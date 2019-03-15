College basketball coaching changes: Texas A&M fires coach Billy Kennedy after eight seasons

Texas A&M has fired men's basketball coach Billy Kennedy, a source told CBS Sports.

Kennedy is out after eight seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. The 55-year-old coach won 151 games while at A&M. Sources told CBS Sports that A&M has been targeting Buzz Williams to be Kennedy's successor. The Virginia Tech coach is in his fifth season with the Hokies and will be taking that program to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season -- which has never been done before in school history.

Buying out Kennedy and his staff will cost A&M close to $5 million.

Kennedy's firing is the biggest job opening on Friday and the second-biggest in the sport; UCLA remains vacant.

Elsewhere on Friday, three years into his tenure as coach of George Washington, the school fired Maurice Joseph. Joseph, 33, went 44-57 after taking over in light of the firing of Mike Lonergan before the 2016-17 season. GW went 9-24 this season.

"This is a difficult day because Maurice has led this program with high integrity and has always been a great representative of George Washington University," school AD Tanya Vogel said. "He has been a part of our staff for eight seasons, earning a degree and meeting his wife, Kristen, a fellow GW graduate here. We hope they will always feel like a part of our family. This decision was necessary because we are not reaching our full potential on the court."

We are now at 19 job openings/changes in college basketball; on Thursday, the biggest job to open was Washington State, which fired Ernie Kent. Wazzu joins UCLA as the two schools from big leagues with coaching vacancies. More are expected to open in the coming days. Kent lasted five years in Pullman, going 58-98. The Cougars never won more than 13 games in a season under Kent, who previously built up the Oregon program before being fired there in 2010.

Here's where things stand with job openings in college basketball.