-time name at that level. A few early candidates have turned Valpo down, but be on the lookout for this job to close in the coming days.

Out: Mike Rhoades | In: Ryan Odom

An agonizing decision for Rhoades, who felt he had to leave VCU and the A-10. The reason? No, not just the money. More than anything: Playing in the Big Ten, even at Penn State, affords him a more likely chance on a yearly basis to be in the NCAA Tournament than at VCU. The Rams have a better program right now than Penn State — and easily way more fan support — but do they have a better situation, big-picture? You can argue either way. Odom makes sense as an immediate replacement. He knows the area, will recruit well, and is a good fit. The pressure will be on to keep up with VCU's winning ways, though.

Out: Rick Stansbury | In: Steve Lutz

Stansbury's run lasted seven years and included a .610 winning percentage (139-89), but he's the first coach in program history to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is a good mid-major job with proud tradition. Lutz figures to restore some roar to a region with which he's familiar. This is a quality hire, and Lutz has a good recruiter's eye.

Out: Isaac Brown | In: Paul Mills

Brown was interim coach in 2020-21, got Wichita State to the First Four and was given the full-time job. The past two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers finished outside the top 100 at KenPom. Mills is the pick to get the job, meaning he's no longer in play at Texas Tech. Mills went 106-83 in six seasons at Oral Roberts and made two NCAA Tournaments. This is a key hire at a crucial time for the program.