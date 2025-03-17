The College Basketball Crown bracket was released Monday, and multiple notable high-major teams are included. The 16-team bracket includes USC, Nebraska, Villanova, Butler, Arizona State, and Georgetown. The tournament begins on March 31 in Las Vegas with the championship game set for April 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the 16-team bracket.

Not every team accepted an invite to the postseason. Indiana, South Carolina and Wake Forest were among the teams that declined an invite to the NIT, while Ohio State, West Virginia, Kansas State and Rutgers were among the teams that said no to the CBC. Only four high-major teams (Stanford, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech) are playing in the NIT.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2025 CBC key dates

First Round: March 31-April 1

Quarterfinals: April 2-3

Semifinals: April 5 (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Championship: April 6 (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

All times Eastern

2025 CBC first round schedule

First two rounds to be played at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. All times below Eastern.

March 31 (Monday)

Game 1: Utah vs. Butler | 3 p.m.

Game 2: George Washington vs. Boise State | 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Nebraska vs. Arizona State | 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State | 11 p.m.

April 1 (Tuesday)