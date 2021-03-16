Monday was a mammoth day on the college basketball coaching carousel. Four power-conference jobs cut ties with their coaches: Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota and DePaul. Meanwhile, Penn State and Boston College filled their vacancies.
The biggest news was an unidentified Indiana booster ponying up $10 million to pay for Archie Miller's buyout, giving the school an opportunity to fire him after four seasons without having to pay said buyout with school funds. (That option was not an option at all.) So Indiana will be the best job on the market this carousel cycle, of course. Indiana will shoot for the stars, and in the end, it's highly likely to land a big-name coach. The question is how long that takes to get done. If you'd like a deeper examination into the Indiana opening, our David Cobb has a look at some names, with some further intel from my end included in that story.
Let's do a boom-boom-boom with the other significant news from Monday. You're going to see some names repeated below, and it's with good reason. Plenty of these coaches will be, and should be, up for interviews. The coaches named are a combination of my recommendations, in addition to some intel from industry sources.
Iowa State: Steve Prohm lasted six seasons, made three NCAA Tournaments ... but a 2-22 year with a winless Big 12 campaign forced athletic director Jamie Pollard's hand. ISU's former coach will have public comments about the divorce on Tuesday. This is not being defined as a firing, but it is in essence what happened. Prohm would make for an ideal candidate at a place like Charleston, which just lost its coach, Earl Grant, to Boston College. Candidate-wise, Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser, UNLV's T.J. Otzelberger, UAB's Andy Kennedy and Utah State's Craig Smith make for an ideal quartet offering of names. Wild card? How about Baylor assistant Jerome Tang. Deserves a shot. ISU may well want a sitting head coach, however.
Minnesota: Richard Pitino went 141-123 in eight seasons. The split was expected for weeks, and according to Stadium, Pitino is the leader to land New Mexico's opening. Names Minnesota should consider include these sitting head coaches: Arkansas' Eric Musselman, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Porter Moser, Craig Smith, Cleveland State's Dennis Gates, Colorado State's Niko Medved and Drake's Darian DeVries.
DePaul: Dave Leitao is out, and athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources say the school will cast a decently wide net, but it feels like New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Gates and Moser, are the top three options to consider here. You'll get a yes from at least one of those, and I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group.
Penn State: Micah Shrewsberry has a background in the Big Ten (two stints with Purdue) and the NBA (six seasons on Brad Stevens' staff in Boston) that put him on the path to getting this job. Penn State notes, "Shrewsberry played a key role in the development of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who were the No. 3 picks in the 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts, respectively." The Nittany Lions get a fresh start with a coach who has been buzzed about for a couple of years now. He nailed the interview process, and now gets to work at one of the toughest jobs in that league.
Boston College: BC getting its man means Charleston lost its coach. Welcome to Beantown, Earl Grant. The hiring was done on the low, as there was no buzz about Grant as a candidate for the job -- though sources told CBS Sports the feeling was BC could close before the start of the NCAA Tournament. This went against some instinct, as BC alumnus Mark Schmidt was considered a frontrunner. Nevertheless, Grant takes over and returns to the ACC, where he spent 2010-14 as an assistant at Clemson.
That covers the big-league programs. Tuesday and Wednesday could still bring more headlines, so stay tuned.
Mid-major mill: UAlbany is hiring Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings, according to sources. It will be official Tuesday morning ... Charleston's opening becomes the most desirable mid-major job on the market ... South Carolina State didn't renew the contract of Murray Garvin ... Fordham doesn't seem likely to close soon ... Eastern Michigan still technically hasn't opened, but should any day.
We'll continue to update news here as it comes in.
|Team
|Former coach
|New coach
|What to know
|Archie Miller
|TBD
|Miller went 67-56 in four seasons. His firing came as a surprise due to the circumstance that made it happen: one booster supplied $10 million to pay his buyout. Indiana far exceeds any other job on the market now, and many big-name coaches will be contacted to gauge interest.
|Steve Prohm
|TBD
|ISU AD Jamie Pollard did not want to cut ties with Prohm, but a 2-22 season left him with no choice. Prohm was 97-95 in six seasons, with three NCAA appearances. As of Tuesday morning, the ISU job becomes the No. 2 gig on the market.
|Gregg Marshall
|Isaac Brown
|Marshall's resignation in November allowed Brown to step in on an interim basis. After putting the Shockers into the NCAA Tournament picture and guiding them to the top of the AAC standings by mid-February, the school announced a promotion for Brown to the full-time position on Feb. 26.
|Jim Christian
|Earl Grant
|A surprise hire, as Grant comes from Charleston, where he went 127-89 in seven seasons, with one NCAA Tournament run. Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
|Pat Chambers
|Micah Shrewsberry
|Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry has been tapped to take over in Happy Valley. Shrewsberry has been considered an inevitable head-coaching hire in college basketball for a couple of years now, and he'll stay in the Big Ten, as the school is now the only one in that league employing Black coaches in men's basketball and football.
|Paul Weir
|TBD
|New Mexico has lofty expectations given its conference and location. The fan base holds its head coaches accountable on the level you'd find at a top-40 program. Tim Miles and Richard Pitino are reportedly the two finalists for the job. The expectation is that it closes this week.
|Jeff Neubauer
|TBD
|Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995; it's failed to make the NCAAs since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. It would not be a shock if this job did not close for at least two more weeks.
|Greg Lansing
|Josh Schertz
|Indiana State has tapped into the Division II ranks for its next coach. Schertz spent 13 years and Lincoln Memorial and won nearly 85% of his games. He'll make for an interesting experiment in the Valley.
|Jean Prioleau
|TBD
|The toughest job in the Mountain West opened Friday afternoon. Prioleau won 20 games in four seasons with San Jose State. The school needs to get this hire right.
|Jason Gardner
|TBD
|Byron Rimm II has been the IUPUI interim for nearly two full seasons. Seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019.
|Mark Montgomery
|Rashon Burno
|Arizona State assistant Rashon Burno is on his way to Northern Illinois. He's a savvy, high-energy hire. Burno replaces Mark Montgomery, who was 125-170 in nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.
|Terry Porter
|TBD
|The latest in a long line of examples where a former NBA player of note winds up not clicking with the college grind. To be fair to Porter, the Portland job might be based in a pretty city, but it's a hard WCC assignment. The Pilots went went 43-103 under Porter, who was fired Feb. 5.
|Tony Jasick
|TBD
|Jasick went 95-122 in seven seasons at Jacksonville. The Dolphins were 11-13, and did not get to play in the ASUN tournament because of what the school defined as "COVID-19 precautionary protocols."
|Danny Kaspar
|Terrence Johnson
|A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by some former Texas State players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and TSU split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and rightfully earned the full-time gig after guiding TSU to an 18-7 season.
|Rodney Billups
|TBD
|Denver had been expected to open for months. Billups went 9-43 his final two seasons with the Pioneers. It's viewed as a Summit League job with true potential to be a league power.
|Will Brown
|Dwayne Killings
|Brown lasted 20 seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments, but it was time for a change. Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings, who has been a rising star in the industry the past five years, will be named the next Albany Great Danes coach.
|David Patrick
|TBD
|When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead, Mike Magpayo made UC Riverside respectable in the Big West. He's likely to get the full-time job, a source told CBS Sports.
|Jay Spoonhour
|TBD
|Spoonhour lasted nine seasons -- he was the longest-tenured coach in the Ohio Valley -- but the school is not renewing his contract. Eastern Illinois went 119-157 in his tenure and was 9-18 this season.
|Anthony Stewart
|TBD
|This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the UT Martin Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.
|Lew Hill
|TBD
|Terribly, two coaching vacancies exist due to coaches dying. Lew Hill died in his sleep the morning of Feb. 7, perishing just hours after he coached what he thought would be his last UTRGV game for an indefinite hiatus. Hill was battling health issues in addition to having contracted COVID-19 in January.
|Tommy Dempsey
|Levell Sanders
|Binghamton is one of the toughest jobs in the country, and Dempsey lasted nine seasons despite never finishing above .500. Sanders steps in on an interim basis for the 2021-22 season.
|Donyell Marshall
|TBD
|Central Connecticut never found momentum under UConn legend Donyell Marshall, going 40-104 in five seasons. This is maybe the toughest job in the NEC.
|Heath Schroyer
|John Aiken
|Schroyer stepped down as McNeese State coach on March 11, but here's the twist: He's also the school's athletic director. His first decision as AD was to promote assistant John Aiken to head coach. An unusual gambit, the program continues without enduring a coaching search after a trying season.
|Murray Garvin
|TBD
|South Carolina State, out of the MEAC, opted not to renew Garvin's contract on March 15.