College basketball coaching changes: Washington State fires Ernie Kent after five seasons

The second major-conference job in college basketball has opened. Washington State fired Ernie Kent on Thursday, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports Network was the first to report the news.

Washington State joins UCLA as the two schools from big leagues with coaching vacancies. More are expected to open in the coming days. Kent lasted five years at Wazzu, going 58-98. The Cougars never won more than 13 games in a season under Kent, who previously built up the Oregon program before being fired there in 2010.

Elsewhere on Thursday, any speculation about Nates Oats' future in Buffalo -- for now -- ended. Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt posted to Twitter a photo of he and Oats, indicating that Oats had signed a new contract. It's a five-year deal through the 2023-24 season with an annual salary of $837,000.

Buffalo is 29-3 and still playing in the MAC Tournament. Oats' career mark is 92-42. Buffalo is on its way to a third NCAA Tournament in four years.

My man @nate_oats and I signing an important contract after today’s #MACtion win!! Excited to work with him for a long time!! #UBLegendary #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/vUlw5vUdBe — Mark Alnutt (@Alnutt41) March 14, 2019

The carousel is moving but won't hit a quick spin until some more major-conference jobs officially open. Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the list of openings will grow from 10 to 20 to 30 to, potentially, greater than 50 schools.

For now, here's the first turn of the carousel.