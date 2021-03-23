The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament was not going to stop the carousel from moving. On Monday, a surprising hire closed a power-conference vacancy: Minnesota announced alumnus Ben Johnson was the choice to succeed Richard Pitino.
The school and Johnson agreed to a five-year contract. He graduated from Minnesota in 2005 and was previously an assistant at the school from 2013-18. Johnson spent the past three years as an assistant at Xavier. With Johnson going to Minneapolis, four power-conference jobs are open: Indiana, Marquette, Utah and DePaul. Analysis on all four openings can be found below.
High-profile jobs that have closed in recent days: Minnesota, Iowa State, UNLV and New Mexico.
As for the other big jobs that are open, let's do a boom-boom-boom with what to know. You're going to see some names repeated below, and it's with good reason. Plenty of these coaches will be, and should be, up for interviews. The coaches named are a combination of my recommendations, in addition to some intel from industry sources.
Indiana: The best job on the market this carousel cycle, of course. Seems no one has a true pulse on the state of this search at this point, which is impressive considering how aggressively this is trying to be tracked both locally and nationally. Whoever the three or four candidates that truly have a line in and a chance at the job as of now are, they're keeping communication tight and their circles tighter. Indiana will shoot for the stars, and in the end, it's highly likely to land a big-name coach. The question is how long that takes to get done. If you'd like a deeper examination into the Indiana opening, our David Cobb has a look at some names, with some further intel from my end included in that story.
Marquette: Marquette announced Friday it was firing Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons. Wojciechowski made two NCAA Tournaments in his time there (though it would have been three if there was a tournament in 2020) and finished with a 128-95 record. Marquette was 13-14 this season with an 8-11 Big East record. A splashy hire is possible, just a matter of who Marquette can lure. The NCAA Tournament is likely going to impact the timeline here. Would John Beilein return to the Big East and take this job? Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser would seem to be a top priority, but that will have to wait as his Ramblers are into the Sweet 16. Marquette's fan base holds its coaches to a high standard, and this will be a fervently tracked process.
Utah: With Krystkowiak out, Utah becomes the second-best job to Indiana available. Historically it's one of the 20 best in college basketball history. It's in a great city, and those familiar with the college basketball scene Rockies-west will tell you that should be a top-four Pac-12 team two out of every three years. The two in-state coaches will obviously be linked -- BYU's Mark Pope and Utah State's Craig Smith -- but this job will truly have a national search behind it, and if it ultimately brings in an outside-the-box hire, I would not be surprised. Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen has been named as a target as well.
DePaul: Dave Leitao is out, and athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources say the school will cast a decently wide net, but it feels like New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Gates and Moser, are the top three options to consider here. You'll get a yes from at least one of those, and I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group, but the truth a few more name than that have already conducted interviews.
We'll continue to update news here as it comes in. Here are the 34 jobs that have changed to this point.
|Team
|Former coach
|New coach
|What to know
|Archie Miller
|TBD
|An unidentified booster ponied up $10 million to pay for Archie Miller's buyout, giving the school an opportunity to fire him after four seasons without having to pay said buyout with school funds. (That option was not an option at all.) Miller went 67-56 in four seasons. His firing came as a surprise due to the circumstance that made it happen: one booster supplied $10 million to pay his buyout. Indiana far exceeds any other job on the market now, and many big-name coaches will be contacted to gauge interest.
|Steve Wojciechowski
|TBD
|Given the resources, facilities and conference affiliation, Marquette has moved into top-30-job status in college basketball. The options available will be plentiful, and there will be no shortage of sitting head coaches who will entertain phone calls, should they come in.
|Larry Krystkowiak
|TBD
|The Utes fired Krystkowiak after 10 seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. It doesn't help when BYU and Utah State are making NCAA Tournaments regularly, while the biggest university in the state with the proudest history is treading water around .500.
|Steve Prohm
|TJ Otzelberger
|ISU AD Jamie Pollard did not want to cut ties with Prohm, but a 2-22 season left him with no choice. Prohm was 97-95 in six seasons, with three NCAA appearances. Turns out Pollard had his guy waiting in the wings the whole time. Otzelberger had mediocre seasons at UNLV but he is capable of having success in territory he's quite familiar with.
|Richard Pitino
|Ben Johnson
|Certainly a surprising hire. Minnesota closed the deal with Golden Gophers alumnus Ben Johnson, who formerly worked under Richard Pitino before more recently serving as an assistant for Travis Steele's Xavier staff.
|Gregg Marshall
|Isaac Brown
|Marshall's resignation in November allowed Brown to step in on an interim basis. After putting the Shockers into the NCAA Tournament picture and guiding them to the top of the AAC standings by mid-February, the school announced a promotion for Brown to the full-time position on Feb. 26.
|Jim Christian
|Earl Grant
|A surprise hire, as Grant comes from Charleston, where he went 127-89 in seven seasons, with one NCAA Tournament run. Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
|Pat Chambers
|Micah Shrewsberry
|Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry has been tapped to take over in Happy Valley. Shrewsberry has been considered an inevitable head-coaching hire in college basketball for a couple of years now, and he'll stay in the Big Ten, as the school is now the only one in that league employing Black coaches in men's basketball and football.
|Dave Leitao
|TBD
|What is the ceiling for this job? Who should be the person tapped to lead the program next? DePaul has been bad forever and it needs to make an inspired hire to try and get it back to respectability, let alone NCAA Tournament-good, in the next three seasons.
|TJ Otzelberger
|Kevin Kruger
|Lon Kruger coached in Las Vegas once upon a time. Now his son will get the chance, as the school decided to stay in-house and promote the 37-year-old to his first head-coaching gig. Kruger finished his college player career with UNLV in 2007.
|Paul Weir
|Richard Pitino
|I'm not convinced the Pitino hire is going to work, but it will be interesting. He's adaptable, that's for sure, and that should suit him well. New Mexico has lofty expectations given its conference and location. The fan base holds its head coaches accountable on the level you'd find at a top-40 program.
|Jeff Neubauer
|TBD
|Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995; it's failed to make the NCAAs since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. It would not be a shock if this job did not close for at least two more weeks.
|Dave Paulsen
|TBD
|George Mason will generate plenty of interest. It's still considered a quality job for reasons not even all that related to the fact it made the Final Four 15 years ago.
|Rob Murphy
|TBD
|Eastern Michigan on Wednesday finally announced the worst-kept secret on the coaching carousel. Murphy will make his way to the G League, and a fairly attractive MAC job is now open. This is the kind of gig that usually attracts high-major assistants who are overdue for their shot at running a program.
|Greg Lansing
|Josh Schertz
|Indiana State has tapped into the Division II ranks for its next coach. Schertz spent 13 years and Lincoln Memorial and won nearly 85% of his games. He'll make for an interesting experiment in the Valley.
|Jean Prioleau
|TBD
|The toughest job in the Mountain West opened Friday afternoon. Prioleau won 20 games in four seasons with San Jose State. The school needs to get this hire right.
|Joe Mihalich
|TBD
|Sadly, Mihalich is stepping down after not coaching the 2020-21 season due to health reasons. Interim Mike Farrelly should get a really good look here.
|Jason Gardner
|TBD
|Byron Rimm II has been the IUPUI interim for nearly two full seasons. Seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019.
|Terry Porter
|Shantay Legans
|After taking Eastern Washington to the NCAA Tournament, Legans has been quickly lured away and into the WCC at Portland, per multiple reports. The question becomes: Will the lovable Groves brothers, who were fleeting NCAA tourney cult heroes, stay at EWU, or potentially follow their coach to the Rose City?
|Mark Montgomery
|Rashon Burno
|Arizona State assistant Rashon Burno is on his way to Northern Illinois. He's a savvy, high-energy hire. Burno replaces Mark Montgomery, who was 125-170 in nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.
|Tony Jasick
|TBD
|Jasick went 95-122 in seven seasons at Jacksonville. The Dolphins were 11-13, and did not get to play in the ASUN tournament because of what the school defined as "COVID-19 precautionary protocols."
|Danny Kaspar
|Terrence Johnson
|A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by some former Texas State players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and TSU split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and rightfully earned the full-time gig after guiding TSU to an 18-7 season.
|Rodney Billups
|TBD
|Denver had been expected to open for months. Billups went 9-43 his final two seasons with the Pioneers. It's viewed as a Summit League job with true potential to be a league power.
|Will Brown
|Dwayne Killings
|Brown lasted 20 seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments, but it was time for a change. Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings, who has been a rising star in the industry the past five years, has received rave reviews from peers as Albany's next coach.
|David Patrick
|TBD
|When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead, Mike Magpayo made UC Riverside respectable in the Big West. He's likely to get the full-time job, a source told CBS Sports.
|Jay Spoonhour
|TBD
|Spoonhour lasted nine seasons -- he was the longest-tenured coach in the Ohio Valley -- but the school is not renewing his contract. Eastern Illinois went 119-157 in his tenure and was 9-18 this season.
|Anthony Stewart
|TBD
|This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the UT Martin Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.
|Lew Hill
|TBD
|Terribly, two coaching vacancies exist due to coaches dying. Lew Hill died in his sleep the morning of Feb. 7, perishing just hours after he coached what he thought would be his last UTRGV game for an indefinite hiatus. Hill was battling health issues in addition to having contracted COVID-19 in January.
|Tic Price
|TBD
|Price lasted seven seasons at Lamar but never won a regular-season or conference tournament title in the Southland.
|Tommy Dempsey
|Levell Sanders
|Binghamton is one of the toughest jobs in the country, and Dempsey lasted nine seasons despite never finishing above .500. Sanders steps in on an interim basis for the 2021-22 season.
|Donyell Marshall
|TBD
|Central Connecticut never found momentum under UConn legend Donyell Marshall, going 40-104 in five seasons. This is maybe the toughest job in the NEC.
|Heath Schroyer
|John Aiken
|Schroyer stepped down as McNeese State coach on March 11, but here's the twist: He's also the school's athletic director. His first decision as AD was to promote assistant John Aiken to head coach. An unusual gambit, the program continues without enduring a coaching search after a trying season.
|Murray Garvin
|TBD
|South Carolina State, out of the MEAC, opted not to renew Garvin's contract on March 15.