Men's college basketball conference tournaments 2026: March Madness schedule, brackets, automatic-bid tracker
The first conference tournament bracket is here with the first March Madness games set for next week
The first conference tournament bracket for the 2025-26 season is set. The Sun Belt Tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of first-round matchups between teams that will be looking to extend their seasons for another day.
Entering Friday, the final day of the regular season, seven different teams were mathematically alive for at least a share of the SBC championship. Troy captured the Sun Belt title after defeating UL Monroe to earn the No. 1 seed in next week's tournament. Marshall earned the No. 2 seed and the bye into , and despite losing to Georgia Southern. There was a six-way tie (with 11-7 conference records) for second place in the conference standings.
Because of the Sun Belt's tournament format which places the top two seeds in the conference's semifinals, Troy and Marshall will need to win just one game next weekend (March 8) to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game. The tournament gets started Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida, when No. 14 seed UL Monroe will face No. 11 seed Old Dominion before No. 13 seed Georgia State meets No. 12 seed Louisiana.
The Horizon League will get college basketball's postseason underway on Monday with a first-round game between No. 10 seed Cleveland State and No. 11 seed IU Indianapolis.
While the Horizon League will be the first league to get its tournament underway, other leagues will be in action later in the week. Among the leagues that will have first-round games on Wednesday are the ASUN, Big South, Northeast, Ohio Valley and the Summit League and we are just days away from the rest of the conferences to get underway.
When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.
2025-26 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
| Championship (TV) /
Champion
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 7, 10, 14
|March 14, 11 a.m. ESPN2
|American
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 11-15
|March 15, 3:15 p.m. ESPN
|Atlantic 10
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|March 11-15
|March 15, 1 p.m. CBS
|ACC
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 4,6-8
|March 8, 2 p.m. ESPN2
|Big 12
|Kansas City, Mo.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 6 p.m. ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 11-14
|March 14, 6:30 p.m. Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 7-11
|March 11, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tenn.
|March 4, 6-8
|March 8, 12 p.m. ESPN2
|Big Ten
|Chicago
|March 10-15
|March 15, 3:30 p.m. CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nev.
|March 11-14
|March 14, 10 p.m. ESPN2
|CAA
|Washington, D.C.
|March 6-10
|March 10, 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Ala.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|March 2,4,8-10
|March 10, 7 p.m. ESPN
|Ivy League
|Ithaca, N.Y.
|March 14-15
|March 15, 12 p.m. ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 5-10
|March 10, 9 p.m. ESPN2
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 12-14
|March 14, 8 p.m. ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-14
|March 14, 1 p.m. ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 5-8
|March 8, 12 p.m. CBS
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 6 p.m. CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 4,7,10
|March 10, 7 p.m. ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 4-7
|March 7, 8 p.m. ESPN2
|Patriot League
|Higher seed hosts
|March 3,5,8,11
|March 11, 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 11-15
|March 15, 1 p.m. ESPN
|SoCon
|Asheville, N.C.
|March 6-9
|March 9, 7 p.m. ESPN
|Southland
|Lake Charles, La.
|March 8-11
|March 11, 5 p.m. ESPN2
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 9-14
|March 14, 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
|Summit League
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 4-8
|March 8, 9 p.m. CBS Sports Network
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 3-9
|March 9, 6 p.m. ESPN2
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 5-10
|March 10, 9 p.m. ESPN
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 12 a.m. ESPN2