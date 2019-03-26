College basketball coaching changes: Arkansas fires Mike Anderson; Nebraska fires Tim Miles
BYU coach Dave Rose retired on Tuesday as well, and Steve Prohm got a new deal at Iowa State
Tuesday was unquestionably the busiest day yet of the 2019 college hoops coaching carousel.
The biggest job to open recently: Arkansas. School AD Hunter Yurachek announced that Mike Anderson was fired after eight seasons as the head of the Hogs. The Razorbacks went 169-102 under Anderson, making the NCAA Tournament three times but failing to get past the first weekend.
Arkansas last made the Sweet 16 in 1996.
"After a review of the program, including an analysis of the past eight years and a look forward, I have made a decision that a change in leadership will best position our men's basketball program for future success," Yurachek said. "In the past eight seasons, we have won a number of games and have made appearances in both the NIT and the NCAA Tournaments. However, in my evaluation, we have not sustained a consistent level of success against the most competitive teams in the nation to enable us to compete for SEC and NCAA Championships on an annual basis. That will continue to be the benchmark for our success throughout our athletic program."
There were increased rumblings over the weekend that a change was coming at Arkansas. In wake of this news, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has been labeled by many pundits as Arkansas' top target to take over. Houston is still of course active this season; the Cougars play Kentucky on Friday in the Midwest Regional semifinals.
Tim Miles era over in Lincoln
The worst kept secret in college basketball became official Tuesday: Nebraska fired Tim Miles.
Miles was given the proverbial pink slip on Tuesday, two days removed from Nebraska's 88-72 loss at TCU in the NIT. The decision also comes one day after an unexpected resignation by Nebraska president Hank Bounds.
In seven seasons, Miles went 116-114 with the Cornhuskers, taking NU to the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The 52-year-old coach will make for a good candidate at the mid-major/mid-major-plus level going forward; the question becomes if he sits out a season or if he chases an open job in the immediacy of this coaching turnover cycle.
With Nebraska officially open, Fred Hoiberg's name will be prominently attached to the the position. For more than two weeks, Hoiberg's name has been rumored within the industry as Miles' replacement at Nebraska. Lars Anderson, a former writer for Sports Illustrated, tweeted on March 20 that Hoiberg would be the next coach of the Cornhuskers.
Dave Rose retires from BYU
Over the past 14 years, Dave Rose coached BYU to top-50 status among all programs in college basketball. On Tuesday, Rose's reign in Provo came to an end. The Cougars failed to make the NCAAs the past four seasons after going eight times in the previous nine seasons, the only exception in that run being a 24-win NIT year in 2012-13.
The highlight of Rose's tenure was the Jimmer Fredette era, which peaked in 2010-11 when Fredette was the National Player of the Year as a senior. BYU landed a 3 seed then and, had Brandon Davies not been suspended for BYU honor code violations, the Cougars would have had a shot to make a Final Four. BYU fell in the Sweet 16, in OT, to Florida that season.
With Rose out, Utah Valley coach Mark Pope, who played at Kentucky but was also an NBA pick and a BYU assistant from 2011-15, is the frontrunner for the job.
Steve Prohm gets extended at Iowa State
Iowa State announced Tuesday a contract extension through 2025 for Steve Prohm. The agreement puts end to speculation that Prohm -- an alumnus of the University of Alabama -- would leave Ames, Iowa, for the Tide's open position.
"It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men's basketball coach," ISU AD Jamie Pollard said.
Prohm's Cyclones team was upset as a 6 seed in the first round of this NCAA Tournament by Ohio State, but he's 83-53 in four seasons in Ames; three of those years have included NCAA tourney showings.
"I couldn't be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men's basketball coach at Iowa State," Prohm said. "The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we're playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time."
There are 37 jobs that have gone or will undergo changeover at this point. More are near-certain to open in the next few days. The biggest gigs available as of now: UCLA, Texas A&M, Alabama, UNLV, Nebraska, Vandy, Saint Joe's and Washington State.
This is the latest look at the coaching carousel.
|Team
|Out
|In
|What to know
|Steve Alford
|TBD
|The job is no longer considered top-10 in college basketball (though UCLA as a program on the whole, historically, still is, of course), but it's unquestionably a top-20 gig in the sport. Tony Bennett, Chris Beard and Luke Walton are among the buzziest names that have been mentioned as candidates. Those are men with different styles -- and it's possible if not likely that someone else outside that group winds up in Westwood. The fact this search has been kept somewhat quiet is also a testament to some of the high-ranking people in basketball, like the GM of the Golden State Warriors, who have played a role in the hiring process.
|Mike Anderson
|TBD
|Talk to coaches and those in the greater college hoops industry and they'll tell you that Arkansas has no business not being a top-25 program every single season. It failed that mission under Anderson. If it hires the right person for the job, this should be a top-three destination in the SEC with Final Four aspirations. Kelvin Sampson is the top name in play for this job, but surely Wofford's Mike Young is deserving of an interview.
|Avery Johnson
|TBD
|Alabama and Avery Johnson officially split on Sunday. The change came following Alabama's 80-79 home loss to Norfolk State in the NIT which, statistically, was one of the most unlikely outcomes of the 2018-19 season. Johnson's past four seasons with Alabama: 75 wins, 62 losses. The move is a surprise in part because Alabama has the 19th-rated recruiting class for 2019, according to 247 Sports . Now, an interesting pool of candidates will be in play. Remember, Gregg Marshall turned the job last time. This is a top-five job in the SEC. Murray State coach Matt McMahon is worthy of a real look.
|Billy Kennedy
|TBD
|Kennedy's time in College Station ends after eight seasons. The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2016, but never made the NCAA tourney in the six other years under Kennedy. He finishes with a record of 151-116. Sources told CBS Sports that A&M has been targeting Buzz Williams to be Kennedy's successor. The Virginia Tech coach is in his fifth season with the Hokies and has the school in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season -- which has never been done before in school history. Buying out Kennedy and his staff will cost A&M close to $5 million.
|Wyking Jones
|TBD
|A nice job but a tough job. Cal needs to commit more to men's basketball to give itself a chance of being what its ceiling is: a perennial top-five team in the Pac-12. Cal announced Sunday afternoon that Jones was fired; Jones was previously given assurance that he would stay on for a third season after a 16-47 record in his first two years with the school. UC Irvine's Russell Turner, Montana's Travis DeCuire and San Francisco's Kyle Smith will factor in as candidates. Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett has turned down the job before.
|Fran Dunphy
|Aaron McKie
|McKie, who played at Temple , was named the successor to Dunphy when the news came out in 2018 that the 2018-19 season would be Dunphy's last at TU. Dunphy's time at Temple ends with a 270-162 record. He won 580 games in his coaching career.
|Marvin Menzies
|TBD
|The UNLV opening is guaranteed to bring in a wide array of candidates. With the shine off the program, yet another rebuild is under way. Menzies previously had success at New Mexico State and figures to get another shot a mid-major coaching job down the road. A name I think would be really interesting and would work: Andy Kennedy.
|Tim Miles
|TBD
|With Miles now out, the presumption is that the Nebraska opening is Fred Hoiberg's to turn down. He would make for a good fit and be regarded as an "A" hire for athletic director Bill Moos, who's been publicly criticized for mishandling the Miles exodus.
|Bryce Drew
|TBD
Vanderbilt fired Bryce Drew in a move that was more shocking than the Johnson change with the Tide. Drew was let go after three years and a 40-59 record. He took Vandy to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2017, and this past season enrolled the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history. Had former five-star point guard prospect Darius Garland not gone down with an injury five games into the season, Vandy would have certainly been a better team and not gone 9-23. Garland projects as a top-10 NBA pick even in light of the injury.
|Phil Martelli
|TBD
|Martelli is a coaching legend in Philadelphia. It remains unknown if he'll seek more coaching opportunities at this stage or will retire from the profession. Recruiting in Philadelphia takes a certain kind of coach with a lot of connections in the area. I don't expect Saint Joe's to have its process last more than two weeks. Robert Morris coach Andy Toole would be an ideal candidate.
|Dave Rose
|TBD
|Rose announced his resignation from BYU on Tuesday afternoon, ending a 14-year run that included a 4-8 record in the NCAA Tournament and a 173-61 mark overall. With Rose exiting, the hottest name for the job is Utah Valley coach Mark Pope, but Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen also should get a strong look.
|Ernie Kent
|TBD
|Kent is out after five years in Pullman. Most in the industry consider this to be the toughest job in a BCS conference. To start, Washington State brass would be smart to inquire on Boise State's Leon Rice , Montana's Travis DeCuire, UC Irvine's Russell Turner and Seattle's Jim Hayford.
|Barry Hinson
|Bryan Mullins
|Hinson announced his resignation on March 8 after Southern Illinois lost in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. He spent seven seasons with the Salukis and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Former SIU point guard Bryan Mullins takes over and in doing so gets his first opportunity as a head coach.
|Maurice Joseph
|Jamion Christian
|The George Washington job is an interesting one because it's in a good location but is almost always going to fall behind Georgetown , Maryland , Virginia Tech, VCU and other regional powers in the recruiting pecking order. Landing Christian, a rising star, puts GW on the path to a competitive return in the A-10. Joseph inherited the job under tough circumstances. No shame in his exodus.
|Mike Dunleavy
|Ron Hunter
|Georgia State's Ron Hunter will make the move to Tulane after eight years and two NCAA Tournaments with the Panthers. Hunter averaged 21.4 wins at Georgia State and figures to be a sizable upgrade over Dunleavy, who was never a good fit for college basketball.
|Saul Phillips
|Jeff Boals
Boals heads back to Ohio -- his alma mater -- after having spent the past three seasons coaching Stony Brook, going 55-41. For Phillips, might he link up with Tim Miles again down the road? The two are close friends and could make for the most entertaining hire at a program -- either this year or next.
|Bob Hoffman
|TBD
|You beat Duke in a No. 15 over No. 2 game, an all-time March Madness moment, and five years later you're canned. That's the reality for Hoffman, who was terminated on March 11 after 11 seasons. All told, Hoffman was good when it came to winning in the SoCon: he averaged 19 victories per season. Slippage in the Big South and expectations locally forced the change. Purdue assistant Greg Gary is nearing a deal to become the next Mercer coach, a source told CBS Sports on Tuesday.
|Tony Shaver
|TBD
|William & Mary , which has never made the NCAA Tournament, parted ways with Shaver after 16 seasons. The search is only beginning and will have a varied pool of candidates. The program has been completely wiped out by transfers because of this decision. The Tribe might need three years to recover.
|Corey Williams
|TBD
|Williams was 58-133 in six seasons with the Hatters. This past season, Stetson was just 7-24 and a change was inevitable. Stetson has never made an NCAA Tournament. Former UCF coach Donnie Jones is the frontrunner to land the job, a source told CBS Sports.
|Jamion Christian
|Carm Maciariello
|Christian leaving for GW opened up an opportunity for Siena to promote Maciariello -- an alumnus -- from within. Maciariello was passed over on the GW job three years ago, but gets his chance now. Siena is set up for success with Jalen Pickett, an NBA prospect, back at point next season.
|Ron Hunter
|TBD
|Hunter's swift decision to leave Georgia State within 24 hours of his team losing to Houston in the NCAA Tournament puts the Sun Belt school in a tough-if-somewhat-expected bind. This is a good job in that league. Atlanta-based. The athletic director refused to give Hunter an upgrade in a contract, so the next coach should be aware of what they're stepping into.
|Sydney Johnson
|TBD
|Johnson was given one more year in 2018-19, but the former Princeton player and coach couldn't turn what many believe is the MAAC's sleeping power. Johnson lasted eight seasons with the Stags but never had a better year than his first, when FU went 22-15. Louisville assistant Luke Murray is a Fairfield graduate and figures to get a good look here.
|Jim Fox
|TBD
|Fox lasted five years with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, going 56-99. This might be one of the better low-major jobs in the country, but the program hasn't been to the NCAAs since 2000.
|Jeff Boals
|Geno Ford
|Boals leaves Stony Brook after three seasons in Long Island, heading back to Ohio. This is a tough but promising job in the America East. Geno Ford was upgraded from within. This will be his third head-coaching gig. Ford previously ran Kent State and Bradley.
|Chris Casey
|TBD
|Casey lasted six seasons at Niagara, one of the toughest jobs in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles will start over after losing four seniors and potentially even more players now that Casey's been dumped. Patrick Beilein, who has coached at Le Moyne in recent years, can have the job if he wants it.
|Phil Cunningham
|TBD
|Cunningham led Troy to the NCAAs in 2017 as a No. 15 seed, but the school cut ties after a 12-18 season this year. Troy is a middle-of-the-road gig in the wide-open Sun Belt. On Tuesday, it was reported that former UT Arlington coach Scott Cross would be the next coach of the Trojans.
|Al Skinner
|TBD
|Skinner coached the Kennesaw State Owls for four seasons and leaves with a 41-84 record. Kennesaw State has been D-I since 2005-06 and never finished higher than 252nd at KenPom.
|Matt Matheny
|TBD
|Matheny is out after a decade and no NCAA Tournament appearances with the Elon Phoenix. He was given a lot of slack, but a change was overdue.
|Joe Callero
|TBD
|Callero went 126-182 in his time at Cal Poly . It's a tough job in the Big West. Callero took the Mustangs to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Expect the next coach to come with West Coast ties, as is usually the case with mid-major gigs in California .
|Todd Bozeman
|TBD
|After 13 years, Bozeman is done following a 9-21 season. Morgan State made the NCAAs under him in 2009 and 2010. Quality job at the MEAC level.
|Brian Fish
|TBD
|Fish loses his job after dealing with the death of his adult-aged daughter less than a month ago, which comes off as harsh on the administrative side at Montana State. Maybe wait even a couple more weeks and be sure this is the move? Fish won 11 league games two of the past three seasons.
|Bill Evans
|TBD
|Idaho State cut ties with Evans, who was there seven years, on Tuesday. The Bengals went 11-19 this season. The program is aching for a return to the NCAAs, but doing so in the Big Sky has not come easy. ISU last made the Dance in 1987.
|Steve Payne
|TBD
|Payne held a 118-134 in eight seasons with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. After two 19-win seasons in the past three years, an 8-23 run doomed Payne, who was working at one of the toughest low-major jobs in college hoops. The school is going to need to find a diamond in the rough in order to flip the program and get it competing alongside the likes of Belmont , Murray State , Jacksonville State and Austin Peay .
|Jon Harris
|Brian Barrone
|A four-year run at another very tough gig ends for Harris, who had his best record in 2018-19 (10-21) of any of his seasons at SIU-E. The school is only a decade into its existence in D-I. Brian Barrone was upgraded to interim status; he's reportedly set to lead the program for next season.
|Kareem Richardson
|TBD
|Richardson spent the past six seasons at UMKC and averaged 12.5 wins. A very tough job but in a good location and can win in the WAC with the right coach. (It also needs a different conference.) A source told CBS Sports that Billy Donlon is the leading candidate to land the gig.
|Andre Payne
|TBD
|Payne lasted five seasons at Mississippi Valley State, going 31-132 overall.
