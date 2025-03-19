Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: Luke Loucks

After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. Loucks is an FSU alum and most recently worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.



Out: Mike Woodson | In : Darian DeVries

The program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport in Woodson's four years, and thus IU has hired its sixth coach in a quarter century, plucking Darian DeVries from West Virginia. The search was interesting, with Drake's Ben McCollum getting significant interest and one source cautioning that AD Scott Dolson had a target that was floating off-radar. That target wasn't Creighton's Greg McDermott or Clemson's Brad Brownell, I'm told. Indiana missing the tournament freed up a little more time for Dolson to work the search in the hopes of filling the job as quickly as possible.

Out: Fran McCaffery | In:TBD

After 15 seasons, the Fran McCaffery era has come to an end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 65-year-old coach was fired Friday by athletic director Beth Goetz, one day removed from the Hawkeyes' 106-94 second-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Illinois. The Hawkeyes went 17-16 and missed the NCAAs for the second straight season. McCaffery took Iowa to the NCAA tourney seven times, and it would have been eight if there had been a 2020 tourney. But Iowa didn't make the Sweet 16 once under McCaffery; the school last advanced that far in 1999 under Tom Davis. Goetz has reached out to DeVries (West Virginia) and McCollum to gauge interest, in addition to a few other candidates. DeVries and McCollum were the top two hopes, but now DeVries is off the board to Indiana.

Out: Jim Larranaga | In: Jai Lucas

When Larranaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 7-24 Hurricanes had one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas has left Duke for good; ultimately, it was decided it would be best to not have too many distractions for him to stay on. The portal opens March 24, so Lucas has time to build out his staff behind the seasons. A massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables in no time. Highly respected ace player development coach Andrew Moran (who has deep ties around Miami) will be joining Lucas' staff, sources told CBS Sports.

Out: Ben Johnson | In:TBD

Four years and out for the Minnesota alum, who was fired overnight last Thursday by AD Mark Coyle. Coyle left Indiana and his selection committee duties to fly back to campus and dismiss Johnson in person, which I believe is a first in college hoops history. This is an OK job with a solid ceiling that is desperate for a lot more financial support. Colorado State coach Niko Medved, a Minneapolis native, has emerged as the favorite here. He's got the Rams in the tourney and favored vs. Memphis in the first round.

Out: Kevin Keatts | In: TBD

What a year for Keatts and NC State. From nearly being fired in 2024, then reeling off nine straight win-or-go-home games to make the Final Four ... to being fired Sunday, after falling to lowly Miami and ending the season 12-19. State will play nearly $8 million to send Keatts packing. Asking around, this job has a lot of varied opinions on its viability moving forward. ACC ties are good, home arena not so much. Fan base needs a name to really rally some optimism. Will Wade has a lot of support from NC State fans, but it's not yet clear how much traction he has with AD Boo Corrigan and school president Randy Woodson. The smoke suggests Wade, but New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey have also been involved.

Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen

Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State.

Out: Kyle Neptune | In: TBD

The school did the inevitable on Saturday and moved on after Neptune's Wildcats went 19-14 this season and finished well off the bubble cutline went. The standard on the Main Line is clear-cut: NCAA Tournaments every year, and competing for Final Fours often. The search is underway. The names that have been murmured about with this in recent weeks include Ryan Odom (VCU; he might already be in too deep with Virginia), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Richard Pitino and Chris Collins (Villanova). I'm wondering if McCollum isn't a long-shot potential. Also, given the way Villanova does things, I think it's very possible an off-the-board name could emerge over the next week.

Out: Ron Sanchez | In: TBD

Sanchez served as the interim after Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement in October. VCU coach Ryan Odom is viewed, overwhelmingly, as the next guy in Charlottesville. He's also got a game vs. BYU in Denver to prepare for. Not only that, but Odom's Rams are absolutely good enough to make it to the second weekend of the tournament, so we'll see how this plays out. No one at VCU has been informed of whether or not Odom will actually make the move, I'm told. Odom's father Dave coached in the league (Wake Forest and Virginia for more than 20 years). I'm told UVa expects to have north of $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season.