Monday was a mammoth day on the college basketball coaching carousel. Four power-conference jobs cut ties with their coaches: Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota and DePaul. Meanwhile, Penn State and Boston College filled their vacancies.

The biggest news was an unidentified Indiana booster ponying up $10 million to pay for Archie Miller's buyout, giving the school an opportunity to fire him after four seasons without having to pay said buyout with school funds. (That option was not an option at all.) So Indiana will be the best job on the market this carousel cycle, of course. Indiana will shoot for the stars, and in the end, it's highly likely to land a big-name coach. The question is how long that takes to get done. If you'd like a deeper examination into the Indiana opening, our David Cobb has a look at some names, with some further intel from my end included in that story.

Let's do a boom-boom-boom with the other significant news from Monday. You're going to see some names repeated below, and it's with good reason. Plenty of these coaches will be, and should be, up for interviews. The coaches named are a combination of my recommendations, in addition to some intel from industry sources.

Iowa State: Steve Prohm lasted six seasons, made three NCAA Tournaments ... but a 2-22 year with a winless Big 12 campaign forced athletic director Jamie Pollard's hand. ISU's former coach will have public comments about the divorce on Tuesday. This is not being defined as a firing, but it is in essence what happened. Prohm would make for an ideal candidate at a place like Charleston, which just lost its coach, Earl Grant, to Boston College. Candidate-wise, Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser, UNLV's T.J. Otzelberger, UAB's Andy Kennedy and Utah State's Craig Smith make for an ideal quartet offering of names. Wild card? How about Baylor assistant Jerome Tang. Deserves a shot. ISU may well want a sitting head coach, however.

Minnesota: Richard Pitino went 141-123 in eight seasons. The split was expected for weeks, and according to Stadium, Pitino is the leader to land New Mexico's opening. Names Minnesota should consider include these sitting head coaches: Arkansas' Eric Musselman, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Porter Moser, Craig Smith, Cleveland State's Dennis Gates, Colorado State's Niko Medved and Drake's Darian DeVries.

DePaul: Dave Leitao is out, and athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources say the school will cast a decently wide net, but it feels like New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Gates and Moser, are the top three options to consider here. You'll get a yes from at least one of those, and I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group.

Penn State: Micah Shrewsberry has a background in the Big Ten (two stints with Purdue) and the NBA (six seasons on Brad Stevens' staff in Boston) that put him on the path to getting this job. Penn State notes, "Shrewsberry played a key role in the development of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who were the No. 3 picks in the 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts, respectively." The Nittany Lions get a fresh start with a coach who has been buzzed about for a couple of years now. He nailed the interview process, and now gets to work at one of the toughest jobs in that league.

Boston College: BC getting its man means Charleston lost its coach. Welcome to Beantown, Earl Grant. The hiring was done on the low, as there was no buzz about Grant as a candidate for the job -- though sources told CBS Sports the feeling was BC could close before the start of the NCAA Tournament. This went against some instinct, as BC alumnus Mark Schmidt was considered a frontrunner. Nevertheless, Grant takes over and returns to the ACC, where he spent 2010-14 as an assistant at Clemson.

That covers the big-league programs. Tuesday and Wednesday could still bring more headlines, so stay tuned.

Mid-major mill: UAlbany is hiring Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings, according to sources. It will be official Tuesday morning ... Charleston's opening becomes the most desirable mid-major job on the market ... South Carolina State didn't renew the contract of Murray Garvin ... Fordham doesn't seem likely to close soon ... Eastern Michigan still technically hasn't opened, but should any day.

We'll continue to update news here as it comes in.