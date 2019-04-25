College basketball corruption trial: Wiretaps show payments wanted to recruit Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley

NEW YORK -- The most explosive day yet of the second college basketball corruption trial brought about allegation on top of allegation, looping in the biggest schools and coaches in the sport and, yes, once again, Zion Williamson.

Federal prosecutors continued to show video wiretaps, some conversations that included multiple, separate meet-ups with assistant coaches in a suite at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in late July 2017. Assistant basketball coaches from USC (Tony Bland), Creighton (Preston Murphy) and Texas Christian (Corey Barker) were shown accepting $13,000, $6,000 and $6,000 respectively. The video was buttressed by testimony from Blazer, who was in the room when the money swapped hands.

In Bland's video, he discusses the importance of recruiting then-No. 1 prospect Marvin Bagley III, who USC was trying to lure to campus.

"Tony (Bland) needed money to get to Marvin (Bagley III)," key government witness Marty Blazer said from the stand.

Blazer has cooperated with the government for years after pleading guilty to siphoning more than $2.3 million from clients, many of whom were professional athletes.

"He wasn't going to go to UCLA or go to Duke," Blazer said. "Tony was confident he had Marvin Bagley locked in at USC. When Marvin Bagley signs with USC, I need you guys on campus the moment he signs, be ready to get it to him ASAP."

On a wiretapped conversation, Bland says of the recruitment of Bagley and potential working relationship with Dawkins and Blazer: "They're not going anywhere. … If he's at USC, you will meet him the first day on campus. This is the type of dude that, you get him, everybody will follow."

Bagley eventually signed with Duke where he played one season before leaving for the NBA Draft in 2018.

Another video wiretap from Las Vegas in 2017 was played that showed current Clemson assistant basketball coach Steve Smith talking to Christian Dawkins, Marty Blazer and an undercover FBI agent about the recruitment and potential payments to be made to Zion Williamson's family.

Smith references how familiar he was with Williamson and his location to the point he knew the exact time it took to get from Clemson's arena to the Williamson house -- 1 hour, 4 minutes -- and even laughs as he recalls a story about pretending not to know where he was going the first time Smith and Clemson head coach Brad Brownell visited. As Smith discusses the recruitment, Dawkins interjects: "Duke is gonna have their resources. UNC is UNC. Kentucky is gonna have their resources."

All three schools were recruiting Williamson at the time, who had just hit a new level of fame. He was two days removed from a highly publicized and attended Adidas game vs. LaMelo Ball that was so packed, LeBron James was told it was better if he didn't show up for fear of crowd control.

Under oath, Blazer said he understood Dawkins to be saying: "Duke, UNC and Kentucky will have people in place to pay whatever's necessary for Zion Williamson. Whatever Zion Williamson's family needed, we would be able to step in and [help with money] if it was close."

In the first trial, in October, the recruitment of Williamson came into question after testimony brought forth allegations that Kansas was willing to engage in discussions that centered around paying Williamson's family. Williamson, of course, went on to Duke and became arguably the biggest star college basketball has seen in decades.

He's since declared for the NBA Draft and is considered a borderline lock to be the No. 1 pick. But the fact that Williamson and Bagley's recruitments were discussed in such dirty terms, only to see both of those players land at Duke, it's a noisemaking day for college basketball, for Mike Krzyzewski's program, for every team and coach, athletic director and university president, attached to the schools brought up on Thursday.

In a separate meeting, on June 20, 2017 in New York, when Code was introduced to Blazer and undercover agents (who he didn't realize were working for the FBI, but rather thought were investors in Dawkins' company), Code discusses the power and influence of some of the biggest schools in the sport.

"In some form or fashion, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Kentucky and all of those schools are doing something to help their kids," Code says on the video and later adds "it's a mess because there's so much money involved."

Kentucky and Oregon, two of the most powerful Nike programs in the sport, were referenced as well.

"So, if I let my kid go to Kentucky, I promise you I won't get him back," Code says. "If I let -- Brian Bowen was going to Oregon and I was like he is not going to Oregon. Not getting him back."

Code says Bowen's offer to go to Oregon "was astronomical. I said he is not going."

Bowen wound up at Louisville. Code was correct. The prosecution is hoping that's absolutely the case here. Every coach and school in college basketball is rooting for just the opposite.

