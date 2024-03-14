The coaching carousel kicked into high gear on Friday with a litany of developments. This has been — BY FAR — the most chaotic day of the cycle to date. Let's get to the essentials as of early Thursday evening.

DePaul lured former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann to be its next man in charge

Lamont Paris agreed to contract extension at South Carolina; he's no longer a candidate at Ohio State. His new deal takes him through 2029-30 and is north of $4 million annually.

Another SEC extension: Todd Golden signed new deal at Florida through '29-30. Also north of $4 million annually.

As expected, Louisville fired Kenny Payne on Wednesday after he went 12-52 in a woeful two-year tenure. It was near-impossible to think Louisville could have been as bad as it's displayed the past two seasons. Among the candidates Louisville should look at, I think Baylor's Scott Drew, FAU's Dusty May, USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim and Indiana State's Josh Schertz are targets. And there will definitely be more. One source told CBS Sports that Louisville will not be hiring a coach with a tainted background, nor a coach with an exceptionally high buyout.

Also on Wednesday: West Virginia officially came open, as it was announced Josh Eilert would not be promoted to full-time (nor was this the expectation for months). Saint Louis, as anticipated, opened shortly after its season ended in the A-10 Tournament. I have a few potential candidate names in the SLU capsule down below.

Last week, Washington informed Mike Hopkins he will be fired after seven seasons. On Wednesday, the Huskies lost to USC in the Pac-12 Tournament, so he is officially done. The 54-year-old coach won 118 games but never turned the school into anything close to a consistent top-25 outfit. In 2019, he made his lone NCAA Tournament appearance. The job will be a competitive opening due to Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.

It's the Thursday of Champ Week and we're at 31 job changes. Here's the latest:

Major-conference changes



DePaul Out: Tony Stubblefield | In: Chris Holtmann

DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament. With Holtmann coming in, DePaul has a window to finally improve its standing in the Big East. But it will not be easy. Holtmann is taking a risk in taking this job.

Louisville Out: Kenny Payne

To no one's surprise, Louisville cut ties with Payne after two disastrous seasons. Payne was 12-52 in the worst back-to-back seasons in the program's history. The Cardinals' opening will attract a quality pool of candidates who will be tasked with bringing back what has historically been one of college basketball's top programs. A sitting head coach will absolutely take this job.

Ohio St. Out: Chris Holtmann

Jake Diebler has done a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach since Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day. It's a top-25 job in college hoops. Our writers' roundtable recently focused on which candidates the Buckeyes should target

Okla. St. Out: Mike Boynton Jr.

Boynton lasted seven seasons and made one NCAA Tournament. AD Chad Wieberg surprised some by making the move at a time when the school has to rally around $15 million to pay off Boynton, hire a new staff and try to fundraise close to $2 million in NIL. Some potential candidates for Oklahoma State: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, Drake's Darian DeVries and USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim.



Vanderbilt Out: Jerry Stackhouse

Early candidate list includes Washington State coach Kyle Smith, former Louisville coach Chris Mack, Colgate coach Matt Langel, Princeton coach Mitch Henderson, Indiana State coach Josh Schertz.



Washington Out: Mike Hopkins

There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target, but would UW hire a Wazzu guy? How about Leon Rice from Boise State? Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside.

West Virginia Out: Josh Eilert

Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, he was relieved of his duties on Wednesday. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Athletic director Wren Baker has taken some swings on a few sitting head coaches who have passed, and at least one who is still considering the option, but this search will be a tight one. Fit is paramount.

Non-Big Six changes

