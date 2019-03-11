College basketball coaching changes: Hirings, firings and the latest rumors for 2019
UCLA is the biggest job available as of now, but will it stay that way for long?
March means two things for college basketball: madness and coaching changes.
Sometimes they're one in the same.
This is your one-stop-shop for hirings, firings, retirements and all sorts of other coaching movement, scoops and rumors in college basketball. Below, a list of the jobs that have opened. Be sure to check back in often: over the course of the next couple of weeks, the list will grow from 10 to 20 to 30 to, potentially, greater than 50 schools.
The biggest job up for hire as of now is the one that's been without a coach in an official capacity since New Year's Eve: UCLA. Steve Alford is out, and there is still a lot of speculation as to what the Bruins' brass can do and who it can lure to Westwood.
Elsewhere, we wait and see the other big spots that could open. The industry has been buzzing that Nebraska, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Washington State are the most likely Major conference jobs that could become available. If and when they do, expect all those schools to target sitting head coaches, which in turn will open up jobs elsewhere.
For now, here's the first turn of the carousel.
|Team
|Out
|In
|What to know
|Steve Alford
|TBD
|The job is no longer considered top-10 in college basketball (though UCLA as a program on the whole, historically, still is, of course), but it's unquestionably a top-20 gig in the sport. Fred Hoiberg, Tony Bennett, Chris Beard and Luke Walton are among the buzziest names that have been mentioned as candidates. Those are four men with four different styles -- and it's possible if not likely that someone else outside that group winds up in Westwood.
|Fran Dunphy
|Aaron McKie
|McKie, who played at Temple, was named the successor to Dunphy when the news came out in 2018 that the 2018-19 season would be Dunphy's last at TU. The Owls are closing in on an NCAA Tournament bid, and if they get there, it will be the school's eighth appearance in 13 seasons under Dunphy.
|Barry Hinson
|TBD
|Hinson announced his resignation on March 8 after Southern Illinois lost in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. He spent seven seasons with the Salukis and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Former SIU point guard Bryan Mullins, who is the associate head coach at Loyola-Chicago, is considered a runaway favorite to get the job.
|Bob Hoffman
|TBD
|You beat Duke in a No. 15 over No. 2 game, an all-time March Madness moment, and five years later you're canned. That's the reality for Hoffman, who was terminated on March 11 after 11 seasons. All told, Hoffman was good when it came to winning in the SoCon: he averaged 19 victories per season.
|Joe Callero
|TBD
|Callero went 126-182 in his time at Cal Poly. It's a tough job in the Big West. Callero took the Mustangs to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Expect the next coach to come with West Coast ties, as is usually the case with mid-major gigs in California.
|Corey Williams
|TBD
|Williams was 58-133 in six seasons with the Hatters. This past season, Stetson was just 7-24 and a change was inevitable. Stetson has never made an NCAA Tournament.
|Sydney Johnson
|TBD
|Johnson was given one more year in 2018-19, but the former Princeton player and coach couldn't turn what many believe is the MAAC's sleeping power. Johnson lasted eight seasons with the Stags but never had a better year than his first, when FU went 22-15. Louisville assistant Luke Murray is a Fairfield graduate and figures to get a good look here.
|Chris Casey
|TBD
|Casey lasted six seasons at one of the toughest jobs in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles will start over after losing four seniors and potentially even more players now that Casey's been dumped.
|Phil Cunningham
|TBD
|Cunningham led Troy to the NCAAs in 2017 as a No. 15 seed, but the school cut ties after a 12-18 season this year. Troy is a middle-of-the-road gig in the wide-open Sun Belt.
|Steve Payne
|TBD
|Payne held a 118-134 in eight seasons with the Golden Eagles. After two 19-win seasons in the past three years, an 8-23 run doomed Payne, who was working at one of the toughest low-major jobs in college hoops. The school is going to need to find a diamond in the rough in order to flip the program and get it competing alongside the likes of Belmont, Murray State, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay.
|Jon Harris
|TBD
|A four-year run at another very tough gig ends for Harris, who had his best record in 2018-19 (10-21) of any of his seasons at SIU-E. The school is only a decade into its existence in D-I.
