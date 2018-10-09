College basketball corruption trial: Brian Bowen Sr. testifies he took cash from former Louisville assistant

NEW YORK — The father of prized recruit Brian Bowen II testified he was given $1,300 by former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson in the summer of 2017, as the college basketball corruption trial continued Tuesday.

The money, given to Brian Bowen Sr. outside his Louisville apartment, was tied to Bowen II's commitment to U of L. Bowen Sr. testified that, at a prior meeting at a gas station, Johnson was unaware of any payments expected from him to Bowen Sr.



The prosecution wrapped its questioning of Bowen Sr. by establishing a timeline of events as they pertain to the case.

The meeting, and much of the money in this case as it has to do with Bowen Sr., was facilitated by aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins, one of three defendants in this trial.

Bowen Sr. testified that he had a "bat phone" that wasn't registered in his name and that he used to communicate with Dawkins.

The prosecution played wiretapped phone calls and showed text messages between Dawkins and Bowen Sr., one of which read from Dawkins to Bowen Sr.: "You about to get money. You about to get some racks."

This text came prior to Bowen Sr. receiving $19,500 from financial adviser Munish Sood in a New Jersey corporate park parking lot in July 2017.

Defense attorney Steve Haney, who is representing Dawkins, went hard at Bowen Sr., who said he couldn't recall certain things, like whether Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield gave Bowen Sr. $3,000 in cash while on an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon. Bowen Sr. said he "did not recall with Oregon" any money exchanges and said the same of UCLA.

Bowen Sr. also said he couldn't recall ever talking to former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans about money, but did acknowledge an offer for $150,000 for his son to play at Oklahoma State was conveyed via Dawkins.

The defense is in the process of trying to establish that Bowen Sr. accepted money long before the FBI's case began — making him ineligible retroactively and therefore not defrauding the schools.

Haney also established — going off Bowen Sr.'s testimony — that he accepted thousands of dollars at different points to get his son to play for different grassroots teams and La Lumiere Prep. This included former NFL player Tai Streets paying Bowen Sr. $5,000 in cash for Bowen II to play for Chicago-based Mean Streets program.

Bowen Sr. testified that he initially lied to the FBI in September 2017, when the case became public. He said he did that to avoid getting his son, and others, in trouble. Bowen Sr. officially struck a deal in January 2018 to be a government witness, avoiding prosecution in the process.

"I still think my son is a victim, and I always will," Bowen Sr. said.

This story will be updated after Tuesday afternoon's court session concludes.