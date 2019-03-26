College basketball coaching changes: Nebraska fires Tim Miles; BYU coach Dave Rose retires

The worst kept secret in college basketball is official: Nebraska has fired Tim Miles, a source told CBS Sports.

Miles was given the proverbial pink slip on Tuesday, two days removed from Nebraska's 88-72 loss at TCU in the NIT. The decision also comes one day after an unexpected resignation by Nebraska president Hank Bounds.

In seven seasons, Miles went 116-114 with the Cornhuskers, taking NU to the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The 52-year-old coach will make for a good candidate at the mid-major/mid-major-plus level going forward; the question becomes if he sits out a season or if he chases an open job in the immediacy of this coaching turnover cycle.

With Nebraska officially open, Fred Hoiberg's name will be prominently attached to the the position. For more than two weeks, Hoiberg's name has been rumored within the industry as Miles' replacement at Nebraska. Lars Anderson, a former writer for Sports Illustrated, tweeted on March 20 that Hoiberg would be the next coach of the Cornhuskers.

Dave Rose retires from BYU

Over the past 14 years, Dave Rose coached BYU to top-50 status among all programs in college basketball. On Tuesday, Rose's reign in Provo came to an end. The Cougars failed to make the NCAAs the past four seasons after going eight times in the previous nine seasons, the only exception in that run being a 24-win NIT year in 2012-13.

The highlight of Rose's tenure was the Jimmer Fredette era, which peaked in 2010-11 when Fredette was the National Player of the Year as a senior. BYU landed a 3 seed then and, had Brandon Davies not been suspended for BYU honor code violations, the Cougars would have had a shot to make a Final Four. BYU fell in the Sweet 16, in OT, to Florida that season.

With Rose out, Utah Valley coach Mark Pope, who played at Kentucky but was also an NBA pick and a BYU assistant from 2011-15, is the frontrunner for the job.

Steve Prohm gets extended at Iowa State

Iowa State announced Tuesday a contract extension through 2025 for Steve Prohm. The agreement puts end to speculation that Prohm -- an alumnus of the University of Alabama -- would leave Ames, Iowa, for the Tide's open position.

"It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men's basketball coach," ISU AD Jamie Pollard said.

Prohm's Cyclones team was upset as a 6 seed in the first round of this NCAA Tournament by Ohio State, but he's 83-53 in four seasons in Ames; three of those years have included NCAA tourney showings.

"I couldn't be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men's basketball coach at Iowa State," Prohm said. "The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we're playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time."

There are 35 jobs that have gone or will undergo changeover at this point. More are near-certain to open in the next few days. The biggest gigs available as of now: UCLA, Texas A&M, Alabama, UNLV, Nebraska, Vandy, Saint Joe's and Washington State.

This is the latest look at the coaching carousel.