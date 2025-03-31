Multiple notable high-major teams are headed to the first College Basketball Crown, which begins Monday in Las Vegas. The 16-team bracket includes USC, Nebraska, Villanova, Butler, Arizona State, and Georgetown. The tournament's championship game is set for Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The CBC awarded automatic bids to the top two non-NCAA Tournament teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East. The rest of the bracket was filled out by a committee to complete the 16-team bracket.

Not every team accepted an invite to the postseason. Indiana, South Carolina and Wake Forest were among the teams that declined an invite to the NIT, while Ohio State, West Virginia, Kansas State and Rutgers were among the teams that said no to the CBC. Only four high-major teams (Stanford, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech) played in this year's NIT.

2025 College Basketball Crown schedule

All times Eastern

First round

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Game 1 : Utah vs. Butler, 3 p.m. | FS1

: Utah vs. Butler, 3 p.m. | FS1 Game 2 : George Washington vs. Boise State, 5:30 p.m. | FS1

: George Washington vs. Boise State, 5:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 3 : Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. | FS1

: Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State, 11 p.m. | FS1

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Game 5 : DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m. | FS1

: DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m. | FS1 Game 6 : Oregon State vs. UCF, 5:30 p.m. | FS1

: Oregon State vs. UCF, 5:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 7 : Colorado vs. Villanova, 8:30 p.m. | FS1

: Colorado vs. Villanova, 8:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 8: Tulane vs. USC, 11 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Game 9 : Utah/Butler winner vs. George Washington/Boise State winner, 7 p.m. | FS1

: Utah/Butler winner vs. George Washington/Boise State winner, 7 p.m. | FS1 Game 10: Nebraska/Arizona State vs. Georgetown/Washington State, 9:30 p.m. | FS1

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Game 11 : DePaul/Cincinnati winner vs. Oregon State/UCF winner, 7 p.m. | FS1

: DePaul/Cincinnati winner vs. Oregon State/UCF winner, 7 p.m. | FS1 Game 12: Colorado/Villanova winner vs. Tulane/USC winner, 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Game 13 : Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1

: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. | FS1 Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. | FS1

Championship

SUNDAY, APRIL 6