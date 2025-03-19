The NCAA Tournament is officially underway, but the coaching carousel has already been in high gear for weeks now — and we're getting significant headlines at the power-conference level with each passing day.

Wednesday brought the next major move: McNeese coach Will Wade is expected to be the next coach at NC State, sources told CBS Sports. The catch: He's still coaching McNeese. No contract has been signed. But this is a fait accompli at this point. Just a matter of tying of some particulars ... and McNeese actually bowing out of the tournament, whenever that happens. Wade's Cowboys play Clemson on Thursday in Providence at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET.

As for Indiana, that deal came together FAST. It announced the hiring of West Virginia's Darian DeVries on Tuesday evening, and that only came to be because IU and West Virginia both unexpectedly missed the NCAA Tournament. That enabled one school to poach the other's coach.

DeVries, who will replace Mike Woodson in Bloomington, was approached by Indiana on Monday in the wake of WVU missing the NCAA tourney, sources told CBS Sports, and the two sides were able to reach a deal for six years at nearly $5 million annually late Tuesday afternoon. DeVries met with IU officials in person on Monday night. DeVries' buyout, all told, is north of $6 million to leave West Virginia, sources said.

A wild turn of events. And now WVU has to get its fourth coach in as many years.

All told, here are the high-major carousel headlines since last Thursday:

The most recent firing of the cycle came Monday, when Iona severed ties with Tobin Anderson after just two seasons. It landed as a shock in college basketball. Anderson went 33-34, but just got Iona to the MAAC title game. His successor will be a New Orleans Pelicans Dan Geriot, sources said, with the announcement planned for Thursday (if not potentially sooner).

Remember to check back in here day, multiple times, as this story/page is getting updated with each new notable hiring/firing.

We're at 28 job flips as of Wednesday afternoon and that number is going to increase as the week goes on. We'll almost definitely hit at least 40 coaching moves in this cycle — and 50-plus wouldn't be a surprise at all. That said, I don't expect 2025 to hit the levels of absurdity that 2024 did, when there was a record 68 job swaps. Be sure to bookmark this page. It will get daily updates moving forward.

Major-conference changes

1 Florida St. Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: Luke Loucks

After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. Loucks is an FSU alum and most recently worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.

2 Indiana Out: Mike Woodson | In: Darian DeVries

The program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport in Woodson's four years, and thus IU has now hired its sixth coach in a quarter century, plucking DeVries from West Virginia. The search was interesting, with Drake's Ben McCollum getting significant interest, but IU AD Scott Dolson and school president Pamela Whitten circled back on a few other targets before going all-in on DeVries Monday-into-Tuesday. Indiana missing the tournament freed up a little more time for Dolson to work the search, and now the Hoosiers will be prepared when the portal opens next Monday. Indiana is banking on at least $7 million in NIL and revenue-sharing money, per one source. 3 Iowa Out: Fran McCaffery | In:TBD

After 15 seasons, the Fran McCaffery era has come to an end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 65-year-old coach was fired Friday by athletic director Beth Goetz, one day removed from the Hawkeyes' 106-94 second-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Illinois. The Hawkeyes went 17-16 and missed the NCAAs for the second straight season. McCaffery took Iowa to the NCAA tourney seven times, and it would have been eight if there had been a 2020 tourney. But Iowa didn't make the Sweet 16 once under McCaffery; the school last advanced that far in 1999 under Tom Davis. Goetz continues to eye McCollum, but the school has interviewed many candidates over the past few days, sources said, including sitting head coaches and at least one candidate from outside college basketball. 4 Miami Out: Jim Larranaga | In: Jai Lucas

When Larranaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 7-24 Hurricanes had one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas has left Duke for good; ultimately, it was decided it would be best to not have too many distractions for him to stay on. The portal opens March 24, so Lucas has time to build out his staff behind the seasons. A massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables in no time. Highly respected ace player development coach Andrew Moran (who has deep ties around Miami) will be joining Lucas' staff, sources told CBS Sports. 5 Minnesota Out: Ben Johnson | In: TBD

Four years and out for the Minnesota alum, who was fired overnight last Thursday by AD Mark Coyle. Coyle left Indiana and his selection committee duties to fly back to campus and dismiss Johnson in person, which I believe is a first in college hoops history. This is an OK job with a solid ceiling that is desperate for a lot more financial support. Colorado State coach Niko Medved, a Minneapolis native, has emerged as the favorite here. He's got the Rams in the tourney and favored vs. Memphis in the first round. 6 NC State Out: Kevin Keatts | In: Will Wade

What a year for Keatts and NC State. From nearly being fired in 2024, then reeling off nine straight win-or-go-home games to make the Final Four ... to being fired on the heels of a 12-19 season. State will pay nearly $8 million to send Keatts packing. Wade got traction after some big money people pushed his candidacy. He's still coaching McNeese, but the deal with State is expected to be official soon after McNeese's season ends. The local fan base is howling over the prospect of landing Wade, who was a lock to land somewhere at the Power Five level this cycle. 7 Utah Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen

Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State. 8 Villanova Out: Kyle Neptune | In: TBD

The school did the inevitable on Saturday and moved on after Neptune's Wildcats went 19-14 this season and finished well off the bubble cutline. The standard on the Main Line is clear-cut: NCAA Tournaments every year, and competing for Final Fours often. The search is underway. The names that have been murmured about with this in recent weeks include Ryan Odom (VCU; he might already be in too deep with Virginia), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Richard Pitino (New Mexico) and Chris Collins (Northwestern). But the Collins stuff isn't real, I'm told. I'm wondering if McCollum isn't a long-shot potential. Also, given the way Villanova does things, I think it's very possible an off-the-board name could emerge over the next week. 9 Virginia Out: Ron Sanchez | In: TBD

Sanchez served as the interim after Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement in October. VCU coach Ryan Odom is viewed, overwhelmingly, as the next guy in Charlottesville. He's also got a game vs. BYU in Denver to prepare for. Not only that, but Odom's Rams are absolutely good enough to make it to the second weekend of the tournament, so we'll see how this plays out. No one at VCU has been informed of whether or not Odom will actually make the move, I'm told. Odom's father Dave coached in the league (Wake Forest and Virginia for more than 20 years). I'm told UVa expects to have north of $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season. 10 West Virginia Out: Darian DeVries | In: TBD

After just one season in Morgantown, DeVries departed Tuesday for Indiana, leaving the West Virginia brass to search for a new coach yet again. West Virginia went 19-13 (10-10 Big 12) in DeVries' lone season before surprisingly being left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday. WVU's tourney snub freed DeVries to pursue other job opportunities and he landed in Bloomington on a six-year deal. It came together rapidly, starting with an in-person meeting Monday night and a signature by late Tuesday afternoon.



Non-Power Five changes

