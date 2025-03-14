Good afternoon! We are two days out from the release of the bracket. Before we get to the madness, carousel chaos is mandatory -- and we got our first dose Friday.



A day after its exit from the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa fired longtime coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons leading the program. The winningest coach in Hawkeyes history failed to lead his team to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, and now there's a fairly prominent opening in the Big Ten that could be enticing for an up-and-coming coach.

Early names: West Virginia's Darian DeVries is high on Iowa AD Beth Goetz's list, I'm told, in addition to Drake's Ben McCollum. Mississippi State's Chris Jans and Colorado State's Niko Medved are also potential targets.

What I'm monitoring/hearing:

• Villanova opening is an inevitability. I'd be surprised if an announcement isn't made sooner than later. When that happens, the search process will officially begin

• Keep an eye on UCF. Many are waiting/watching to see what happens there in the next 24 hours

• Texas is considered a lock to open unless Rodney Terry makes a huge run into the NCAA Tournament, even with UT potentially playing its way into the NCAAs after beating A&M in dramatic fashion on Thursday. Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder was a rumored candidate in recent weeks, but that's not happening. The potential list is filled with sitting power-conference coaches

• Elsewhere, NC State AD Boo Corrigan flew out to Houston on Thursday to interview Will Wade in person, according to my sources. The school is arranging another meeting with a sitting head coach on Saturday, one source added. Wade's candidacy seems to be gaining some steam, but New Mexico's Richard Pitino, Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey and others are still under consideration.

Two headlines from Thursday were a firing and a hiring. The former: Ben Johnson's overnight dismissal at Minnesota. He's out after four seasons. I've got more on the situation in Minneapolis in the capsule below. The latter: Murray State hired Creighton assistant Ryan Miller. He interviewed in NYC this week with school leadership and accepted the offer Thursday morning, sources told CBS Sports, and added that Ja Morant had a voice throughout the process, including supporting another promising candidate in Dayton assistant James Kane. Morant is represented by Miller's brother, NBA player-turned-agent Mike Miller.

We're at 22 job openings right now and that number is going to increase Friday. We'll almost definitely hit at least 40 coaching moves in this cycle — and 50-plus wouldn't be a surprise at all. That said, I don't expect 2025 to hit the levels of absurdity that 2024 did, when there was a record 68 job swaps. Be sure to bookmark this page. It will get daily updates moving forward.

Major-conference changes

1 Florida St. Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: Luke Loucks

After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. Loucks is an FSU alum and most recently worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.

2 Indiana Out: Mike Woodson | In : TBD

The Hoosiers may well play their way into the NCAAs during Woodson's lame-duck run in Year 4, but Thursday's loss to Oregon will have the Hoosiers sweating all the way up to the 6 p.m. ET hour on Selection Sunday. If IU makes it, that will mark three Big Dance showings in four years under Woodson. Big picture, the program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport, and thus, IU will be hiring its sixth coach in a quarter century. The leading names as of Thursday are Drake's Ben McCollum and Clemson's Brad Brownell, though one source cautioned that it's still very possible AD Scott Dolson has a target that's floating off-radar. (That target isn't Creighton's Greg McDermott, FWIW.) 3 Iowa Out: Fran McCaffery | In: TBD

After 15 seasons, the Fran McCaffery era has come to an end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 65-year-old coach was fired Friday by athletic director Beth Goetz, one day removed from the Hawkeyes' 106-94 second-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Illinois. The Hawkeyes are 17-16 and will miss the NCAAs for the second straight season. McCaffery took Iowa to the NCAA tourney seven times, and it would have been eight if there had been a 2020 tourney. But Iowa didn't make the Sweet 16 once under McCaffery; the school last advanced that far in 1999 under Tom Davis. 4 Miami Out: Jim Larranaga | In: Jai Lucas

When Larranaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 7-24 Hurricanes had one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas has left Duke for good; ultimately, it was decided it would be best to not have too many distractions for him to stay on. The portal opens March 24, so Lucas has time to build out his staff behind the seasons. A massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables in no time. Highly respected ace player development coach Andrew Moran (who has deep ties around Miami) will be joining Lucas' staff, sources told CBS Sports. 5 Minnesota Out: Ben Johnson | In: TBD

Four years and out for the Minnesota alum, who was fired overnight Thursday by AD Mark Coyle. Coyle left Indiana and his selection committee duties to fly back to campus and dismiss Johnson in person, which I believe is a first in college hoops history. This is an OK job with a solid ceiling that is desperate for a lot more financial support. Names to keep an eye on include Colorado State's Niko Medved, Denver Nuggets assistant Ryan Saunders, Grand Canyon's Bryce Drew, Loyola Chicago's Drew Valentine and Saint Louis' Josh Schertz. 6 NC State Out: Kevin Keatts | In: TBD

What a year for Keatts and NC State. From nearly being fired in 2024, then reeling off nine straight win-or-go-home games to make the Final Four ... to being fired Sunday, after falling to lowly Miami and ending the season 12-19. State will play nearly $8 million to send Keatts packing. Asking around, this job has a lot of varied opinions on its viability moving forward. ACC ties are good, home arena not so much. Fan base needs a name to really rally some optimism. Will Wade has a lot of support from NC State fans, but it's not yet clear how much traction he has with AD Boo Corrigan and school president Randy Woodson. The smoke suggests Wade has the lead heading into Friday. 7 Utah Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen

Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State. 8 Virginia Out: Ron Sanchez | In: TBD

On Wednesday, Virginia officially moved on from Sanchez, who served as the interim after Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement in October. Sources said a search firm working on behalf of Virginia has been in touch with multiple candidates. One of them is local and obvious: VCU coach Ryan Odom. The Rams are atop the A-10, and Odom's father Dave coached in the league (Wake Forest and Virginia for more than 20 years). He's not the only one in play here, though. Richard Pitino is one to watch, especially given the outstanding job he's done at New Mexico this season. Re: my previous note here on the mystery candidate. It was a sitting head coach outside the Power Five, but they are no longer involved. I'm told UVa expects to have around $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season.

Non-Power Five changes

