The second round of the NCAA Tournament will dominate the headlines in sports over the next two days, but that doesn't mean the carousel is going to stop. Just the opposite. I've got the latest below.
Most recent news: VCU's Ryan Odom is going to Virginia. Yes: the coach who oversaw one of the biggest upsets in sports history will now lead the program on the losing end of that epic UMBC-UVa ending in 2018. Quite a story. I've got more on Virginia in the Wahoos' capsule further down.
Elsewhere: McNeese coach Will Wade is on the move to NC State just as soon as McNeese's season ends. The Cowboys have Purdue early on Saturday in the second round of the Midwest Region.
Here are other coaching moves in the past week-plus:
- Ben Johnson's dismissal at Minnesota
- Fran McCaffery fired at Iowa
- Villanova splits with Kyle Neptune
- Kevin Kruger canned at UNLV
- Indiana hires West Virginia's Darian DeVries
The biggie: We're waiting on what's next at Texas. Rodney Terry is expected to be fired, but as of Saturday afternoon, UT AD Chris Del Conte had not met with Terry, sources said. It would be a stunner if there's not a change there. Once it's official, I'll dive more into what's expected with the search (which might not take long at all).
We're at 31 job flips as of Saturday. Here they are:
Major-conference changes
|1
|Out: Leonard Hamilton | In: Luke Loucks
After 22 seasons, Hamilton, 76, is leaving his post in Tallahassee. He won more than 450 games at FSU and molded nine first-round NBA picks. But the program slipped in recent seasons and a reboot is in order. Hamilton is also being sued by five of his former players over disputed non-payments tied to NIL opportunities from the 2023-24 season. Loucks is an FSU alum and most recently worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.
|2
|Out: Mike Woodson | In: Darian DeVries
The program failed to hit the upper echelons of the sport in Woodson's four years, and thus IU has now hired its sixth coach in a quarter century, plucking DeVries from West Virginia. The search was interesting, with Drake's Ben McCollum getting significant interest, but IU AD Scott Dolson and school president Pamela Whitten circled back on a few other targets before going all-in on DeVries Monday-into-Tuesday. Indiana missing the tournament freed up a little more time for Dolson to work the search, and now the Hoosiers will be prepared when the portal opens next Monday. Indiana is banking on at least $7 million in NIL and revenue-sharing money, per one source.
|3
|Out: Fran McCaffery | In:TBD
After 15 seasons, the Fran McCaffery era has come to an end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes went 17-16 and missed the NCAAs for the second straight season. McCaffery took Iowa to the NCAA tourney seven times, and it would have been eight if there had been a 2020 tourney. But Iowa didn't make the Sweet 16 once under McCaffery; the school last advanced that far in 1999 under Tom Davis. Goetz continues to eye McCollum, but the school has interviewed many candidates over the past few days, sources said, including sitting head coaches and at least one candidate from outside college basketball.
|4
|Out: Jim Larranaga | In: Jai Lucas
When Larranaga retired the day after Christmas, it sent a bad Miami team skidding into trouble full-on off the cliff and into an all-time plunge. The 7-24 Hurricanes had one of their worst seasons in program history. It's wild to look back at this program now vs. where it was less than two years ago when it made the Final Four. Lucas has left Duke for good; ultimately, it was decided it would be best to not have too many distractions for him to stay on. The portal opens March 24, so Lucas has time to build out his staff behind the seasons. A massive roster flip will be underway in Coral Gables in no time. Highly respected ace player development coach Andrew Moran (who has deep ties around Miami) will be joining Lucas' staff, sources told CBS Sports.
|5
|Out: Ben Johnson | In: TBD
Four years and out for the Minnesota alum, who was fired overnight last Thursday by AD Mark Coyle. Coyle left Indiana and his selection committee duties to fly back to campus and dismiss Johnson in person, which I believe is a first in college hoops history. This is an OK job with a solid ceiling that is desperate for a lot more financial support. Colorado State coach Niko Medved, a Minneapolis native, has emerged as the favorite here. He's got the Rams in the second round of the tourney. Would be fairly shocking if that's not how this eventually goes.
|6
|Out: Kevin Keatts | In: Will Wade
What a year for Keatts and NC State. From nearly being fired in 2024, then reeling off nine straight win-or-go-home games to make the Final Four ... to being fired on the heels of a 12-19 season. State will pay nearly $8 million to send Keatts packing. Wade got traction after some big money people pushed his candidacy. The local fan base is howling over the prospect of landing Wade, who was a lock to land somewhere at the Power Five level this cycle. Add in the tournament success and this is about as good of a rebound after firing Keatts as State could have asked for.
|7
|Out: Craig Smith | In: Alex Jensen
Utah AD Mark Harlan's awkwardly timed firing of Smith didn't do him any favors in the industry; a lot of people around college athletics panned Harlan for how he handled it. Turns out, that timing enabled him to convince Jensen to take the job and get a head start on the inevitable portal purge. Utah's NIL situation is near the bottom of the Big 12. Will this hire create a surge of financial support? With fellow former Ute Andre Miller in the mix to join Jensen's staff, that would only help the cause. More big changes in the Beehive State.
|8
|Out: Kyle Neptune | In: TBD
The school did the inevitable and moved on after Neptune's Wildcats went 19-14 this season and finished well off the bubble cutline. The standard on the Main Line is clear-cut: NCAA Tournaments every year, and competing for Final Fours often. The search seems to have centered on three names: Kevin Willard (Maryland), Porter Moser (Oklahoma) and Richard Pitino (New Mexico). I previously mentioned the off-the-board candidate potential here, and that came to light with Willard's name surfacing this week. I'm still wondering if McCollum isn't a long-shot. I think he deserves as good of a look as anyone.
|9
|Out: Ron Sanchez | In: Ryan Odom
Virginia reached out to other prospective coaching candidates dating back to February, sources said, but it abandoned all other contenders for the job not longer after. Odom -- who has Charlottesville ties -- has privately been the guy for weeks. His father, Dave, previously served as an assistant at Virginia in the 1980s. This feels like a good fit. Odom has a 201-117 record as a Division I coach. I'm told UVa expects to have north of $7 million to provide in NIL and anticipated revenue sharing for the 2025-26 season.
|10
|Out: Darian DeVries | In: TBD
After just one season in Morgantown, DeVries departed Tuesday for Indiana, leaving the West Virginia brass to search for a new coach yet again. West Virginia went 19-13 (10-10 Big 12) in DeVries' lone season before surprisingly being left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday. WVU's tourney snub freed DeVries to pursue other job opportunities and he landed in Bloomington on a six-year deal. It came together rapidly, starting with an in-person meeting Monday night and a signature by late Tuesday afternoon. WVU AD Wren Baker has interviewed a few candidates in the past few days and is hoping to have a coach in place by Monday.
Non-Power Five changes
|1
|Out: Scott Davenport | In: Doug Davenport
Scott Davenport was an institution at Bellarmine, guiding the program from D-II to D-I in recent years. He won a national title in 2011 and went to four D-II Final Fours in total, in addition to 426 games across 20 seasons. In total, he spent more than four decades coaching basketball in Louisville. A fixture in that city. With his retirement, Bellarmine has allowed Scott to hand the job to his son, Doug, who has been on staff for nine years.
|2
|Out: Kevin McGeehan | In: John Andrzejek
McGeehan lasted 12 seasons with the Fighting Camels but was fired following a 15-17 campaign. He went 184-199 and couldn't bring Campbell to the NCAAs during his dozen years. The school moved from the Big South to the CAA two years ago and will seek a reboot under Andrzejek, who will finish out Florida's run (he's an assistant there) before making the move.
|3
|Out: Scott Spinelli | In: TBD
A one-year experiment gone awry. Chicago State went 4-28 and finished 361 at KenPom in its first season in the NEC. Truly one of the five toughest jobs in all of Division I.
|4
|Out: Jim Engles | In: TBD
Two Ivies opened Monday (Penn the other). Engles was with the Lion for nine years but never wound up with a season above .500. This is a tough gig, but it is in a great part of New York City. Florida assistant Kevin Hovde (previously an assistant at Columbia) has been heavily rumored to be the next man here, but the process is expected to take a few more days (and Hovde has to actually say yes/be offered the job).
|5
|Former coach: Jeff Wulbrun | In: TBD
Four years and out for Wulburn, who was put on leave mid-season for actions not disclosed publicly. Denver is in the Summit League and has never made the NCAAs dating back to its Division I start in the late 1990s.
|6
|Former coach: Keith Urgo | In: TBD
This opening had been rumored about going back to January. Fordham made it official on the first weekend of the NCAAs. Urgo went from 25-8 in Year 1 to 13-20 and then 12-21 this year, including a last-place finish in the A-10. I'd do everything in my power to try and hire UConn assistant Kimani Young or Yale's James Jones ... but given this program's place in the A-10 pecking order, that might not be possible.
|7
|Out: Tobin Anderson | In: Dan Geriot
Iona administration is getting dragged for how poorly it treated Anderson, who was fired Monday after just two seasons. The coach who led FDU to the 16-over-1 upset of Purdue in 2023 went 33-34 with the Gaels. Expectations in the post-Rick Pitino phase in New Rochelle got really high, really fast, but still: pretty harsh stuff. New Orleans Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot, who played at Richmond, is yet another NBA-to-college hire, which has become the trend in this year's cycle.
|8
|Out: Fran Dunphy | In: Darris Nichols
The 76-year-old Philly legend is retiring this month after nearly 50 years in college basketball coaching. Dunphy won more than 600 games and is among the most well-liked and accomplished coaches in the storied history of Philadelphia basketball. La Salle's program is among the more cash-strapped at the multi-bid-league level. Nichols got the nod after a few low-major coaches from the northeast were heavily looked into. La Salle has made one NCAA tourney in the past 33 years.
|9
|Out: Bob Marlin | In: Quannas White
After a 15-year run that included two Sun Belt auto bids (2014, 2023), Marlin was fired in December. After some wait-and-see and a few tussles with contract negotiations, Louisiana got White to the finish line. He's 44 and been ready to run a program for a few years now after spending the past eight with Kelvin Sampson. He'll join the program after Houston's season ends.
|10
|Out: Keith Richard | In: Phil Cunningham
Richard began his time as coach of the Warhawks in the Sun Belt in 2010, but he was never been able to break through and make the NCAAs. Program last made the Big Dance in 1996. Cunningham was hired from within; he previously was a head coach at Troy from 2013-19.
|11
|Out: Will Wade | In: TBD
This isn't official yet, but Wade is very much in line to be the next coach at NC State. McNeese is in the Southland and, pre-Wade, last made the NCAAs in 2002.
|12
|Out: Steve Prohm | In: Ryan Miller
Prohm's second go-round with the Racers wasn't fruitful. He resigned following Murray State's loss to Bradley, leaving with a 45-52 record in three years. Word in the Missouri Valley is Murray State is ready to invest more money into its program than any other school in that league for the 2025-26 season. Miller, a Creighton who has been in the running in recent years at a number of jobs, beat out a litany of power-conference assistants.
|13
|Out: Ed DeChellis | In: TBD
DeChellis announced his retirement on March 19, stepping away from Navy after 14 seasons and 196 wins. DeChellis was also a head coach previously at East Tennessee State and Penn State, totaling for 29 seasons and 415 wins, making him one of just seven coaches active this past season with at least 100 wins at three schools.
|14
|Former coach: Russell Springmann | In: TBD
A semi-surprise, as Springmann only made it two seasons before getting sacked. The Golden Eagles went 7-23 this year and sunk to the bottom of the Summit League.
|15
|Out: Steve Donahue | In: TBD
It was a decade for Donahue in Philly, with the Quakers making the NCAAs in 2018. This year was the worst yet, with Penn going 8-19 and finishing 292 at KenPom. I'm told the objective here is to hire a sitting head coach. Robert Morris' Andy Toole is an alum and just took that team to the tourney. An obvious candidate. Was told told Fran McCaffery could be trying to get involved and make this his last stop.
|16
|Out: Darris Nichols | In: Zach Chu
The Highlanders had four years with Nichols (off to La Salle), which totaled a 68-63 record at the Big South program. The school has made three NCAA Tournaments since 1998. Chu is a head-turning hire; he wasn't even considered to be in the initial list of finalists for the job. The 34-year-old SMU assistant previously spent time in the analytics departments of the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.
|17
|Out: Michael Czepil | In: TBD
David Patrick resigned last May (and eventually joined Matt McMahon's staff at LSU), which led to Czepil being the interim. The Hornets finished the regular season 7-24.
|18
|Out: Kyle Keller | In: Matt Braeuer
Keller coached SFA for nearly nine seasons and won 18 or more games in six of those years. He was fired in January. He also was responsible for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, when his Lumberjacks team upset No. 1 Duke in November of 2019 . Braueuer comes via Texas Tech, but his ties within Texas date back to being on Grant McCasland's staff at North Texas as well. He'll join the program after TTU's run ends in the NCAA Tournament.
|19
|Out: Kevin Kruger | In: TBD
The Runnin' Rebels went 18-15 this season, falling Thursday in the Mountain West quarterfinals to Utah State. Vegas never made an NCAA Tournament under Kruger's watch, and beyond that, never had a season wherein they finished better than 73rd at KenPom. Candidates involved here could stretch far and wide, but a few initial ones to know include Grand Canyon's Bryce Drew, UC San Diego's Eric Olen, High Point's Alan Huss, UC Irvine's Russell Turner, Florida assistant Carlin Hartman, UConn assistant Luke Murray and many more.
|20
|Former coach: Amir Abdur-Rahim | In: TBD
A sad inclusion to the tracker, as Abdur-Rahim tragically died in the preseason at 43 , leading to Ben Fletcher serving as the interim head coach over the past four-plus months. Abdur-Rahim was a rising star. The American Athletic Conference named Abdur-Rahim its Honorary Coach of the Year for 2024-25. USF has been conducting interviews over the past few days and could have a coach named by Sunday, sources said, but that might be dependent on NCAA Tournament results.
|21
|Former coach: Ryan Odom | In: TBD
VCU is one of the best mid-major jobs in the country, and because it's that, it's prone to coaching turnover at a rate that's more volatile that most other schools. With Odom gone, I think this job could fill before the end of the weekend. More to come in this capsule once we get through Saturday.