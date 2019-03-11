College basketball coaching changes: Hirings, firings and the latest rumors for 2019

March means two things for college basketball: madness and coaching changes.

Sometimes they're one in the same.

This is your one-stop-shop for hirings, firings, retirements and all sorts of other coaching movement, scoops and rumors in college basketball. Below, a list of the jobs that have opened. Be sure to check back in often: over the course of the next couple of weeks, the list will grow from 10 to 20 to 30 to, potentially, greater than 50 schools.

The biggest job up for hire as of now is the one that's been without a coach in an official capacity since New Year's Eve: UCLA. Steve Alford is out, and there is still a lot of speculation as to what the Bruins' brass can do and who it can lure to Westwood.

Elsewhere, we wait and see the other big spots that could open. The industry has been buzzing that Nebraska, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Washington State are the most likely Major conference jobs that could become available. If and when they do, expect all those schools to target sitting head coaches, which in turn will open up jobs elsewhere.

For now, here's the first turn of the carousel.