Wednesday was a huge day in college basketball in off-the-court news, as it brought the next major phase of the carousel: Jim Boeheim's time at Syracuse coming to an end after 47 years as the head coach and six decades being officially tied to the school.

The university simultaneously announced the end of Boeheim's run and the hiring of Adrian Autry — Syracuse's first new coach since 1976. Conspicuously, Syracuse's statement did not refer to Boeheim's ending as a retirement, and Boeheim himself did not provide a quote or statement to the school's announcement.

Autry was the rumored successor in recent weeks, and now it's official. It also means that three Hall of Fame coaches have left the ACC in three successive years: Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim. Times are changing in college basketball.

Also on Wednesday: Mark Adams resigned at Texas Tech. The news came shortly after TTU lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Adams was previously suspended for racially insensitive remarks he made to a player earlier this season, when he said he was quoting passages from the Bible. Adams went 43-25 in two years. Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Paul Mills (Oral Roberts) are two obvious names to keep an eye on for that job.

Also on Wednesday: I confirmed multiple reports of Chris Beard's candidacy to be the next coach at Mississippi. As of Wednesday night, Beard was considered the favorite for the job, but one source stressed that significant hurdles still needed to be cleared before it became a practical likelihood that Beard indeed would be offered the job. He is, as of this story's most recent publishing, one of a few candidates being vetted by Ole Miss.

Syracuse and Texas Tech making changes means there have been five high-major jobs with turnover, and a few more are expected to join them in the next 24-48 hours.

Other jobs I'm keeping an eye on, lest they open soon: Cal, Georgia Tech, St. John's, Stanford, UCF, Washington and Western Kentucky.

In total, we're at 19 gigs that have changed. We'll probably get to 25 by the start of the weekend. Here's the latest.

Major-conference openings



Texas Out: Chris Beard

Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim coach Rodney Terry's gone 15-7. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston.

Syracuse Out: Jim Boeheim | In: Adrian Autry

Boeheim's career ends with a loss at the hands of Wake Forest in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. The Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coached the Orange from 1976-2023 and won 1,015 games, second most in history to Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. There was also the apex: 2003's national championship run with Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim has been succeeded by Autry, who played for Boeheim in the 1990s and has been on staff since 2011.

Notre Dame Out: Mike Brey

The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is stepping down in less than a month, following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.

Texas Tech Out: Mark Adams

Adams is done after just two years after controversy and instability behind the scenes lampooned his second season. He resigned Wednesday evening. "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply." Questions remain about if AD Kirby Hocutt, whose had a litany of issues with coaches and inappropriate behavior, has a long future at the school.

Ole Miss Out: Kermit Davis

The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Former Texas coach Chris Beard is currently the favorite, though sources stressed it is not a done deal and there are still significant stages for Beard to get through before he can receive an offer.

Other openings