The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament was not going to stop the carousel from moving.
Multiple high-profile jobs opened and closed in recent days, led by Marquette surprisingly announcing Friday it was firing Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons. Wojciechowski made two NCAA Tournaments in his time there (though it would have been three if there was a tournament in 2020) and finished with a 128-95 record. Marquette was 13-14 this season with an 8-11 Big East record.
Analysis on the MU opening can be found below.
The latest news: UNLV announced on Sunday it was promoting assistant Kevin Kruger to head coach. Kruger was on staff under former coach T.J. Otzelberger, who left for Iowa State.
Let's step back and examine what's happened around the sport with the carousel in the past week.
The biggest deal remains Indiana's opening. An unidentified Indiana booster ponied up $10 million to pay for Archie Miller's buyout, giving the school an opportunity to fire him after four seasons without having to pay said buyout with school funds. (That option was not an option at all.) So Indiana will be the best job on the market this carousel cycle, of course. IU will shoot for the stars, and in the end, it's highly likely to land a big-name coach. The question is how long that takes to get done. If you'd like a deeper examination into the Indiana opening, our David Cobb has a look at some names, with some further intel from my end included in that story.
On Tuesday, New Mexico filled its vacancy with none other than Richard Pitino, who was fired at Minnesota on Monday night. Sources told CBS Sports that Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was instrumental in helping get the deal done. Pitino, 38, went 141-123 in eight seasons at Minnesota with two NCAA Tournament appearance and an NIT championship.
Learn the latest in coaching news with this special episode of Eye on College Basketball dedicated to the coaching carousel.
iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=CBS4000226436" width="100%">
Another hiring was put into motion Tuesday, then became official Thursday: T.J. Otzelberger leaving UNLV for Iowa State, where he was a former assistant. Here is my story on that. As these things go, a bigger job leads to a lesser job suddenly having an opening. And with Tim Miles heavily being involved at UNM before Pitino was the pick, maybe he'll land (at a slightly better job) in Vegas? I'd have him atop my list if I was UNLV.
Tuesday's big firing came out of Salt Lake City, as Larry Krystkowiak was sacked after a decade running that program. The Other Coach K was among the 15 highest-paid men in the sport, but two NCAA Tournaments in 10 years will send you packing at a job like that.
One contract extension of note from Wednesday: Drake locked up Darian DeVries in a new deal that goes through the 2027-28 season, effectively taking him off the market for this year's carousel. The Bulldogs play Saturday in the first round vs. USC after beating Wichita State in the First Four Thursday night.
As for the other big jobs that are open, let's do a boom-boom-boom with what to know. You're going to see some names repeated below, and it's with good reason. Plenty of these coaches will be, and should be, up for interviews. The coaches named are a combination of my recommendations, in addition to some intel from industry sources.
Marquette: A splashy hire is possible, just a matter of who Marquette can lure. The NCAA Tournament is likely going to impact the timeline here. Would John Beilein return to the Big East and take this job? Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser would seem to be a top priority, but that will have to wait as his Ramblers are into the Sweet 16. Marquette's fan base holds its coaches to a high standard, and this will be a fervently tracked process.
Utah: With Krystkowiak out, Utah becomes the second-best job to Indiana available. Historically it's one of the 20 best in college basketball history. It's in a great city, and those familiar with the college basketball scene Rockies-west will tell you that should be a top-four Pac-12 team two out of every three years. The two in-state coaches will obviously be linked -- BYU's Mark Pope and Utah State's Craig Smith -- but this job will truly have a national search behind it, and if it ultimately brings in an outside-the-box hire, I would not be surprised.
Minnesota: With Pitino off to New Mexico, names Minnesota should consider include these sitting head coaches: Arkansas' Eric Musselman (probably has to be option No. 1), San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Porter Moser, Craig Smith, Cleveland State's Dennis Gates and Colorado State's Niko Medved. That's a start. Feels like the school should have a lot of good candidates to consider.
DePaul: Dave Leitao is out, and athletic director DeWayne Peevy gets his first chance to make a hire that can transform a dormant program. Sources say the school will cast a decently wide net, but it feels like New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, along with Gates and Moser, are the top three options to consider here. You'll get a yes from at least one of those, and I'd lean that the next coach will come from this group.
We'll continue to update news here as it comes in. Here are the 33 jobs that have changed to this point.
|Team
|Former coach
|New coach
|What to know
|Archie Miller
|TBD
|Miller went 67-56 in four seasons. His firing came as a surprise due to the circumstance that made it happen: one booster supplied $10 million to pay his buyout. Indiana far exceeds any other job on the market now, and many big-name coaches will be contacted to gauge interest.
|Steve Wojciechowski
|TBD
|Given the resources, facilities and conference affiliation, Marquette has moved into top-30-job status in college basketball. The options available will be plentiful, and there will be no shortage of sitting head coaches who will entertain phone calls, should they come in.
|Larry Krystkowiak
|TBD
|The Utes fired Krystkowiak after 10 seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. It doesn't help when BYU and Utah State are making NCAA Tournaments regularly, while the biggest university in the state with the proudest history is treading water around .500.
|Steve Prohm
|TJ Otzelberger
|ISU AD Jamie Pollard did not want to cut ties with Prohm, but a 2-22 season left him with no choice. Prohm was 97-95 in six seasons, with three NCAA appearances. Turns out Pollard had his guy waiting in the wings the whole time. Otzelberger had mediocre seasons at UNLV but he is capable of having success in territory he's quite familiar with.
|Richard Pitino
|TBD
|A job with plenty of potential in a really nice city that routinely turns out high-major talent on an annual basis. Pitino did a solid job there. His successor will be asked to make the NCAA Tournament, realistically, on an every-other-year basis.
|Gregg Marshall
|Isaac Brown
|Marshall's resignation in November allowed Brown to step in on an interim basis. After putting the Shockers into the NCAA Tournament picture and guiding them to the top of the AAC standings by mid-February, the school announced a promotion for Brown to the full-time position on Feb. 26.
|Jim Christian
|Earl Grant
|A surprise hire, as Grant comes from Charleston, where he went 127-89 in seven seasons, with one NCAA Tournament run. Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
|Pat Chambers
|Micah Shrewsberry
|Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry has been tapped to take over in Happy Valley. Shrewsberry has been considered an inevitable head-coaching hire in college basketball for a couple of years now, and he'll stay in the Big Ten, as the school is now the only one in that league employing Black coaches in men's basketball and football.
|TJ Otzelberger
|Kevin Kruger
|Lon Kruger coached in Las Vegas once upon a time. Now his son will get the chance, as the school decided to stay in-house and promote the 37-year-old to his first head-coaching gig. Kruger finished his college player career with UNLV in 2007.
|Paul Weir
|Richard Pitino
|I'm not convinced the Pitino hire is going to work, but it will be interesting. He's adaptable, that's for sure, and that should suit him well. New Mexico has lofty expectations given its conference and location. The fan base holds its head coaches accountable on the level you'd find at a top-40 program.
|Jeff Neubauer
|TBD
|Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995; it's failed to make the NCAAs since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. It would not be a shock if this job did not close for at least two more weeks.
|Dave Paulsen
|TBD
|George Mason will generate plenty of interest. It's still considered a quality job for reasons not even all that related to the fact it made the Final Four 15 years ago.
|Rob Murphy
|TBD
|Eastern Michigan on Wednesday finally announced the worst-kept secret on the coaching carousel. Murphy will make his way to the G League, and a fairly attractive MAC job is now open. This is the kind of gig that usually attracts high-major assistants who are overdue for their shot at running a program.
|Greg Lansing
|Josh Schertz
|Indiana State has tapped into the Division II ranks for its next coach. Schertz spent 13 years and Lincoln Memorial and won nearly 85% of his games. He'll make for an interesting experiment in the Valley.
|Jean Prioleau
|TBD
|The toughest job in the Mountain West opened Friday afternoon. Prioleau won 20 games in four seasons with San Jose State. The school needs to get this hire right.
|Joe Mihalich
|TBD
|Sadly, Mihalich is stepping down after not coaching the 2020-21 season due to health reasons. Interim Mike Farrelly should get a really good look here.
|Jason Gardner
|TBD
|Byron Rimm II has been the IUPUI interim for nearly two full seasons. Seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019.
|Terry Porter
|TBD
|The latest in a long line of examples where a former NBA player of note winds up not clicking with the college grind. To be fair to Porter, the Portland job might be based in a pretty city, but it's a hard WCC assignment. The Pilots went went 43-103 under Porter, who was fired Feb. 5.
|Mark Montgomery
|Rashon Burno
|Arizona State assistant Rashon Burno is on his way to Northern Illinois. He's a savvy, high-energy hire. Burno replaces Mark Montgomery, who was 125-170 in nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.
|Tony Jasick
|TBD
|Jasick went 95-122 in seven seasons at Jacksonville. The Dolphins were 11-13, and did not get to play in the ASUN tournament because of what the school defined as "COVID-19 precautionary protocols."
|Danny Kaspar
|Terrence Johnson
|A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by some former Texas State players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and TSU split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and rightfully earned the full-time gig after guiding TSU to an 18-7 season.
|Rodney Billups
|TBD
|Denver had been expected to open for months. Billups went 9-43 his final two seasons with the Pioneers. It's viewed as a Summit League job with true potential to be a league power.
|Will Brown
|Dwayne Killings
|Brown lasted 20 seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments, but it was time for a change. Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings, who has been a rising star in the industry the past five years, has received rave reviews from peers as Albany's next coach.
|David Patrick
|TBD
|When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead, Mike Magpayo made UC Riverside respectable in the Big West. He's likely to get the full-time job, a source told CBS Sports.
|Jay Spoonhour
|TBD
|Spoonhour lasted nine seasons -- he was the longest-tenured coach in the Ohio Valley -- but the school is not renewing his contract. Eastern Illinois went 119-157 in his tenure and was 9-18 this season.
|Anthony Stewart
|TBD
|This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the UT Martin Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.
|Lew Hill
|TBD
|Terribly, two coaching vacancies exist due to coaches dying. Lew Hill died in his sleep the morning of Feb. 7, perishing just hours after he coached what he thought would be his last UTRGV game for an indefinite hiatus. Hill was battling health issues in addition to having contracted COVID-19 in January.
|Tic Price
|TBD
|Price lasted seven seasons at Lamar but never won a regular-season or conference tournament title in the Southland.
|Tommy Dempsey
|Levell Sanders
|Binghamton is one of the toughest jobs in the country, and Dempsey lasted nine seasons despite never finishing above .500. Sanders steps in on an interim basis for the 2021-22 season.
|Donyell Marshall
|TBD
|Central Connecticut never found momentum under UConn legend Donyell Marshall, going 40-104 in five seasons. This is maybe the toughest job in the NEC.
|Heath Schroyer
|John Aiken
|Schroyer stepped down as McNeese State coach on March 11, but here's the twist: He's also the school's athletic director. His first decision as AD was to promote assistant John Aiken to head coach. An unusual gambit, the program continues without enduring a coaching search after a trying season.
|Murray Garvin
|TBD
|South Carolina State, out of the MEAC, opted not to renew Garvin's contract on March 15.