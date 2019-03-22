College basketball coaching changes: Vandy fires Bryce Drew; Alabama in process of partings way with Avery Johnson

The 2018-19 Vanderbilt Commodores became the first team in almost 60 years to not win a game in SEC play, but that said, the school's firing of Bryce Drew came as a shocker on Friday morning.

Drew has been let go after three years and a 40-59 record. He took Vandy to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2017, and this past season enrolled the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history. Had Darius Garland not gone down with an injury five games into the season, Vandy may well have been a better team and not a 9-23 one. Garland projects as a top-10 NBA pick even in light of the injury.

The school's new athletic director, Malcolm Turner, has not even been on the job for two months. This is a move that would suggest Turner has a name or two in mind to hire with a quickness.

More SEC changeover

So now the SEC is set to undergo a lot of coaching turnover, as the Drew news landed less than 12 hours after multiple reports surfaced Thursday night that, amid the din of the NCAA Tournament, Alabama is parting ways with Avery Johnson.

AL.com broke the news and made sure to specify that the apparent impending divorce for Johnson and Alabama is a mutual deal. That came a day after Alabama took an 80-79 home loss to Norfolk State in the NIT which, statistically, was one of the most unlikely outcomes of the 2018-19 season.

Johnson's past four seasons with Alabama: 75 wins, 62 losses. He took the Tide to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, his only appearance there in his tenure. The move is a surprise in part because Alabama has the 19th-rated recruiting class for 2019, according to 247 Sports.

The move potentially could create big waves in the coaching industry if and when it happens. Steve Prohm's name will buzz for that Alabama job (he's an alumnus and highly qualified for the gig), even as his team plays in the NCAA Tournament. From there, questions about Iowa State will surface. If Prohm were to leave, well, Fred Hoiberg returning home would make for one heck of a story. (Hoiberg has also reportedly been connected to the Nebraska job.)

Danny Manning staying at Wake

Wake Forest University announced Friday that Danny Manning will be back for a sixth season in 2019-20 season. Outgoing athletic director Ron Wellman figured to have heavy influence on the controversial move; the Wake fan base has been increasingly noisy over its unhappiness with the state of the program. Manning is 65-93 with one NCAA Tournament appearance (2017).

"Following the season, Danny and I had an extensive series of meetings to discuss the future of the program," Wellman said. "We were in agreement that this past season did not approach the expectations either of us has for Wake Forest basketball. Our discussion focused on the steps that are needed to ensure that our team is highly competitive on the court next season. I expect that Danny will take the steps needed to show improvement on the court next season while continuing to lead our student-athletes to represent Wake Forest positively in the classroom and in the community."



Manning's buyout has been rumored to be anywhere from $10 million to $18 million. Since Wake Forest is a private school, the exact details of that contract have not been made public. And obviously that high-price figure no doubt played a factor in Manning returning.

There are 30 jobs that have gone or will undergo changeover at this point. More are certain to open in the next few days. The biggest gigs available as of now: UCLA, Texas A&M, Temple, UNLV, Saint Joe's and Washington State. Nebraska is expected to formally open as soon as the Cornhuskers play their final game of the season. And now there's Alabama and Vandy.

This is the latest look at the coaching carousel.