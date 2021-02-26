The first hiring of the 2021 college basketball coaching carousel has been made, and it is historic.

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced Friday that the school and interim coach Isaac Brown have agreed to terms to make Brown the permanent head coach going forward. Brown signed a five-year deal this week and, as the school notes, is "the first Black men's basketball coach ever to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas."

The 51-year-old Brown was the interim from mid-November until Friday, guiding Wichita State's program to a 13-4 record in a pandemic-affected season. The Shockers currently sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings at 9-2, overshooting preseason expectations -- when they were picked seventh.

The program was roiled in controversy, as former coach Gregg Marshall -- the most accomplished coach by a wide margin in Wichita State history -- resigned in November after media reports and an internal investigation revealed numerous allegations of physical, verbal and racially insensitive behavior from previous seasons. Brown steadied the school and kept the program headed in the right direction.

The Shockers are 12-2 in their last 14 games and have road contests vs. Tulane and Temple to close out the regular season. This is Brown's seventh season at the school, and Wichita State noted in its release that the Shockers are 170-54 since he joined Marshall's staff in 2014. The Shockers are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, currently as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.

March is a few days away, yet between firings, resignations and, tragically, deaths there are 10 schools employing interim head coaches at the moment.

As we do every hiring cycle, CBS Sports will keep you updated with the latest news, intel and movement on the college coaching carousel. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a much slower turnover process a year ago; the only change in a Major Seven conference was Wake Forest splitting with Danny Manning and hiring Steve Forbes. Three major coaching jobs have already come open (with Wichita State now closed) and there's potential for another half-dozen to join the fold in the next five weeks.

Every time there is movement, this story will update. Bookmark it and check back often.