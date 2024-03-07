Welcome to the 2024 CBS Sports men's college basketball coaching carousel tracker. Bookmark/favorite this story, as it will get updated dozens of times over the next month with each toppled domino. Any time there is actionable intel on coaching movement, we will be updating our tracker below, in addition to frequently giving a fresh topper of copy to give you context on the latest from college basketball's hot stove.

If you're looking for a lot of protein on that right now, we've got you covered. My latest Court Report notebook leads on a tour of all high-major jobs with the most speculation attached to them.

The one bit of news on Wednesday came as little surprise after the signals out of Bloomington, Indiana, in the past week. Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson decided to stick with Mike Woodson, meaning he'll return for Year 4. Woodson is 60-39 at IU and made the NCAAs in his first two seasons.

Indiana isn't flipping. Here are the jobs that will. Three of the 14 on the market have already been filled.

Major-conference changes



DePaul Out: Tony Stubblefield

DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio St. Out: Chris Holtmann

Jake Diebler has done a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach since Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day. It's a top-25 job in college hoops. Our writers' roundtable this week focused on which candidates the Buckeyes should target

West Virginia Out: Bob Huggins

Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, there will definitely be a change in Morgantown. WVU is 9-21 and likely two games away from the end of its season. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Fit is paramount.

Non-Big Six changes

