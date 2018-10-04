College basketball corruption trial: Brian Bowen's father makes explosive allegations against several schools

Brian Bowen II's peculiarly late pledge to Louisville in the spring of 2017 was arguably the most disruptive commitment to college basketball in modern history.

It's the commitment that helped fortify the federal government's case against 10 men for wire fraud, conspiracy and other charges that have put a dark backdrop on college basketball for the past year. It's the commitment that ended the Hall of Fame career of Rick Pitino and got his boss, former longtime Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, fired.

Bowen's eligibility was perpetually in question; even after he transferred to South Carolina, he couldn't get cleared to play. He left college in the spring and is now earning money by playing for an Australian team. But in the eyes of the FBI, Bowen wasn't a primarily active guilty party in this.

His father was a catalyst for much of the mess .

And on Thursday in a courtroom in downtown Manhattan, Bowen's father, Brian Bowen Sr., took the stand for his highly anticipated testimony. According to numerous reporters on the scene, Bowen testified that middleman Christian Dawkins told him that people allegedly connected to or employed by Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas and Creighton all, at one point, offered payment in an effort to secure his son's commitment.

Bowen Sr. also said he did not accept money from any of those schools (and said he could not remember Oregon offering, as was put forth by the defense in its opening statement) as the offers supposedly came through Dawkins, one of the defendants in the trial. Instead, as financial advisor Munish Sood testified to on Wednesday, Bowen Sr. only took direct money tied to a school deal in the form of nearly $20,000 in cash from Sood in a New Jersey parking lot in July 2017 after his son was enrolled at Louisville.

Thursday's testimony was inflammatory to college basketball on the whole. These are the details that, if true, can get coaches fired, ignite serious NCAA investigations and change the course of programs. Multiple coaches were named by Bowen Sr., who also contextualized his stories by reminding the jury that he was working through this process -- selling his son's talent since the age of 15, he said -- through Dawkins, a runner trying to build up his reputation in the agent space.

Brian Bowen Sr. told the jury today that Christian Dawkins conveyed the following offers for Brian Bowen Jr. to commit:

• Arizona: $50,000

• Oklahoma State: $150,000, $8000 for a car, money for a house

• Texas: “help me with housing”

• Creighton: $100,000 and a “good job” — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 4, 2018

According to reports from the courthouse, Bowen Sr. was enticed along the way by Dawkins, who bumped up the asking price for Bowen II from $60,000 to $100,000.

Bowen said Dawkins originally mentioned they could get $60-80K from Adidas for going to Louisville, but it rose to $100K because "Billy Preston had gotten $100K" from Adidas for going to Kansas. https://t.co/aH5wwlblYe — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 4, 2018

Preston, a freshman last season at Kansas, never played a game for the Jayhawks due to the school looking into the financials of a car he was driving around Lawrence, Kansas. Invoking Kansas' name into this was a microcosm of the ripple effect Bowen Sr.'s testimony had on a handful of significant schools.

According to Bowen Sr.'s testimony, Dawkins also posed $150,000 and other money benefits on behalf of Oklahoma State, via former assistant Lamont Evans; $100,000 from Creighton and its assistant, Preston Murphy; $50,000 from Arizona, via former assistant Joe Pasternack; and that former Texas assistant Mike Morell would "help" with "housing" if Texas landed Bowen II.

Evans was fired from Oklahoma State after being charged in the case. Murphy is still an assistant at Creighton. Pasternack is now the coach at Cal-Santa Barbara. Morrell is now the coach at UNC-Asheville. CBS Sports reached out to Creighton, Morell and Pasternack for comment, but none have responded. Oregon put out a statement, prior to Bowen Sr.'s testimony, that said the university had done a brief internal investigation and found no wrongdoing amongst its men's basketball staff.

Earlier on Thursday, the prosecution laid out information that claimed former Louisville assistants Kenny Johnson gave Bowen Sr. $1,300. Johnson was hired in May at La Salle.

Bowen Sr. also testified that people connected to Adidas' grassroots program, Nike's MeanStreets grassroots team and La Lumiere prep school all paid him for his son's time playing for each of those teams. Adidas grassroots executive Chris Rivers, who has been on leave from the company since 2017, according to a source, was specifically named by Bowen Sr.

The prosecution showed on Thursday it had wire transfers via Western Union from Dawkins ($4,000 total) and from Rivers ($2,000). Bowen Sr. also said he accepted $25,000 one year so his son would play with the Michigan Mustangs grassroots team, according to reporters at the trial.

Dawkins, 26, is one of the three defendants in the ongoing trial. It's not yet known whether or not he will testify. The FBI has said it has thousands of hours of wiretapped conversations, some of them including Dawkins. What's not yet known is if any of the things Bowen Sr. testified to on Thursday were caught on wiretap, or if they will be corroborated in court by other witness or evidence.

Bowen Sr.'s time at the stand is not over. The trial is set to resume on Tuesday, with Bowen facing further questions from the prosecution and the defense.