Multiple notable high-major teams are headed to the first College Basketball Crown, which begins Monday in Las Vegas. The 16-team bracket includes USC, Nebraska, Villanova, Butler, Arizona State, and Georgetown. The tournament's championship game is set for Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the 16-team bracket.
Not every team accepted an invite to the postseason. Indiana, South Carolina and Wake Forest were among the teams that declined an invite to the NIT, while Ohio State, West Virginia, Kansas State and Rutgers were among the teams that said no to the CBC. Only four high-major teams (Stanford, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech) played in this year's NIT.
2025 College Basketball Crown schedule
All times Eastern
First round
MONDAY, MARCH 31
- Game 1: Utah vs. Butler, 3 p.m. | FS1
- Game 2: George Washington vs. Boise State, 5:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 3: Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State, 11 p.m. | FS1
TUESDAY, APRIL 1
- Game 5: DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m. | FS1
- Game 6: Oregon State vs. UCF, 5:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 7: Colorado vs. Villanova, 8:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 8: Tulane vs. USC, 11 p.m. | FS1
Quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2
- Game 9: Utah/Butler winner vs. George Washington/Boise State winner, 7 p.m. | FS1
- Game 10: Nebraska/Arizona State vs. Georgetown/Washington State, 9:30 p.m. | FS1
THURSDAY, APRIL 3
- Game 11: DePaul/Cincinnati winner vs. Oregon State/UCF winner, 7 p.m. | FS1
- Game 12: Colorado/Villanova winner vs. Tulane/USC winner, 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals
SATURDAY, APRIL 5
- Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. | FS1
Championship
SUNDAY, APRIL 6
- Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m. | Fox