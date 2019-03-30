College basketball coaching changes: Nebraska hires Fred Hoiberg for seven years, $25 million

Steve Alford TBD The job is no longer considered top-10 in college basketball (though UCLA as a program on the whole, historically, still is, of course), but it's unquestionably a top-20 gig in the sport. Tony Bennett, Chris Beard and Luke Walton are among the buzziest names that have been mentioned as candidates. Those are men with different styles -- and it's possible if not likely that someone else outside that group winds up in Westwood. The fact this search has been kept somewhat quiet is also a testament to some of the high-ranking people in basketball, like the GM of the Golden State Warriors, who have played a role in the hiring process.



Mike Anderson TBD Talk to coaches and those in the greater college hoops industry and they'll tell you that Arkansas has no business not being a top-25 program every single season. It failed that mission under Anderson. If it hires the right person for the job, this should be a top-three destination in the SEC with Final Four aspirations. Kelvin Sampson is the top name in play for this job, but surely Wofford's Mike Young is deserving of an interview -- and might Gregg Marshall get a look?

Avery Johnson Nate Oats Alabama and Avery Johnson officially split on Sunday. The change came following Alabama's 80-79 home loss to Norfolk State in the NIT which, statistically, was one of the most unlikely outcomes of the 2018-19 season. In comes Oats, an up-and-coming coach who went 96-43 in four seasons at Buffalo. Oats agreed to the deal just 13 days after signing a contract extension with Buffalo.

Billy Kennedy TBD Kennedy's time in College Station ends after eight seasons. The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2016, but never made the NCAA tourney in the six other years under Kennedy. He finishes with a record of 151-116. Sources told CBS Sports that A&M has been targeted Buzz Williams; it's just a matter of time before the deal gets done and Williams officially says yes.

Wyking Jones Mark Fox A nice job but a tough job. Cal needs to commit more to men's basketball to give itself a chance of being what its ceiling is: a perennial top-five team in the Pac-12. Fox has a relatively good record overall, and I think this will wind up being a good run for him and Cal. It was unrealistic to ask the school to make a "home run" hire, and so this is a practical choice.

Fran Dunphy Aaron McKie McKie, who played at Temple , was named the successor to Dunphy when the news came out in 2018 that the 2018-19 season would be Dunphy's last at TU. Dunphy's time at Temple ends with a 270-162 record. He won 580 games in his coaching career.

Marvin Menzies T.J. Otzelberger UNLV will bring in Otzelberger after his three-year run at South Dakota State included two NCAA Tournament trips and a 70-33 record. It looks like a good hire. Otzelberger is built for a job like UNLV, he's a good recruiter, and he was a hotter name than some might realize.

Tim Miles Fred Hoiberg

Hoiberg is going to be regraded as one of if not the best hires of the 2019 coaching cycle. A Midwest guy to his core, Hoiberg is a natural fit for the school and figures to have all the financial backing and supportive resources he'll need in order to get this long-dormant men's hoops program into the thick of the Big Ten pecking order.

Bryce Drew TBD Vanderbilt fired Bryce Drew in a move that was more shocking than the Johnson change with the Tide. Drew was let go after three years and a 40-59 record. He took Vandy to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2017, and this past season enrolled the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history. Had former five-star point guard prospect Darius Garland not gone down with an injury five games into the season, Vandy would have certainly been a better team and not gone 9-23. Garland projects as a top-10 NBA pick even in light of the injury.

Phil Martelli Billy Lange Martelli is a coaching legend in Philadelphia. It remains unknown if he'll seek more coaching opportunities at this stage or will retire from the profession. Recruiting in Philadelphia takes a certain kind of coach with a lot of connections in the area. Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange, a former assistant at Villanova, was previously the head coach at Navy from 2004-11. He would fit the profile for SJU, but it's not the name that anyone would have expected or picked after Martelli was fired.

Dave Rose TBD Rose announced his resignation from BYU on Tuesday afternoon, ending a 14-year run that included a 4-8 record in the NCAA Tournament and a 173-61 mark overall. With Rose exiting, the hottest name for the job is Utah Valley coach Mark Pope, but Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen also should get a strong look.

Ernie Kent Kyle Smith Kent is out after five years in Pullman. Most in the industry consider this to be the toughest job in a BCS conference. Smith has made yet another jump in his career. A few years ago, he was at Columbia. Now he moves on from San Francisco to Washington State with a six-year contract and a big project ahead.

Barry Hinson Bryan Mullins Hinson announced his resignation on March 8 after Southern Illinois lost in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. He spent seven seasons with the Salukis and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Former SIU point guard Bryan Mullins takes over and in doing so gets his first opportunity as a head coach.

Maurice Joseph Jamion Christian The George Washington job is an interesting one because it's in a good location but is almost always going to fall behind Georgetown , Maryland , Virginia Tech, VCU and other regional powers in the recruiting pecking order. Landing Christian, a rising star, puts GW on the path to a competitive return in the A-10. Joseph inherited the job under tough circumstances. No shame in his exodus.

Mike Dunleavy Ron Hunter Georgia State's Ron Hunter will make the move to Tulane after eight years and two NCAA Tournaments with the Panthers. Hunter averaged 21.4 wins at Georgia State and figures to be a sizable upgrade over Dunleavy, who was never a good fit for college basketball.

Saul Phillips Jeff Boals Boals heads back to Ohio -- his alma mater -- after having spent the past three seasons coaching Stony Brook, going 55-41. For Phillips, might he link up with Tim Miles again down the road? The two are close friends and could make for the most entertaining hire at a program -- either this year or next.

Nate Oats TBD With Oats moving on to Alabama, look for Buffalo to potentially promote Jim Whitesell from within. It's an interesting moment for the program: Bobby Hurley got UB to its first NCAA Tournament ever, then Oats took the program to its apex. Do you try to bring in a good name from outside the campus or just hand the keys to Whitesell?

Bob Hoffman Greg Gary You beat Duke in a No. 15 over No. 2 game, an all-time March Madness moment, and five years later you're canned. That's the reality for Hoffman, who was terminated on March 11 after 11 seasons. Gary gets the gig, which will be his second opportunity as a head coach. He previously coached at The Centenary when it was a Division I program. Gary has been an assistant at Purdue for the past eight seasons.

Tony Shaver TBD William & Mary , which has never made the NCAA Tournament, parted ways with Shaver after 16 seasons. The search is only beginning and will have a varied pool of candidates. The program has been completely wiped out by transfers because of this decision. The Tribe might need three years to recover.

Jamion Christian Carm Maciariello Christian leaving for GW opened up an opportunity for Siena to promote Maciariello -- an alumnus -- from within. Maciariello was passed over on the GW job three years ago, but gets his chance now. Siena is set up for success with Jalen Pickett, an NBA prospect, back at point next season.

Ron Hunter TBD Hunter's swift decision to leave Georgia State within 24 hours of his team losing to Houston in the NCAA Tournament puts the Sun Belt school in a tough-if-somewhat-expected bind. This is a good job in that league. Atlanta-based. The athletic director refused to give Hunter an upgrade in a contract, so the next coach should be aware of what they're stepping into.

Kyle Smith Todd Golden Golden was promoted from within after Smith took the Washington State job. Smith built up USF to top-three status in the WCC in 2018-19, Golden will try to keep that momentum going.

T.J. Otzelberger Eric Henderson We're seeing an uptick in internal promotions this season in college hoops. Henderson will stay behind and take the reigns for SDSU, which should still be the best team in the Summit League next season.

Jim Fox Dustin Kerns Fox lasted five years with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, going 56-99. This might be one of the better low-major jobs in the country, but the program hasn't been to the NCAAs since 2000. Kerns, a Mike Young (Wofford) disciple, is a solid hire.

Jeff Boals Geno Ford Boals leaves Stony Brook after three seasons in Long Island, heading back to Ohio. This is a tough but promising job in the America East. Geno Ford was upgraded from within. This will be his third head-coaching gig. Ford previously ran Kent State and Bradley.

Corey Williams Donnie Jones Williams was 58-133 in six seasons with the Hatters. This past season, Stetson was just 7-24 and a change was inevitable. Stetson has never made an NCAA Tournament. Former UCF coach Donnie Jones will head back to Florida and try to bring optimism to a program that's been bad for decades.



Sydney Johnson TBD Johnson was given one more year in 2018-19, but the former Princeton player and coach couldn't turn what many believe is the MAAC's sleeping power. Johnson lasted eight seasons with the Stags but never had a better year than his first, when FU went 22-15. Fairfield has poked around on a few candidates and not landed on the right name just yet. There are questions about how much the school is willing to commit to men's basketball.

Chris Casey Patrick Beilein Casey lasted six seasons at Niagara, one of the toughest jobs in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles will start over after losing four seniors and potentially even more players now that Casey's been dumped. Patrick Beilein, who has coached at Le Moyne in recent years, was named the coach at Niagara on Thursday.

Phil Cunningham Scott Cross Cunningham led Troy to the NCAAs in 2017 as a No. 15 seed, but the school cut ties after a 12-18 season this year. Troy is a middle-of-the-road gig in the wide-open Sun Belt. Cross, former UT Arlington, gets a fresh start in a league he spent more than a decade in (Sun Belt) and averaged double digit wins in conference play.

Al Skinner TBD Skinner coached the Kennesaw State Owls for four seasons and leaves with a 41-84 record. Kennesaw State has been D-I since 2005-06 and never finished higher than 252nd at KenPom.

Matt Matheny TBD Matheny is out after a decade and no NCAA Tournament appearances with the Elon Phoenix. He was given a lot of slack, but a change was overdue.

Joe Callero John Smith Callero went 126-182 in his time at Cal Poly . It's a tough job in the Big West. Callero took the Mustangs to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Smith has been awarded the job after spending recent seasons as the top assistant at Cal State Fullerton.



Todd Bozeman TBD After 13 years, Bozeman is done following a 9-21 season. Morgan State made the NCAAs under him in 2009 and 2010. Quality job at the MEAC level.

Brian Fish TBD Fish loses his job after dealing with the death of his adult-aged daughter less than a month ago, which comes off as harsh on the administrative side at Montana State. Maybe wait even a couple more weeks and be sure this is the move? Fish won 11 league games two of the past three seasons.

Bill Evans TBD Idaho State cut ties with Evans, who was there seven years, on Tuesday. The Bengals went 11-19 this season. The program is aching for a return to the NCAAs, but doing so in the Big Sky has not come easy. ISU last made the Dance in 1987.

Steve Payne TBD Payne held a 118-134 in eight seasons with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. After two 19-win seasons in the past three years, an 8-23 run doomed Payne, who was working at one of the toughest low-major jobs in college hoops. The school is going to need to find a diamond in the rough in order to flip the program and get it competing alongside the likes of Belmont , Murray State , Jacksonville State and Austin Peay . Northern Kentucky assistant Chris Shumate and Tennessee assistant Michael Schwartz are among the finalists, a source told CBS Sports.



Dustin Kerns TBD The Blue Hose lose Kerns to App. State, so whoever winds up getting the job next will be just the third coach in Presby's relatively young (12-year) history of being a Division I program.

Jon Harris Brian Barrone A four-year run at another very tough gig ends for Harris, who had his best record in 2018-19 (10-21) of any of his seasons at SIU-E. The school is only a decade into its existence in D-I. Brian Barrone was upgraded to interim status; he's reportedly set to lead the program for next season.

Kareem Richardson Billy Donlon Richardson spent the past six seasons at UMKC and averaged 12.5 wins. A very tough job but in a good location and can win in the WAC with the right coach. (It also needs a different conference.) Billy Donlon, former coach at Wright State who spent the past few seasons as an assistant in the Big Ten, got a great deal and could be just what this school needs.

Kevin Nickelberry TBD Nickelberry's exodus comes nine seasons into the job, but also amid having the best player, by far, in the MEAC in R.J. Cole, who'll be a junior next season.