March is here and you better believe the carousel's already spinning.

In fact, we didn't even get through the first week without two hirings. You can read those stories below:

» Miami has plucked Duke assistant Jai Lucas as its next coach

» Utah alum Alex Jensen is leaving the Mavericks to coach his alma mater

Two down ... so, so many to go.

This story/link is where you'll find our ever-updating men's college basketball coaching tracker. Over the next month-plus, this piece will get dozens of updates. Carousel intel, sourced info, inevitably debunking some rumors and the latest on what's happening off the court amid the busiest month of the year in college hoops: you'll find it all here.

Eleven jobs are set to change as of now; you can peruse the impending vacancies below. We'll almost definitely hit at least 40 coaching moves in this cycle — and 50-plus wouldn't be a surprise at all. That said, don't expect 2025 to hit the levels of absurdity that 2024 did, when there was a record 68 job swaps. Be sure to bookmark this page. It will get a couple of updates over the next week, and then daily (and sometimes multiple refreshes within the same day) by the time high-major conference tournaments are underway.

Major-conference changes



Florida St. Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: TBD

After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee once his contract is up at the conclusion of this season. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles took meetings with a variety of candidates in recent weeks. FSU alum/Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks (who played for Hamilton from 2009-12) is regarded as the front runner, per sources.



Indiana Out: Mike Woodson | In: TBD

The Hoosiers may well play their way into the NCAAs during Woodson's lame-duck run in Year 4. If IU makes it, that will mark three Big Dance showings in four years under Woodson. Big picture, the program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport, and thus, IU will be hiring its sixth coach in a quarter century. The candidate pool on Woodson's replacement is up for debate. Can IU lure a name as big/accomplished as Scott Drew? Hard to see ... but not impossible. TJ Otzelberger, Buzz Williams, Greg McDermott and Ben McCollum should all get calls. There's been some Mick Cronin noise out there, but the buyout is massive. I just don't see that one at this juncture.

Miami Out: Jim Larrañaga | In: Jai Lucas

When Larrañaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 6-23 Hurricanes are having one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas will formally be introduced as the next coach on Thursday, according to my sources. He'll be leaving Duke after the weekend, as a massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables, with Lucas getting to work on building a staff.

Utah Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen

Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State.

Virginia Out: Ron Sanchez | In: TBD

Though Virginia hasn't officially moved on from Sanchez -- he's been the interim after Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement in October -- it's only a matter of time. Sources said a search firm working on behalf of Virginia has been in touch with multiple candidates. One of them is local and obvious: VCU coach Ryan Odom. The Rams are atop the A-10, and Odom's father Dave coached in the league (Wake Forest and Virginia for more than 20 years). He's not the only one in play here, though. Richard Pitino is one to watch, especially given the outstanding job he's done at New Mexico this season. I'm told UVa expects to have around $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season.

Non-Power Five changes

