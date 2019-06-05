College basketball corruption trial: Ex-USC assistant coach Tony Bland avoids prison, gets two years probation

NEW YORK -- The first college coach sentenced in the FBI's high-profile case against corruption and bribery in college basketball will not be going to prison.

Ex-Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland was sentenced Wednesday morning to two years probation and 100 hours of community service after previously pleading guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for steering players to LOYD Inc., a budding management company guided by co-conspirator Christian Dawkins.

At the time, Dawkins, Bland and many others eventually arrested had no idea LOYD Inc. was being funded by the government in an effort to build an unprecedented FBI case.

Prosecutors were seeking 6-12 months for Bland, who was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.

Bland was one of 10 men initially charged -- four of them college assistants, all of whom pleaded guilty this year -- in the FBI's probe against fraud and bribery in college basketball in September 2017. Bland's guilty plea of conspiracy to commit bribery came 16 months later, in January.

Bland -- who admitted to accepting $4,100, not the $13,000 the government portrayed during April's court case -- never went to trial, unlike Dawkins and former Adidas advisor Merl Code, both of whom in April were found guilty of bribery but were acquitted on multiple other charges. Both men are in the process of appealing their convictions in that case and the fraud case from October 2018.

The assistant coaches have been mostly absent from this story since their arrests, subsequent firings from their schools and ultimate guilty pleas. They never appeared during the trials and haven't spoken publicly, though wiretapped conversations and video evidence brought up in the October and April trials went a long way to helping the government land its wins by way of multiple convictions against Dawkins, Code and former Adidas director Jim Gatto.

As for Bland, surreptitious video from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel, captured in late July 2017, showed him meeting with Jeff D'Angelo, an undercover FBI agent; Marty Blazer, an undercover government informant; and Dawkins. Bland was one of nearly 10 coaches who agreed to meet the men in the midst of the always-hectic Vegas recruiting swing.

April's trial also had the government show the jury video of Bland in a Los Angeles restaurant on Aug. 31, 2017, meeting with a separate FBI undercover agent -- who went by the alias of Jill Bailey -- in addition to Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood, who was initially charged, but flipped, and testified for the government that the meeting was to discuss future arrangements with USC players and prospects.

In that video, Bland is seen discussing nefarious recruitments and, when the topic of navigating USC's players to Dawkins' budding management company, LOYD Inc., says, "Do that stuff. Yeah, yeah."

"We have a couple opportunities where you've got us a gold mine over here, so we've had this opportunity but it's not been this clean," Bland says on the video. "And from a guy (Dawkins) that I'm really -- that I trust."

Wiretapped phone calls between Dawkins and Bland in 2017 were also played in court, calls that made references to money needed to make in-roads in recruiting with multiple four- and five-star prospects. At one point, Bland says to Dawkins, "I don't want to touch nothing. I want it all to go through you."

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times published a victim impact statement written by USC's Michael Blanton, the school's vice president for professional and ethics. Blanton was also a government witness in building its case against Dawkins and Code.

"The actions of Mr. Bland and his co-conspirators have significantly damaged the reputation of USC as an institution, the USC athletic department and its men's basketball program," Blanton wrote. "Further, their actions have prompted an NCAA investigation that may result in penalties."

While speaking on Bland's sentencing, Ramos noted two dozen letters written in support of Bland and a long line of testimonials as to his personal character. Ramos also said he chose probation over prison time due to Bland overcoming a poor childhood, the fact he had no prior record and that this was not a violent crime.

No one knows a timeline on the NCAA's investigation with USC or with any of the other two-dozen-plus schools that were roped into this saga over the past year and a half.

Sentencing in this case is not over: Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson is scheduled to meet with Judge Ramos on Thursday. Former Auburn assistant Chuck Person was scheduled to go to trial this month, the third and final one in this wide-ranging investigation, but recently pleaded guilty as well; his sentencing will happen in the summer.