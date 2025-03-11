Conference tournaments are in full bloom and the coaching tracker is now getting multiple updates daily. High-majors are hiring coaches at a rate that's unprecedented. It's a signal to where we're at in the portal era. You can read those stories below:

» Miami has plucked Duke assistant Jai Lucas as its next coach

» Utah alum Alex Jensen is leaving the Mavericks to coach his alma mater

» FSU alum Luke Loucks was hired in Tallahassee

Some mid-majors landed their next coaches in recent days as well.

As for the firings, the most recent big one happened Sunday with NC State. You can read our newser on Kevin Keatts' firing here.

The most recent hiring happened Tuesday: La Salle plucked Darris Nichols away from Radford, sources told CBS Sports. Nichols spent the past four seasons with Radford and won 68 games.

This story is where you'll find our ever-updating men's college basketball coaching tracker. Over the next month this piece will get dozens of updates. Carousel intel, sourced info, inevitably debunking some rumors and the latest on what's happening off the court amid the busiest month of the year in college hoops: you'll find it all here. I'll update this with some high-major scuttlebutt in the next 24-36 hours. A few spots look vulnerable to opening soon, while others rumored to be shaky may wind up not flipping.

The next job that opens on Tuesday will be No. 21. We'll almost definitely hit at least 40 coaching moves in this cycle — and 50-plus wouldn't be a surprise at all. That said, I don't expect 2025 to hit the levels of absurdity that 2024 did, when there was a record 68 job swaps. Be sure to bookmark this page. It will get daily updates moving forward.

Major-conference changes

1 Florida St. Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: Luke Loucks

After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee once his contract is up at the conclusion of this season. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. Loucks is an FSU alum and most recently worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.

2 Indiana Out: Mike Woodson | In : TBD

The Hoosiers may well play their way into the NCAAs during Woodson's lame-duck run in Year 4. If IU makes it, that will mark three Big Dance showings in four years under Woodson. Big picture, the program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport, and thus, IU will be hiring its sixth coach in a quarter century. The candidate pool on Woodson's replacement is up for debate. Can IU lure a name as big/accomplished as Scott Drew? Hard to see ... but not impossible. TJ Otzelberger, Buzz Williams, Greg McDermott and Ben McCollum should all get calls. There's been some Mick Cronin noise out there, but the buyout is massive. I just don't see that one at this juncture. 3 Miami Out: Jim Larranaga | In: Jai Lucas

When Larranaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 7-24 Hurricanes had one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas has left Duke for good; ultimately, it was decided it would be best to not have too many distractions for him to stay on. The portal opens March 24, so Lucas has time to build out his staff behind the seasons. A massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables in no time. Highly respected ace player development coach Andrew Moran (who has deep ties around Miami) will be joining Lucas' staff, sources told CBS Sports. 4 NC State Out: Kevin Keatts | In: TBD

What a year for Keatts and NC State. From nearly being fired in 2024, then reeling off nine straight win-or-go-home games to make the Final Four ... to being fired Sunday, after falling to lowly Miami and ending the season 12-19. State will play nearly $8 million to send Keatts packing. Asking around, this job has a lot of varied opinions on its viability moving forward. ACC ties are good, home arena not so much. Fan base needs a name to really rally some optimism. It's unclear at this stage how long this search will play out. 5 Utah Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen

Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State. 6 Virginia Out: Ron Sanchez | In: TBD

Though Virginia hasn't officially moved on from Sanchez -- he's been the interim after Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement in October -- it's only a matter of time. Sources said a search firm working on behalf of Virginia has been in touch with multiple candidates. One of them is local and obvious: VCU coach Ryan Odom. The Rams are atop the A-10, and Odom's father Dave coached in the league (Wake Forest and Virginia for more than 20 years). He's not the only one in play here, though. Richard Pitino is one to watch, especially given the outstanding job he's done at New Mexico this season. I also got word of a potential mystery candidate (head coach with NCAA Tournament experience), but will suss out more before I'm comfortable disclosing here. I'm told UVa expects to have around $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season.

Non-Power Five changes

