The first hiring of the 2021 college basketball coaching carousel has been made, and it is historic.
Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced Friday that the school and interim coach Isaac Brown have agreed to terms to make Brown the permanent head coach going forward. Brown signed a five-year deal this week and, as the school notes, is "the first Black men's basketball coach ever to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas."
The 51-year-old Brown was the interim from mid-November until Friday, guiding Wichita State's program to a 13-4 record in a pandemic-affected season. The Shockers currently sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings at 9-2, overshooting preseason expectations -- when they were picked seventh.
The program was roiled in controversy, as former coach Gregg Marshall -- the most accomplished coach by a wide margin in Wichita State history -- resigned in November after media reports and an internal investigation revealed numerous allegations of physical, verbal and racially insensitive behavior from previous seasons. Brown steadied the school and kept the program headed in the right direction.
The Shockers are 12-2 in their last 14 games and have road contests vs. Tulane and Temple to close out the regular season. This is Brown's seventh season at the school, and Wichita State noted in its release that the Shockers are 170-54 since he joined Marshall's staff in 2014. The Shockers are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, currently as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.
March is a few days away, yet between firings, resignations and, tragically, deaths there are 10 schools employing interim head coaches at the moment.
As we do every hiring cycle, CBS Sports will keep you updated with the latest news, intel and movement on the college coaching carousel. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a much slower turnover process a year ago; the only change in a Major Seven conference was Wake Forest splitting with Danny Manning and hiring Steve Forbes. Three major coaching jobs have already come open (with Wichita State now closed) and there's potential for another half-dozen to join the fold in the next five weeks.
Every time there is movement, this story will update. Bookmark it and check back often.
|Team
|Former coach
|New coach
|What to know
|Gregg Marshall
|Isaac Brown
|Marshall's resignation in November allowed Brown to step in on an interim basis. After putting the Shockers into the NCAA Tournament picture and guiding them to the top of the AAC standings by mid-February, the school announced a promotion for Brown to the full-time position on Feb. 26.
|Jim Christian
|TBD
|Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009. There is a wide candidate pool available for what is objectively a bottom-two job in the ACC. This is an early offering, and by no means a surefire list, but some names that I'd expect to get an inquiry: Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser, St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt, Vermont's John Becker, Yale's James Jones, Northeastern's Bill Coen, Michigan assistant Howard Eisley and former Georgetown coach John Thompson III.
|Pat Chambers
|TBD
|Chambers resigned from Penn State last October following an internal investigation that examined inappropriate conduct and racially insensitive remarks toward one of his former players. Jim Ferry has coached the team on an interim basis for 2020-21, but there will clearly be a changing of the guard at some point in March. Expect Schmidt to be as involved with this search as he will at his alma mater, Boston College.
|Jeff Neubauer
|TBD
|Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995; it's failed to make the NCAAs since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. The search is fully underway at this point with Ed Kull being promoted recently from interim to full-time athletic director.
|Jason Gardner
|TBD
|Byron Rimm II has been the IUPUI interim for nearly two full seasons. Seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019. Rimm went 7-25 last season and is 8-9 through 17 games this season.
|Mark Montgomery
|TBD
|Northern Illinois went 125-170 in Mark Montgomery's nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.
|Terry Porter
|TBD
|The latest in a long line of examples where a former NBA player of note winds up not clicking with the college grind. To be fair to Porter, the Portland job might be based in a pretty city, but it's a hard WCC assignment. The Pilots went went 43-103 under Porter, who was fired Feb. 5.
|Danny Kaspar
|TBD
|A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by some former Texas State players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and TSU split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and has done well on an interim basis, coaching the Bobcats to a 16-6 record in the Sun Belt.
|David Patrick
|TBD
|When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead, Mike Magpayo has UC Riverside at 10-6 and respectable in the Big West. He's a candidate to retain the job, should the Highlanders play well into March.
|Anthony Stewart
|TBD
|This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the UT Martin Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.
|Lew Hill
|TBD
|Terribly, two coaching vacancies exist due to coaches dying. Lew Hill died in his sleep the morning of Feb. 7, perishing just hours after he coached what he thought would be his last UTRGV game for an indefinite hiatus. Hill was battling health issues in addition to having contracted COVID-19 in January.