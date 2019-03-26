College basketball coaching changes: Arkansas fires Mike Anderson; Nebraska fires Tim Miles

Tuesday was unquestionably the busiest day yet of the 2019 college hoops coaching carousel.

The biggest job to open recently: Arkansas. School AD Hunter Yurachek announced that Mike Anderson was fired after eight seasons as the head of the Hogs. The Razorbacks went 169-102 under Anderson, making the NCAA Tournament three times but failing to get past the first weekend.

Arkansas last made the Sweet 16 in 1996.

"After a review of the program, including an analysis of the past eight years and a look forward, I have made a decision that a change in leadership will best position our men's basketball program for future success," Yurachek said. "In the past eight seasons, we have won a number of games and have made appearances in both the NIT and the NCAA Tournaments. However, in my evaluation, we have not sustained a consistent level of success against the most competitive teams in the nation to enable us to compete for SEC and NCAA Championships on an annual basis. That will continue to be the benchmark for our success throughout our athletic program."

There were increased rumblings over the weekend that a change was coming at Arkansas. In wake of this news, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has been labeled by many pundits as Arkansas' top target to take over. Houston is still of course active this season; the Cougars play Kentucky on Friday in the Midwest Regional semifinals.

Tim Miles era over in Lincoln

The worst kept secret in college basketball became official Tuesday: Nebraska fired Tim Miles.

Miles was given the proverbial pink slip on Tuesday, two days removed from Nebraska's 88-72 loss at TCU in the NIT. The decision also comes one day after an unexpected resignation by Nebraska president Hank Bounds.

In seven seasons, Miles went 116-114 with the Cornhuskers, taking NU to the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The 52-year-old coach will make for a good candidate at the mid-major/mid-major-plus level going forward; the question becomes if he sits out a season or if he chases an open job in the immediacy of this coaching turnover cycle.

With Nebraska officially open, Fred Hoiberg's name will be prominently attached to the the position. For more than two weeks, Hoiberg's name has been rumored within the industry as Miles' replacement at Nebraska. Lars Anderson, a former writer for Sports Illustrated, tweeted on March 20 that Hoiberg would be the next coach of the Cornhuskers.

Dave Rose retires from BYU

Over the past 14 years, Dave Rose coached BYU to top-50 status among all programs in college basketball. On Tuesday, Rose's reign in Provo came to an end. The Cougars failed to make the NCAAs the past four seasons after going eight times in the previous nine seasons, the only exception in that run being a 24-win NIT year in 2012-13.

The highlight of Rose's tenure was the Jimmer Fredette era, which peaked in 2010-11 when Fredette was the National Player of the Year as a senior. BYU landed a 3 seed then and, had Brandon Davies not been suspended for BYU honor code violations, the Cougars would have had a shot to make a Final Four. BYU fell in the Sweet 16, in OT, to Florida that season.

With Rose out, Utah Valley coach Mark Pope, who played at Kentucky but was also an NBA pick and a BYU assistant from 2011-15, is the frontrunner for the job.

Steve Prohm gets extended at Iowa State

Iowa State announced Tuesday a contract extension through 2025 for Steve Prohm. The agreement puts end to speculation that Prohm -- an alumnus of the University of Alabama -- would leave Ames, Iowa, for the Tide's open position.

"It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men's basketball coach," ISU AD Jamie Pollard said.

Prohm's Cyclones team was upset as a 6 seed in the first round of this NCAA Tournament by Ohio State, but he's 83-53 in four seasons in Ames; three of those years have included NCAA tourney showings.

"I couldn't be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men's basketball coach at Iowa State," Prohm said. "The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we're playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time."

There are 37 jobs that have gone or will undergo changeover at this point. More are near-certain to open in the next few days. The biggest gigs available as of now: UCLA, Texas A&M, Alabama, UNLV, Nebraska, Vandy, Saint Joe's and Washington State.

This is the latest look at the coaching carousel.