College basketball coaching changes: Washington State fires Ernie Kent, GW dismisses Maurice Joseph

Three years into his tenure as coach of George Washington, the school fired Maurice Joseph Friday morning. Joseph, 33, went 44-57 after taking over in light of the firing of Mike Lonergan before the 2016-17 season. GW went 9-24 this season.

"This is a difficult day because Maurice has led this program with high integrity and has always been a great representative of George Washington University," school AD Tanya Vogel said. "He has been a part of our staff for eight seasons, earning a degree and meeting his wife, Kristen, a fellow GW graduate here. We hope they will always feel like a part of our family. This decision was necessary because we are not reaching our full potential on the court."

We are now at 17 job openings/changes in college basketball; on Thursday, the biggest job to open was Washington State, which fired Ernie Kent. Wazzu joins UCLA as the two schools from big leagues with coaching vacancies. More are expected to open in the coming days. Kent lasted five years in Pullman, going 58-98. The Cougars never won more than 13 games in a season under Kent, who previously built up the Oregon program before being fired there in 2010.

Elsewhere on Thursday, any speculation about Nates Oats' future in Buffalo -- for now -- ended. Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt posted to Twitter a photo of he and Oats, indicating that Oats had signed a new contract. It's a five-year deal through the 2023-24 season with an annual salary of $837,000.

Buffalo is 29-3 and still playing in the MAC Tournament. Oats' career mark is 92-42. Buffalo is on its way to a third NCAA Tournament in four years.

My man @nate_oats and I signing an important contract after today’s #MACtion win!! Excited to work with him for a long time!! #UBLegendary #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/vUlw5vUdBe — Mark Alnutt (@Alnutt41) March 14, 2019

Here's where things stand with job openings in college basketball.