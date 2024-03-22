NEW YORK — Northwestern's 77-65 overtime win over Florida Atlantic on Friday afternoon here at Barclays Center in Brooklyn officially triggered the buzziest candidate on this year's carousel. Congrats to the Wildcats on going 3-0 in three NCAA Tournament appearances, but the bigger story is the future of FAU coach Dusty May. The Owls have a 126-69 record the past six seasons under May, and in the coming days, he's expected to have serious conversations about his future.

Sources told CBS Sports that Louisville and Michigan have signaled significant interest. So have West Virginia and Vanderbilt, but at this point it's a three-school debate. Will May stay at FAU, or will he wind up being offered/accepting a job in the ACC (Louisville) or Big Ten (Michigan)?

After Friday's loss, I asked May on CBS Sports HQ about a timeline and what he is planning next. In short: He focused on the loss, being with his team, and didn't lay out what he is planning in the days ahead.

Here was May's response at the postgame presser when asked about his future:

"One day at a time," May said. "We signed a very good high school class at FAU, and all of those decisions are for a later date. I think this time of year, in our profession, whether you've been at a place one year or two years or three years, you're either on the hot seat or you're rumored for another job or your guys are in the portal. It is what it is. It's never not going to be fluid. We'll see what's next. We'll get everybody back and do our individual meetings and figure out what's next. But right now, I can't speak for anyone in our locker room. We just poured our heart and soul into this team, into this run, and unfortunately for us, we didn't get where we wanted to get to, but life goes on."

FAU's roster is set to undergo massive turnover, due to graduation and/or some transfers. With FAU's season over, Louisville's and Michigan's searches will kick into another gear. Those programs are also still looking heaviliy into candidates still coaching in the NCAA Tournament as of Friday, sources said. May has one less name to compete with; Baylor coach Scott Drew confirmed to CBS Sports Wednesday that he isn't going anywhere. He made the decision to publicly withdraw from any other job once Baylor president Linda Livingstone reassured Drew and people within the men's basketball program that BU would be capable of raising enough NIL money to keep the Bears near the top in the highly competitive Big 12.

As all this happens, the transfer portal continues to add names and climb above 600 players. It brings urgency to all the jobs that are still open. In addition to Louisville and Michigan, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia are also still on the chase.

Earlier this week ...

In a stunner, SMU fired Rob Lanier after two seasons — and coming off a 20-13 campaign, including an NIT appearance. SMU is headed to the ACC this summer; the firing by AD Rick Hart has been lampooned by many around the sport in the ensuing hours since it happened. The belief is that SMU will be able to reel in a bigger name to match with its conference upgrade. We'll see. Initial speculation has Will Wade and Steve Lutz (both of whom are in the tournament) as targets, but more will emerge in the next few days.

It's the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament we're at 40-plus job changes — and more will be coming after some sitting head coaches move up in the next week, after they lose in the NCAAs. Here's the latest:

Major-conference changes



DePaul Out: Tony Stubblefield | In : Chris Holtmann

DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament. With Holtmann coming in, DePaul has a window to finally improve its standing in the Big East. But it will not be easy. Holtmann is taking a risk in accepting this job, and he knows it. Holtmann is on a six-year deal and, per sources, he had every contract request/stipulation met. It's a best-case scenario for the Blue Demons.

Louisville Out: Kenny Payne

To no one's surprise, Louisville cut ties with Payne after two disastrous seasons. Payne was 12-52 in the worst back-to-back seasons in the program's history. It was near-impossible to think Louisville could have been as bad as it's displayed the past two seasons. Among nearly 10 candidates Louisville has looked at, FAU's Dusty May is the leader for the job. But he also may well have a good look at Michigan. Expect clarity on this front in the next 72 hours.

Michigan Out: Juwan Howard

Howard would have been able to hold on to the job if Michigan had been 13-19 instead of 8-24. If it was 7-13 in the Big Ten instead of 3-17. This is a top-20 job in the sport and with it open, we're going to have real downstream impacts on the carousel. I expect Michigan to take huge swings. Unless Michigan goes outside college basketball again to hire someone, a sitting coach in a power conference will absolutely take this job. Some names I like: Darian DeVries (WVU and Oklahoma State looking into him), Dusty May (involved at Louisville), Amir Abdur-Rahim (will get offers elsewhere), Mitch Henderson (I think he's viable), Brian Dutcher (not enough people talking about him, IMO) and Anthony Grant (worthy of a serious look).

Ohio St. Out: Chris Holtmann In: Jake Diebler

Diebler did a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach after Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day, and as a result had the interim tag removed. Diebler, 37, is a Valparaiso graduate who has worked at Ohio State since 2019. He led the Buckeyes to a 6-2 record featuring victories over Purdue and Nebraska while also doing enough to convince his bosses he's worthy of running one of the 20 best programs in the sport without any previous head-coaching experience. OSU beat Cornell Tuesday night in the NIT and will face Virginia Tech on Saturday. Diebler's deal is for five years and starts at $2.5 million annually.

Okla. St. Out: Mike Boynton Jr.

Boynton lasted seven seasons and made one NCAA Tournament. AD Chad Wieberg surprised some by making the move at a time when the school has to rally around $15 million to pay off Boynton, hire a new staff and try to fundraise close to $2 million in NIL. Some potential candidates for Oklahoma State: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, Drake's Darian DeVries, JMU's Mark Byington and USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim.



SMU Out: Rob Lanier

With SMU moving from the American Athletic Conference to the ACC in a few months, this job now qualifies as high-major. And it is said to have loaded up with money to entice a number of candidates. What's undeniable: SMU is an odd fit in the ACC, completely geographically isolated, and not that appealing in its current state to a lot of coaches who will be contacted. Still, the money will exceed north of $3 million annually and it is going be competitive in NIL. Intriguing opening that came under criticized circumstances after Lanier was fired only two years in.

Stanford Out: Jerod Haase

Stanford was a job that many thought should have opened two years ago. It didn't, so here we are. Haase is a good man and he'll be welcomed on many a staff for his acumen and temperament. Now the Cardinal has to bring on someone who can navigate the move to the ACC. Not easy. Washington State coach Kyle Smith, Colgate coach Matt Langel, Yale coach James Jones and Princeton coach Mitch Henderson are my top choices the school should target. The job is extremely tough at the power-conference level in 2024, particularly given Stanford has the odd-bedfellow arrangement in the ACC starting this year.



Vanderbilt Out: Jerry Stackhouse

Vanderbilt fired Stackhouse



Washington Out: Mike Hopkins

There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target, but would UW hire a Wazzu guy? What about BYU's Mark Pope? How about Leon Rice from Boise State? Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside. Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle helps, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.

West Virginia Out: Josh Eilert

Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, he was relieved of his duties at season's end. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Athletic director Wren Baker has taken some swings on a few sitting head coaches who have passed, and at least one who is still considering the option, but this search will be a tight one. Fit is paramount. I'm pegging Darian DeVries as the leader, with JMU's Mark Byington at No. 2.

Non-Big Six changes

