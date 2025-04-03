The inaugural College Basketball Crown from Las Vegas continued Wednesday with tickets to the semifinals on the line. Boise State advanced with a 100-93 win over Butler in the first game of the quarterfinals.
Boise State star Tyson Degenhart scored a team-high 21 points and Alvaro Cardenas added 19 in the win. The Broncos will face the winner of Nebraska vs. Georgetown in the semifinals on Saturday.
UCF faces Cincinnati in the first game on Day 4 of the CBC Thursday, followed shortly after by a showdown between Villanova and USC. The winners of those games advance to Saturday's semifinals.
The tournament's championship game is set for Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the field
2025 College Basketball Crown schedule
All times Eastern
First round
MONDAY, MARCH 31
- Game 1: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap
- Game 2: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap
- Game 3: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap
- Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap
TUESDAY, APRIL 1
- Game 5: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap
- Game 6: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap
- Game 7: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap
- Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap
Quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2
- Game 9: Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap
- Game 10: Nebraska vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. | FS1
THURSDAY, APRIL 3
- Game 11: Cincinnati vs. UCF, 7 p.m. | FS1
- Game 12: Villanova vs. USC, 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals
SATURDAY, APRIL 5
- Game 13: Boise State vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. | FS1
Championship
SUNDAY, APRIL 6
- Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m. | Fox