The inaugural College Basketball Crown from Las Vegas continued Wednesday with tickets to the semifinals on the line. Boise State advanced with a 100-93 win over Butler in the first game of the quarterfinals.

Boise State star Tyson Degenhart scored a team-high 21 points and Alvaro Cardenas added 19 in the win. The Broncos will face the winner of Nebraska vs. Georgetown in the semifinals on Saturday.

UCF faces Cincinnati in the first game on Day 4 of the CBC Thursday, followed shortly after by a showdown between Villanova and USC. The winners of those games advance to Saturday's semifinals.

The tournament's championship game is set for Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the field

2025 College Basketball Crown schedule

All times Eastern

First round

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Game 1 : Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap

: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap Game 2 : Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap

: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap Game 3 : Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap

: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Game 5 : Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap

: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap Game 6 : UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap

: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap Game 7 : Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap

: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Game 9 : Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap

: Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap Game 10: Nebraska vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. | FS1

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Game 11 : Cincinnati vs. UCF, 7 p.m. | FS1

: Cincinnati vs. UCF, 7 p.m. | FS1 Game 12: Villanova vs. USC, 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Game 13 : Boise State vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1

: Boise State vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. | FS1

Championship

SUNDAY, APRIL 6