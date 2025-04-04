The inaugural College Basketball Crown from Las Vegas continued Thursday with two more tickets to the semifinals on the line. UCF advanced with an 88-80 win over Big 12 rival Cincinnati in the first game of the quarterfinals.

UCF star Darius Johnson scored a game-high 31 points in the win. The Knights will face Villanova in the semifinals on Saturday. The Wildcats recorded a 60-59 win over USC in the final game of the evening after Eric Dixon knocked down a go-ahead free throw with 18 seconds remaining.

On Day 3 of the CBC, Boise State escaped with a 100-93 win over Butler and Nebraska advanced with a 81-69 victory over Nebraska. Boise State star Tyson Degenhart scored a team-high 21 points and Alvaro Cardenas added 19 in the win over the Bulldogs to set up a date against Nebraska in the semifinals on Saturday.

The tournament's championship game is set for Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the field

2025 College Basketball Crown schedule

All times Eastern

First round

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Game 1 : Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap

: Butler 86, Utah 84 | Recap Game 2 : Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap

: Boise State 89, George Washington 59 | Recap Game 3 : Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap

: Nebraska 86, Arizona State 78 | Recap Game 4: Georgetown 85, Washington State 82 | Recap

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Game 5 : Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap

: Cincinnati 83, DePaul 61 | Recap Game 6 : UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap

: UCF 76, Oregon State 75 | Recap Game 7 : Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap

: Villanova 85, Colorado 64 | Recap Game 8: USC 89, Tulane 60 | Recap

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Game 9 : Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap

: Boise State 100, Butler 93 | Recap Game 10: Nebraska 81, Georgetown 69 | Recap

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Game 11 : UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap

: UCF 88, Cincinnati 80 | Recap Game 12: Villanova 60, USC 59 | Recap

Semifinals

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Game 13 : Boise State vs. Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. | FS1

: Boise State vs. Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 14: UCF vs. Villanova, 4 p.m. | FS1

Championship

SUNDAY, APRIL 6