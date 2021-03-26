It's official: one year after COVID-19 brought the coaching carousel to a near halt, the merry-go-round is twirling at a rate nearly normal to most years.

Thursday afternoon brought a big headline: Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger is retiring. Sources told me that Kruger's decision was guided in large part by two factors. The first being his son, Kevin, getting the UNLV job. Kruger plans to move back to Las Vegas to be around and watch Kevin begin his head coaching career. The second aspect of this is tragic: Kruger's former assistant, Lew Hill, was the head coach at UTRGV and died unexpectedly in early February. That brought about some more urgency for Kruger, who's long looked forward to a vibrant life after coaching.

Oklahoma will now open a national search with plenty of options -- including at least one man still coaching in the NCAA Tournament.

The other headline from Thursday was Winthrop's Pat Kelsey leaving for the Charleston job. Multiple sources told me that Charleston was offering $650,000 pay, which is more than double what Kelsey was making at Winthrop. Charleston is regarded as the best job in the CAA. Kelsey was at Winthrop nine seasons and won three league postseason titles.

Earlier this week Minnesota announced alumnus Ben Johnson was its choice to succeed Richard Pitino. The school and Johnson agreed to a five-year contract. He graduated from Minnesota in 2005 and was previously an assistant at the school from 2013-18. Johnson spent the past three years as an assistant at Xavier. With Johnson going to Minneapolis, five power-conference jobs are open: Indiana, Marquette, Utah, Oklahoma and DePaul. Analysis on all those openings can be found below.

High-profile jobs that have closed in recent days: Minnesota, Iowa State, UNLV and New Mexico.

Indiana: The best job on the market this carousel cycle, of course. Both Gary Parrish and I offered up different takes related to Indiana this week. His was more tied to the program's current situation in the aftermath of firing Archie Miller, while my column was tied to Porter Moser's will-he-won't-he and why I believe Marquette is the more sensible landing spot for the white-hot coaching candidate.

Marquette: Steve Wojciechowski made two NCAA Tournaments in his time there (though it would have been three if there was a tournament in 2020) and finished with a 128-95 record. Marquette was 13-14 this season with an 8-11 Big East record. Moser would seem to be top priority, but that will have to wait as his Ramblers are into the Sweet 16. Marquette's fan base holds its coaches to a high standard. If for whatever reason it isn't Moser, they should still land a good coach.

Utah: Historically it's one of the 20 best programs in college basketball history. It's in a great city, and those familiar with the college basketball scene Rockies-west will tell you that should be a top-four Pac-12 team two out of every three years. The two in-state coaches will obviously be linked -- BYU's Mark Pope and Utah State's Craig Smith -- but at this stage it seems like Utah alum/New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant is the leading candidate, given ESPN reported former leading candidate Alex Jensen passed.

DePaul: Dave Leitao is out, and athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources are telling me the school is trying to get a hire finalized by Sunday at the latest, but we'll see. New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, are involved. I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group, barring a surprise candidate swooping in last minute.

We'll continue to update news here as it comes in. Here are the 37 jobs that have changed to this point.