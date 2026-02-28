untitled-design-213.png
The first conference tournament bracket for the 2025-26 season is set. The Sun Belt Tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of first-round matchups between teams that will be looking to extend their seasons for another day. 

Entering Friday, the final day of the regular season, seven different teams were mathematically alive for at least a share of the SBC championship. Troy captured the Sun Belt title after defeating UL Monroe to earn the No. 1 seed in next week's tournament. Marshall earned the No. 2 seed and the bye into , and despite losing to Georgia Southern. There was a six-way tie (with 11-7 conference records) for second place in the conference standings.

Because of the Sun Belt's tournament format which places the top two seeds in the conference's semifinals, Troy and Marshall will need to win just one game next weekend (March 8) to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game. The tournament gets started Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida, when No. 14 seed UL Monroe will face No. 11 seed Old Dominion before No. 13 seed Georgia State meets No. 12 seed Louisiana.

The Horizon League will get college basketball's postseason underway on Monday with a first-round game between No. 10 seed Cleveland State and No. 11 seed IU Indianapolis.

While the Horizon League will be the first league to get its tournament underway, other leagues will be in action later in the week. Among the leagues that will have first-round games on Wednesday are the ASUN, Big South, Northeast, Ohio Valley and the Summit League and we are just days away from the rest of the conferences to get underway.

When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2025-26 conference tournaments

ConferenceLocationDates Championship (TV) /
Champion
America EastCampus sitesMarch 7, 10, 14March 14, 11 a.m. ESPN2
AmericanBirmingham, Ala.March 11-15March 15, 3:15 p.m. ESPN
Atlantic 10Pittsburgh, Pa.March 11-15March 15, 1 p.m. CBS
ACCCharlotte, N.C.March 10-14March 14, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
ASUNJacksonville, Fla.March 4,6-8March 8, 2 p.m. ESPN2
Big 12Kansas City, Mo.March 10-14March 14, 6 p.m. ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 11-14March 14, 6:30 p.m. Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 7-11March 11, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, Tenn.March 4, 6-8March 8, 12 p.m. ESPN2
Big TenChicagoMarch 10-15March 15, 3:30 p.m. CBS
Big WestHenderson, Nev.March 11-14March 14, 10 p.m. ESPN2
CAAWashington, D.C.March 6-10March 10, 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Conference USAHuntsville, Ala.March 10-14March 14, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Horizon LeagueIndianapolisMarch 2,4,8-10March 10, 7 p.m. ESPN
Ivy LeagueIthaca, N.Y.March 14-15March 15, 12 p.m. ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, N.J.March 5-10March 10, 9 p.m. ESPN2
MACClevelandMarch 12-14March 14, 8 p.m. ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, Va.March 11-14March 14, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 5-8March 8, 12 p.m. CBS
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 11-14March 14, 6 p.m. CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 4,7,10March 10, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, Ind.March 4-7March 7, 8 p.m. ESPN2
Patriot LeagueHigher seed hostsMarch 3,5,8,11March 11, 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network
SECNashville, Tenn.March 11-15March 15, 1 p.m. ESPN
SoConAsheville, N.C.March 6-9March 9, 7 p.m. ESPN
SouthlandLake Charles, La.March 8-11March 11, 5 p.m. ESPN2
SWACAtlantaMarch 9-14March 14, 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Summit LeagueSioux Falls, S.D.March 4-8March 8, 9 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sun BeltPensacola, Fla.March 3-9March 9, 6 p.m. ESPN2
West CoastLas VegasMarch 5-10March 10, 9 p.m. ESPN
WACLas VegasMarch 11-14March 14, 12 a.m. ESPN2