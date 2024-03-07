Welcome to the 2024 CBS Sports men's college basketball coaching carousel tracker. Bookmark/favorite this story, as it will get updated dozens of times over the next month with each toppled domino. Any time there is actionable intel on coaching movement, we will be updating our tracker below, in addition to frequently giving a fresh topper of copy to give you context on the latest from college basketball's hot stove.
The one bit of news on Wednesday came as little surprise after the signals out of Bloomington, Indiana, in the past week. Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson decided to stick with Mike Woodson, meaning he'll return for Year 4. Woodson is 60-39 at IU and made the NCAAs in his first two seasons.
Indiana isn't flipping. Here are the jobs that will. Three of the 14 on the market have already been filled.
Major-conference changes
| Out: Tony Stubblefield
DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament.
| Out: Chris Holtmann
Jake Diebler has done a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach since Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day. It's a top-25 job in college hoops. Our writers' roundtable this week focused on which candidates the Buckeyes should target.
| Out: Bob Huggins
Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, there will definitely be a change in Morgantown. WVU is 9-21 and likely two games away from the end of its season. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Fit is paramount.
Non-Big Six changes
|Out: Jared Grasso | In: Phil Martelli Jr.
Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.
|Out: John Smith
Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job.
|Out: Anthony Boone
The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. This program has been D-I since 2006 and not yet qualified for an NCAA Tournament.
|Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In: Saah Nimley
The Buccaneers will be led by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.
|Out: Cliff Ellis
When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp."
|Out: Mike Davis
The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.
|Out: Jay Young
Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey stepped in as interim coach and did a good job under duress. The Stags are 18-11 and a contender to win the MAAC auto bid. Casey is believed to be in line to get the full-time gig.
|Out: Matt Crenshaw
Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference.
|Out: Jeff Jones | In: Mike Jones
Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and in fact hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.
|Out: Leonard Perry
This was was expected for months. Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC. The Tigers will hope to land a young, aggressive assistant from the high-major ranks.
|Out: Lorenzo Romar
Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent.