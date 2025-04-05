The inaugural College Basketball Crown from Las Vegas continued Saturday with tickets to the championship game on the line. Nebraska defeated Boise State 79-69 to advance to Sunday's title game at T-Mobile Arena against the winner of UCF vs. Villanova.
Boise State jumped out to a 26-19 advantage in the first half before Nebraska went on a big run to end the first half. The Cornhuskers extended their lead to as many as 14 and cruised to a win behind 21 points from forward Juwan Gary.
Nebraska opened up the CBC with a win over Arizona State and defeated Georgetown in the quarterfinals to advance.
Boise State ends its season with a 26-11 record. The Broncos lost the Mountain West title game to Colorado State last month, which resulted out on the NCAA Tournament.
The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the field
2025 College Basketball Crown schedule
All times Eastern
First round
MONDAY, MARCH 31
- Game 1: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap
- Game 2: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap
- Game 3: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap
- Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap
TUESDAY, APRIL 1
- Game 5: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap
- Game 6: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap
- Game 7: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap
- Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap
Quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2
THURSDAY, APRIL 3
Semifinals
SATURDAY, APRIL 5
- Game 13: Nebraska 79, Boise State 69 | Recap
- Game 14: UCF vs. Villanova, 4 p.m. | FS1
Championship
SUNDAY, APRIL 6
- Nebraska vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m. | Fox