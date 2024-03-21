The NCAA Tournament is officially underway (Thursday's going to be A DELIGHT), but the carousel is still spinning and there is a lot of buzz behind the scenes on candidates at vacant jobs. We'll have more clarity on a lot of those situations once we get out of the first weekend of the Dance.
The biggest recent hiring came on Saturday, when Ohio State made the surprising move to stay in-house and promote Jake Diebler after just a 6-2 record following Chris Holtmann's firing on Feb. 14. OSU beat Cornell Tuesday night in the NIT and will face Virginia Tech on Saturday. Diebler's deal is for five years and starts at $2.5 million annually.
And Ohio State isn't the only high-major job that is closed. DePaul hired Ohio State's former coach two days before Diebler was promoted. Holtmann is on a six-year deal and, per sources, he had every contract request/stipulation met. It's a best-case scenario for the Blue Demons, who've been awful for most of the past 20 years.
That means Louisville, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia are still on the chase. All, according to my sources, are waiting on coaches who are set to work in the NCAA Tournament over the next two days. Meantime, the transfer portal opened on Monday (a terrible bit of timing that, next year, needs to be pushed back) and we're above 500 players on the move already.
A surprise firing on Wednesday: Siena severed tied with Carm Maciariello after a dismal 4-28 season, his lone losing campaign (but a bad one) in five years on the job.
Any time there is actionable intel on coaching movement, we'll refresh our tracker below, in addition to frequently giving a fresh topper of copy to give you context on the latest from college basketball's hot stove.
It's the first Thursday of the NCAA Tournament we're at 40-plus job changes — and more will be coming after some sitting head coaches move up in the next week, after they lose in the NCAAs.
Major-conference changes
|Out: Tony Stubblefield | In : Chris Holtmann
DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament. With Holtmann coming in, DePaul has a window to finally improve its standing in the Big East. But it will not be easy. Holtmann is taking a risk in accepting this job, and he knows it.
|Out: Kenny Payne
To no one's surprise, Louisville cut ties with Payne after two disastrous seasons. Payne was 12-52 in the worst back-to-back seasons in the program's history. It was near-impossible to think Louisville could have been as bad as it's displayed the past two seasons. Among the candidates Louisville has looked at: Baylor's Scott Drew, FAU's Dusty May, USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim and Indiana State's Josh Schertz. One source told CBS Sports that Louisville will not be hiring a coach with a tainted background, nor a coach with an exceptionally high buyout.
|Out: Juwan Howard
Howard would have been able to hold on to the job if Michigan had been 13-19 instead of 8-24. If it was 7-13 in the Big Ten instead of 3-17. This is a top-20 job in the sport and with it open, we're going to have real downstream impacts on the carousel. I expect Michigan to take huge swings. Unless Michigan goes outside college basketball again to hire someone, a sitting coach in a power conference will absolutely take this job. Some names I like: Darian DeVries (WVU and Oklahoma State looking into him), Dusty May (involved at Louisville), Amir Abdur-Rahim (will get offers elsewhere), Mitch Henderson (I think he's viable), Brian Dutcher (not enough people talking about him, IMIO) and Anthony Grant (worthy of a serious look).
|Out: Chris Holtmann In: Jake Diebler
Diebler did a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach after Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day, and as a result had the interim tag removed. Diebler, 37, is a Valparaiso graduate who has worked at Ohio State since 2019. He led the Buckeyes to a 6-2 record featuring victories over Purdue and Nebraska while also doing enough to convince his bosses he's worthy of running one of the 20 best programs in the sport without any previous head-coaching experience.
|Out: Mike Boynton Jr.
Boynton lasted seven seasons and made one NCAA Tournament. AD Chad Wieberg surprised some by making the move at a time when the school has to rally around $15 million to pay off Boynton, hire a new staff and try to fundraise close to $2 million in NIL. Some potential candidates for Oklahoma State: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, Drake's Darian DeVries, JMU's Mark Byington and USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim.
|Out: Jerod Haase
Stanford was a job that many thought should have opened two years ago. It didn't, so here we are. Haase is a good man and he'll be welcomed on many a staff for his acumen and temperament. Now the Cardinal has to bring on someone who can navigate the move to the ACC. Not easy. Washington State coach Kyle Smith, Colgate coach Matt Langel, Yale coach James Jones and Princeton coach Mitch Henderson are my top choices the school should target. The job is extremely tough at the power-conference level in 2024, particularly given Stanford has the odd-bedfellow arrangement in the ACC starting this year.
|Out: Jerry Stackhouse
Vanderbilt fired Stackhouse after a 9-23 season and five years on the job. Sources told me his buyout is well north of $15 million. This will be a competitive search and it seems like Vandy is a lock to land a good successor. Names being attached to this search include Washington State coach Kyle Smith, former Louisville coach Chris Mack, Colgate coach Matt Langel, USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim and Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle.
|Out: Mike Hopkins
There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target, but would UW hire a Wazzu guy? What about BYU's Mark Pope? How about Leon Rice from Boise State? Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside. Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle helps, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.
|Out: Josh Eilert
Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, he was relieved of his duties at season's end. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Athletic director Wren Baker has taken some swings on a few sitting head coaches who have passed, and at least one who is still considering the option, but this search will be a tight one. Fit is paramount. I'm pegging Darian DeVries as the leader, with JMU's Mark Byington at No. 2.
Non-Big Six changes
|Out: Jared Grasso | In : Phil Martelli Jr.
Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.
|Out: John Smith
Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job.
|Out : Reggie Witherspoon
The Golden Griffins severed from Witherspoon after eight seasons. The program hasn't danced since 1996 and, before that, 1957.
|Out: Anthony Boone
The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. This program has been D-I since 2006 and not yet qualified for an NCAA Tournament. This job is expected to fill by the end of the weekend.
|Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In : Saah Nimley
The Buccaneers stuck by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.
|Out: Cliff Ellis | In : Justin Gray
When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his underrated 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp." As for Gray, he comes over via Western Carolina, where he went 51-47 in three seasons at a top-two tough job in the SoCon.
|Out: Mike Davis
The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.
|Out: Keith Dambrot
Dambrot announced he will retire following the conclusion of the team's run through the NCAA Tournament. Dambrot led the Dukes to their first Atlantic 10 title since 1977 thanks to four wins in four days, culminating in a 57-51 victory over VCU in the A-10 title game. Dambrot is perhaps best-known for coaching NBA superstar LeBron James when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School from 1998-2001.
|Out: Jay Young | In : Chris Casey
Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey became interim coach and did a good job under duress. He was officially promoted earlier this week. The Stags are 20-11 and a contender to win the MAAC auto bid.
|Out : Justin Hutson
This one publicly/officially came open shortly after the Bulldogs lost to Utah State in Thursday's MW quarterfinals. Hutson's contract expired and he moves on after six seasons. It's a tough job comparatively to the rest of the league right now.
|Out : Robert McCullum
The Rattlers decided not to renew McCullum's contract after going 67-133 in seven seasons in the SWAC. The school last made the NCAAs in 2007.
|Out : Tim Craft
The Bulldogs are on the clock after Tim Craft was courted away by Western Carolina.
|Out : Buck Joyner | In : Ivan Thomas
After 15 years, a change comes at Hampton, which made three NCAAs under Joyner, the most recent in 2016. The Pirates won nine games this season, their second in the CAA after moving up from the Big South. Thomas is getting the nod and coming over from Georgetown, as he was a longtime assistant under Ed Cooley.
|Out: Ron Cottrell
A major changing of the guard in the Southland Conference. Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) has been led by Cottrell since 1990, when the program was revived as an NAIA school. It went D-I in 2008. Cottrell spent 33 seasons with the program and won 524 games.
|Out: Matt Crenshaw
Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference.
|Out : Dan Monson
What a story this one is. Monson has coached The Beach since 2007, but he told CBS Sports the break was mutual and that he initiated the split. "I asked for a meeting today. I am not ready to retire if I can find the right fit — but after 17 years the program needs a new voice and I need a new challenge." Monson then went out and took the Big West auto bid and will try to avoid coaching his last game on Thursday vs. 2-seed Arizona in the West Region.
|Out: Tavaras Hardy
After six seasons and a 66-110 record, Hardy resigned on Friday. The Greyhounds hit a nadir this season under Hardy, finishing 7-25.
|Out : Greg Gary | In : Ryan Ridder
Gary, a former Purdue assistant, coached the Bears for five seasons but hovered around .500 each year in the SoCon, where it's yet to have a 20-win season since leaving the ASUN in 2014. Ridder was hired away from UT Martin.
|Out : Dana Ford
This one was no surprise. Ford lasted six seasons but never broke out of the Missouri Valley to make the NCAAs. The school last made the Big Dance in 1999. THE name to watch for here is Ben McCollum, the coach at D-II Northwest Missouri State who's won four national championships there and has turned out multiple previous D-I coaching opportunities in the past three years.
|Out: Jeff Jones | In : Mike Jones
Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.
|Out: Leonard Perry
This was was expected for months. Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC. The Tigers will hope to land a young, aggressive assistant from the high-major ranks.
|Out: Lorenzo Romar
Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent. Eastern Washington coach David Riley is circulating heavily around this job; sometimes that can be a smokescreen for another candidate.
|Out : Scott Pera
Rice sacked Pera after seven seasons in Houston, the high point being 2022-23, when the Owls went 19-16. Early names for this job include Longwood coach Griff Aldrich, former Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, Florida assistant Carlin Hartman and Xavier assistant Adam Cohen.
|Out : Travis Ford
SLU sacked Ford moments after the team's season ended in the A-10 Tournament. He was there eight seasons and went to one NCAA Tournament. Many in the business believe this program has been an underachiever vs. its potential for decades. Names involved here include Josh Schertz, Blake Ahearn and Chris Mack.
|Out: Carm Maciariello
The Saints fired Maciariello on Wednesday, doing so following a 4-28 season that results in the the program finishing 357th out of 362 teams at KenPom. But: He was above .500 in his first four seasons. Tough business, especially considering he may well have taken the Saints to the NCAAs in 2020 had there been a tournament. Since 1997-87, the average Siena coach has lasted 3.9 seasons at that school.
|Out: Bryan Mullins
Noise increased in the past month that Mullins could be coaching for his job in March. After falling to UIC in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament, that proved true. The SIU alum is out after five seasons and an 86-68 record, but no NCAA Tournament appearances. Who's getting this one? Some interesting names have been floated. It's a solid MVC gig.
|Out : Ryan Ridder
Ridder was at UT Martin for the past three seasons, but per multiple reports Friday night, he's left for the vacant Mercer job. The Skyhawks will be on their fifth coach in 10 seasons.
|Out : Luke Yaklich
Yaklich, who had a stout rep as a defensive tactician when he was hired, is out after four seasons and a 47-70 record. The Flames made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in Yaklich's third year but went 8-32 in league play after transitioning. The program was a victim the past two years in the transfer portal cycle. The school should finish up its search by the weekend.
|Out : Steve Henson
The Roadrunners are now on the market one year into their AAC residency. The program last made the NCAAs in 2011.
|Out: Matt Figger
Figger is out at UTRGV after going 29-65 in three seasons. The Vaqueros were 6-25 this season. This was a quick hook, but it comes just as the program has decided to leave the WAC for the Southland after 11 seasons.
|Out : Justin Gray | In : Tim Craft
Job openings create myriad domino effects every year, which is exactly what happened here. Gray left for Coastal Carolina, leading to a change at Western Carolina. Tim Craft comes over after 11 seasons running Gardner Webb.
|Out : Dane Fischer
Fischer went 55-90 overall as William & Mary's coach. His tenure got off to a promising start; the Tribe went 21-11 in Fischer's first season (2019-20). The only double-digit-win since was in 2022-23 (13-20), and the team just finished 9-22 this past season ahead of Fischer's ouster.