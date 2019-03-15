College basketball coaching changes: Texas A&M fires coach Billy Kennedy after eight seasons
College basketball's coaching carousel is now gaining speed; here's the latest with what jobs are open
Texas A&M has fired men's basketball coach Billy Kennedy, a source told CBS Sports.
Kennedy is out after eight seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. The 55-year-old coach won 151 games while at A&M. Sources told CBS Sports that A&M has been targeting Buzz Williams to be Kennedy's successor. The Virginia Tech coach is in his fifth season with the Hokies and will be taking that program to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season -- which has never been done before in school history.
Buying out Kennedy and his staff will cost A&M close to $5 million.
Kennedy's firing is the biggest job opening on Friday and the second-biggest in the sport; UCLA remains vacant.
Elsewhere on Friday, three years into his tenure as coach of George Washington, the school fired Maurice Joseph. Joseph, 33, went 44-57 after taking over in light of the firing of Mike Lonergan before the 2016-17 season. GW went 9-24 this season.
"This is a difficult day because Maurice has led this program with high integrity and has always been a great representative of George Washington University," school AD Tanya Vogel said. "He has been a part of our staff for eight seasons, earning a degree and meeting his wife, Kristen, a fellow GW graduate here. We hope they will always feel like a part of our family. This decision was necessary because we are not reaching our full potential on the court."
We are now at 19 job openings/changes in college basketball; on Thursday, the biggest job to open was Washington State, which fired Ernie Kent. Wazzu joins UCLA as the two schools from big leagues with coaching vacancies. More are expected to open in the coming days. Kent lasted five years in Pullman, going 58-98. The Cougars never won more than 13 games in a season under Kent, who previously built up the Oregon program before being fired there in 2010.
Here's where things stand with job openings in college basketball.
|Team
|Out
|In
|What to know
|Steve Alford
|TBD
| The job is no longer considered top-10 in college basketball (though UCLA as a program on the whole, historically, still is, of course), but it's unquestionably a top-20 gig in the sport. Fred Hoiberg, Tony Bennett, Chris Beard and Luke Walton are among the buzziest names that have been mentioned as candidates. Those are four men with four different styles -- and it's possible if not likely that someone else outside that group winds up in Westwood.
|Billy Kennedy
|TBD
|Kennedy's time in College Station ends after eight season. The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2016, but never made the NCAA tourney in the six other years under Kennedy. He finishes with a record of 151-116. Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is expected to be A&M's top target.
|Fran Dunphy
|Aaron McKie
|McKie, who played at Temple , was named the successor to Dunphy when the news came out in 2018 that the 2018-19 season would be Dunphy's last at TU. The Owls are closing in on an NCAA Tournament bid, and if they get there, it will be the school's eighth appearance in 13 seasons under Dunphy.
|Ernie Kent
|TBD
|Kent is out after five years in Pullman. Most in the industry consider this to be the toughest job in a BCS conference. To start, Washington State brass would be smart to inquire on Boise State's Leon Rice, Montana's Travis DeCuire, UC Irvine's Russell Turner and Seattle's Jim Hayford.
|Barry Hinson
|TBD
|Hinson announced his resignation on March 8 after Southern Illinois lost in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. He spent seven seasons with the Salukis and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Former SIU point guard Bryan Mullins, who is the associate head coach at Loyola-Chicago , is considered a runaway favorite to get the job.
|Maurice Joseph
|TBD
|The George Washington job is an interesting one because it's in a good location but is almost always going to fall behind Georgetown, Maryland, Virginia Tech, VCU and other regional powers in the recruiting pecking order. Miami assistant Chris Caputo could be a candidate. The question is whether GW insists upon hiring a sitting or former head coach.
|Saul Phillips
|TBD
Was the change a year too soon? "We are making a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program," AD Jim Schaus said on Wednesday. "I do not believe that our men's basketball program, that has a rich tradition of excellence, is where we need to be in terms of consistent, on-court success."
Ohio went 14-17 in 2018-19; Phillips had an 81-77 record in five seasons in Athens.
|Bob Hoffman
|TBD
|You beat Duke in a No. 15 over No. 2 game, an all-time March Madness moment, and five years later you're canned. That's the reality for Hoffman, who was terminated on March 11 after 11 seasons. All told, Hoffman was good when it came to winning in the SoCon: he averaged 19 victories per season. Slippage in the Big South and expectations locally forced the change.
|Tony Shaver
|TBD
|William & Mary, which has never made the NCAA Tournament, parted ways with Shaver after 16 seasons. The search is only beginning and will have a varied pool of candidates.
|Joe Callero
|TBD
| Callero went 126-182 in his time at Cal Poly . It's a tough job in the Big West. Callero took the Mustangs to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Expect the next coach to come with West Coast ties, as is usually the case with mid-major gigs in California .
|Corey Williams
|TBD
| Williams was 58-133 in six seasons with the Hatters. This past season, Stetson was just 7-24 and a change was inevitable. Stetson has never made an NCAA Tournament.
|Sydney Johnson
|TBD
|Johnson was given one more year in 2018-19, but the former Princeton player and coach couldn't turn what many believe is the MAAC's sleeping power. Johnson lasted eight seasons with the Stags but never had a better year than his first, when FU went 22-15. Louisville assistant Luke Murray is a Fairfield graduate and figures to get a good look here.
|Jim Fox
|TBD
|Fox lasted five years with the Mountaineers, going 56-99. This might be one of the better low-major jobs in the country, but the program hasn't been to the NCAAs since 2000.
|Chris Casey
|TBD
|Casey lasted six seasons at one of the toughest jobs in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles will start over after losing four seniors and potentially even more players now that Casey's been dumped.
|Phil Cunningham
|TBD
|Cunningham led Troy to the NCAAs in 2017 as a No. 15 seed, but the school cut ties after a 12-18 season this year. Troy is a middle-of-the-road gig in the wide-open Sun Belt.
|Steve Payne
|TBD
| Payne held a 118-134 in eight seasons with the Golden Eagles. After two 19-win seasons in the past three years, an 8-23 run doomed Payne, who was working at one of the toughest low-major jobs in college hoops. The school is going to need to find a diamond in the rough in order to flip the program and get it competing alongside the likes of Belmont , Murray State , Jacksonville State and Austin Peay .
|Jon Harris
|Brian Barrone
|A four-year run at another very tough gig ends for Harris, who had his best record in 2018-19 (10-21) of any of his seasons at SIU-E. The school is only a decade into its existence in D-I. On Tuesday the school announced sitting assistant Brian Barrone was upgraded to interim status; he's reportedly set to lead the program for next season.
|Al Skinner
|TBD
|Skinner coached the Owls for four seasons and leaves with a 41-84 record. Kennesaw State has been D-I since 2005-06 and never finished higher than 252nd at KenPom.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Top Picks: Hidden Big East tourney edge
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
-
2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
-
2019 Big East tourney bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action