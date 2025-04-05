The inaugural College Basketball Crown from Las Vegas continued Saturday with tickets to the championship game on the line. Nebraska defeated Boise State 79-69 to advance to Sunday's title game at T-Mobile Arena against the winner of UCF vs. Villanova.

Boise State jumped out to a 26-19 advantage in the first half before Nebraska went on a big run to end the first half. The Cornhuskers extended their lead to as many as 14 and cruised to a win behind 21 points from forward Juwan Gary.

Nebraska opened up the CBC with a win over Arizona State and defeated Georgetown in the quarterfinals to advance.

Boise State ends its season with a 26-11 record. The Broncos lost the Mountain West title game to Colorado State last month, which resulted out on the NCAA Tournament.

The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the field

2025 College Basketball Crown schedule

All times Eastern

First round

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Game 1 : Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap

: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap Game 2 : Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap

: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap Game 3 : Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap

: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Game 5 : Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap

: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap Game 6 : UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap

: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap Game 7 : Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap

: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Game 9 : Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap

: Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap Game 10: Nebraska 81, Georgetown 69 | Recap

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Game 11 : UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap

: UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap Game 12: Villanova 60, USC 59 | Recap

Semifinals

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Game 13 : Nebraska 79, Boise State 69 | Recap

: Nebraska 79, Boise State 69 | Recap Game 14: UCF vs. Villanova, 4 p.m. | FS1

Championship

SUNDAY, APRIL 6