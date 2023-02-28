We're on the doorstep of March and there are already 10 openings in men's college basketball. That's the new normal in the sport.
Of those 10, three — Texas, Notre Dame and Mississippi — are high-major gigs. In the coming weeks, there will be dozens more openings, including at least a half-dozen power-conference jobs that will become vacant by way of firings, job-hopping or retirements.
With the carousel already humming heading into the best month of the year, it's worth noting two of the bigger names being bandied about: Rick Pitino and Mike Brey. I sat down with Pitino recently and he opened up about his future. The most important takeaway: he's determined to coach for at least five more years. Will he stay at Iona? He vacillated between loyalty to the Gaels versus the reasons and circumstances that would prompt him to chase one more opportunity at a power-conference job. (Check the story for the full picture.)
If he leaves — if — my read on Pitino: Georgetown feels like the most desirable spot for him. The Hoyas (7-23) have not yet split with Patrick Ewing, but that is the overwhelming expectation at this point.
And if Pitino isn't the guy ... might it be Brey? He was involved the last time, before Georgetown decided to go with Ewing. Though he's out at Notre Dame in a few weeks, Brey has said he still wants to coach. He'll turn 64 in March. It's possible Brey lands at the multi-bid-league level, if nothing else.
As we prepare for postseason play, here are some (and there will be more, eventually) other notable jobs either expected to open or considered unstable: Cal, Georgia Tech, St. John's, Stanford, UCF, Washington and Western Kentucky.
Below, the 10 jobs waiting to be filled. This list will grow in the next 24-48 hours.
Major-conference openings
| Out: Chris Beard
Following Beard's suspension (and eventual firing, in early January), interim head coach Rodney Terry's gone 15-6. The job is coveted; UT ranks as one of the 10 best gigs in men's college hoops. Athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't giving Terry the most optimistic support that he'll keep the job, sources said. Texas has brand new facilities and will be moving to the SEC in a year. It's going to attract a big name, but nobody at this stage really knows who that will be, though questions loom over whether Kelvin Sampson would be tempted enough to leave what he's built at Houston.
| Out: Mike Brey
The Fighting Irish will make their first hire in 23 years. Brey is stepping down in less than a month, following an underwhelming denouement in South Bend. AD Jack Swarbrick will not be using a search committee to fill the vacancy, and this job should attract an intriguing pool of names. Initial candidates being rumored include Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Miami Heat assistant (and former ND player) Chris Quinn and Colgate's Matt Langel.
| Out: Kermit Davis
The school fired Davis on Feb. 24, about one month shy of allowing Davis to finish out his fifth season. He went 74-79 and made the NCAAs in his first year on the job. Win Case is serving as interim as the school's search is already underway. Some names I'd call for this opening: Oral Roberts' Paul Mills, Tulane's Ron Hunter, FAU's Dusty May, North Texas' Grant McCasland and Furman's Bob Richey.
Other openings
| Out: Will Ryan
The Phoenix fired Ryan following a 2-19 go of it this season. Freddie Owens has interim-coach duties. Former North Dakota State coach Saul Phillips is one name that's been connected to this opening. Phillips has been at D-II Northern State (South Dakota) the past four years.
| Out: Zac Claus
Claus' firing was inevitable and became official on Feb. 27. He went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an appealing mid-major job in that part of the country now due to new facilities, but it's traditionally a sub-par team in the Big Sky.
| Out: Steve Masiello
The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways campaign after firing Masiello on the precipice of the regular season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very tough situation, and it remains wait-and-see whether he'll get promoted to the full-time position.
| Out: Greg Heiar
A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, so much so that the school's chancellor shut the season down in February. Days later, Heiar was rightfully fired in the midst of his first season. NMSU will pick up the pieces and rebuild in the spring, but the question is: Who wants to take this kind of job? Someone will, but the task is going to be heavy. The school's biggest appeal to potential candidates is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level team 11 times since 2007.
| Out: Will Jones
NC A&T is in the midst of a challenging transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim coach Phillip Shumpert has kept the Aggies competitive in the league after Jones was fired. A&T went 8-10 in conference play.
| Out: Jay McAuley
The Terriers had McAuley for less than 2.5 seasons; he was pushed out due to internal strife between McAuley and his players. Dwight Perry has coached the team since. Wofford went 16-15 in the regular season.
| Out: Greg Young
Young was fired in February following less than two years on the job. Royce "Snoop" Johnson is holding down the fort until a replacement is named in the next few weeks. The next coach there will be the program's fifth in a seven-year span. It's been bungled since Scott Cross' quizzical firing (after winning 72 games in three seasons) in 2018.