We're on the doorstep of March and there are already 10 openings in men's college basketball. That's the new normal in the sport.

Of those 10, three — Texas, Notre Dame and Mississippi — are high-major gigs. In the coming weeks, there will be dozens more openings, including at least a half-dozen power-conference jobs that will become vacant by way of firings, job-hopping or retirements.

With the carousel already humming heading into the best month of the year, it's worth noting two of the bigger names being bandied about: Rick Pitino and Mike Brey. I sat down with Pitino recently and he opened up about his future. The most important takeaway: he's determined to coach for at least five more years. Will he stay at Iona? He vacillated between loyalty to the Gaels versus the reasons and circumstances that would prompt him to chase one more opportunity at a power-conference job. (Check the story for the full picture.)

If he leaves — if — my read on Pitino: Georgetown feels like the most desirable spot for him. The Hoyas (7-23) have not yet split with Patrick Ewing, but that is the overwhelming expectation at this point.

And if Pitino isn't the guy ... might it be Brey? He was involved the last time, before Georgetown decided to go with Ewing. Though he's out at Notre Dame in a few weeks, Brey has said he still wants to coach. He'll turn 64 in March. It's possible Brey lands at the multi-bid-league level, if nothing else.

As we prepare for postseason play, here are some (and there will be more, eventually) other notable jobs either expected to open or considered unstable: Cal, Georgia Tech, St. John's, Stanford, UCF, Washington and Western Kentucky.

Below, the 10 jobs waiting to be filled. This list will grow in the next 24-48 hours.

Major-conference openings



Texas Out: Chris Beard

Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim head coach Rodney Terry's gone 15-6. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston.

Notre Dame Out: Mike Brey

The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is stepping down in less than a month, following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.

Ole Miss Out: Kermit Davis

The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Win Case is serving as interim as the school's search is already underway. Some names I'd call for this opening: Oral Roberts' Paul Mills, Tulane's Ron Hunter, FAU's Dusty May, North Texas' Grant McCasland and Furman's Bob Richey.

Other openings