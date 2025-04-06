Nebraska defeated UCF 77-66 Sunday in the title game of the inaugural College Basketball Crown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nebraska guard Brice Williams scored 21 points, and Juwan Gary added 20 in the victory over the Knights.

Nebraska will receive a $300,000 NIL package for winning the CBC. UCF, the runner-up, earned a $100,000 NIL package. Villanova and Boise State walked away with a prize purse of $50,000 in NIL money for making it to the semifinals.

Nebraska ends its season with a 21-14 record. The Cornhuskers were in a prime position to reach the NCAA Tournament before losing five consecutive games to finish the regular season. Nebraska went 7-13 in Big Ten play and was one of three teams that didn't participate in the conference tournament.

UCF eliminated Oregon State, Cincinnati and Villanova to reach the CBC title game. The Knights played the CBC without star guard Keyshawn Hall, who committed to Auburn shortly after entering the transfer portal. UCF finished 20-17 during the 2024-25 campaign.

2025 College Basketball Crown scores

Championship

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Nebraska 77, UCF 66 | Recap

First round

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Game 1 : Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap

: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap Game 2 : Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap

: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap Game 3 : Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap

: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Game 5 : Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap

: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap Game 6 : UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap

: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap Game 7 : Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap

: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Game 9 : Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap

: Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap Game 10: Nebraska 81, Georgetown 69 | Recap

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Game 11 : UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap

: UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap Game 12: Villanova 60, USC 59 | Recap

Semifinals

SATURDAY, APRIL 5